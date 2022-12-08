Bangkok could hit lows of 18°C next week

Get your woolly jumpers ready as Bangkok and surrounding areas could hit lows of 18° Celsius next week, according to Thailand’s Meteorological Department.

Between December 12-14, the Thai capital will feel cold and breezy for the first time in a long time, if the department’s predictions are correct.

A moderate high-pressure cell from China is expected to cover upper Thailand and the South China Sea between December 8-10, reported the department this morning.

The cell will cause cool temperatures, morning fog, and light rain in some areas of northern and northeast Thailand this weekend.

A low-pressure cell from Borneo is expected to pass northward through Malaysia and into the Strait of Malacca and the lower Andaman Sea, causing more heavy rain in southern Thailand this weekend.

Between December 11-14, another intense high-pressure cell is expected to cover much of upper Thailand, causing low temperatures and strong winds. The temperature could drop by 3-5° Celsius in northern, northeastern, and central Thailand. The temperature in Bangkok could decrease by 2-4° Celsius.

During this time, waves are expected to reach two metres in the Gulf of Thailand and climb higher than two metres during thunderstorms.

The department advises residents in southern Thailand to be careful of heavy rain and potential flash flooding, especially in foothills near waterways and in lowland areas.

Sailors should proceed with caution and avoid sailing during thunderstorms, advises the department.

Thailand Weather Forecast December 8-14

Northern Thailand

During December 8-11, northern Thailand will be cool with fog in the mornings and some light rain. Winds are expected to reach 10-20 kilometres per hour.

The minimum temperature will range from 17-23° Celsius and the maximum temperature will reach 30-34° Celsius.

Mountaintops could reach lows of 8° Celsius.

During December 12-14, northern Thailand will see cold weather and strong winds of up to 25 kilometres per hour.

The minimum temperature will range from 14-21° Celsius and the maximum temperature will range from 29-32° Celsius.

Mountaintops could reach lows of 5° Celsius.

Northeastern Thailand

During December 8-10, northeast Thailand will be cool with mist in the mornings. Light rain can be expected. Wind speed will range between 10-15 kilometres per hour.

The minimum temperature will range from 16-23° Celsius and the maximum temperature will reach 29-33° Celsius.

Mountaintops could reach lows of 13° Celsius.

During December 11-14, the weather will be cold with strong winds with wind speeds ranging between 10-30 kilometres per hour.

The minimum temperature will range from 13-20° Celsius and the maximum temperature will reach 28-31° Celsius.

Mountaintops could reach lows of 8° Celsius.

Central Thailand

During December 8-11, central Thailand will be cool with fog in the mornings. Light rain is expected. Wind speed will range between 10-20 kilometres per hour.

The minimum temperature will range from 21-24° Celsius and the maximum temperature will reach 30-33° Celsius.

During December 12-14, central Thailand will be cool with strong winds ranging between 15-25 kilometres per hour in speed.

The minimum temperature will range from 16-21° Celsius and the maximum temperature will reach 29-32° Celsius.

Eastern Thailand

During December 8-11, eastern Thailand will be cool in the mornings. Light rain is expected. Wind speed will range between 10-30 kilometres per hour.

The minimum temperature will range from 21-25° Celsius and the maximum temperature will reach 30-34° Celsius.

Waves will reach one metre in height.

During December 12-14, eastern Thailand will be cool with strong winds 15-30 kilometres per hour in speed.

The minimum temperature will range from 16-21° Celsius and the maximum temperature will reach 29-32° Celsius.

Waves will reach one metre on the coast and could reach up to two metres offshore.

Southern Thailand (East Coast)

During December 8-11, southern Thailand’s East Coast will see scattered thunderstorms and isolated periods of heavy rain. Very heavy rain is expected during December 8-10.

During December 12-14, thunderstorms will cover 40-60% of southern Thailand.

From Surat Thani northward, wind speeds will reach 15-30 kilometres per hour. Waves will reach heights between one to two metres and more than two metres during thunderstorms.

From Nakhon Si Thammarat southward, wind speeds will range between 20-25 kilometres per hour. Waves will reach heights of two metres and more than two metres during thunderstorms.

The minimum temperature will range from 23-25° Celsius and the maximum temperature will reach 26-33° Celsius.

Southern Thailand (West Coast)

During December 8-10, southern Thailand’s West Coast will see scattered thunderstorms and isolated periods of heavy rain in most of the lower part of the region.

Winds will range between 15-35 kilometres per hour in speed. Waves will reach heights between one to two metres and more than two metres offshore.

During December 11-14, thunderstorms will cover 40-60% of southern Thailand’s West Coast. Winds will reach speeds between 15-35 kilometres per hour.

Waves will reach heights between one to two metres and more than two metres offshore.

The minimum temperature will range from 22-25° Celsius and the maximum temperature will reach 26-33° Celsius.

Bangkok and its vicinity

During December 8-11, Bangkok and surrounding areas will be cool and experience some light rain. Wind speed is expected to range between 10-20 kilometres per hour.

The minimum temperature will range from 22-25° Celsius and the maximum temperature will reach 30-34° Celsius.

During December 12-14, Bangkok will be cool and windy, with wind speed ranging between 10-25 kilometres per hour.

The minimum temperature will range from 18-22° Celsius and the maximum temperature will reach 29-33° Celsius.