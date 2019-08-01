Department ramps up cloud-seeding to ease drought in the Thailand’s northeast | The Thaiger

North East
Department ramps up cloud-seeding to ease drought in the Thailand’s northeast
“…he noted that drought in the middle of a wet season is very unusual.”
The Department of Rain-making and Agricultural Aviation is stepping up cloud-seeding efforts to help generate much-needed rain for drought areas in the central-north and north-east regions of the country.
Some areas need urgent rains to replenish the region’s eight major and 11 medium-sized reservoirs, where water levels have dropped drastically and sit at historic lows for this time of the year.
Surasee Kittimonthon, the department’s director-general, says that rain-making units, based in the northeastern provinces of Surin, Ubon Ratchathani and Nakhon Ratchasima, have been conducting cloud-seeding flights for quite some time now and have succeeded in producing rainfall that has saved rice, tapioca, sugarcane and other crops in a vast tract of dry land in the north-east.
Meanwhile, Thai PBS reports that water levels in the eight major reservoirs, namely Ubonrat, Huay Luang, Lam Nang Rong, Lammoon Chi, Lam Plai Mat, Lam Sae, Lam Pao and Lam Phra Ploeng, have increased slightly, he said, adding that the rain-making effort would continue unabated.
Assistant Professor Thanawat Pholvichai, director of Economic and Business Forecast Centre of the University of Thai Chamber of Commerce authorities might not want people to panic over the water shortage situation, but he noted that drought in the middle of a wet season is very unusual.
Thanawat said it was still too early to assess the damage to the industrial and tourism sectors from the current drought, but his initial estimate of the damage is between 5-10 billion baht.
The Kasikorn Thai Research Centre, meanwhile, estimated the value of crop damage of at least 15 billion baht, mainly rice, or 0.1% of GDP, based on the price rises for rice this year which have climbed an average of 8.4%.
From 2008 to 2018, Thai governments spent about 20 billion baht a year to help farmers through subsidies and incentives to shift to crops which consume less water.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
Chiang Mai
Stormy weather for the Thai north and northeast later this week
The Thai Meteorological Department has issued warnings about possible impacts from a tropical storm expected to reach Vietnam tomorrow and Friday, August 1 and 2.
The area of low pressure which formed west of the Philippines reaches southeast China from today. Should this system strengthen into a tropical storm, it will be given the name ‘Wipha’.
The TMD reports that the tropical depression, over the upper South China Sea, is yielding winds with a sustained speed of about 50 knots. The storm is currently almost stationary.
The storm is expected to move through Hainan, China and make landfall over upper Vietnam, when more rain will be likely with torrential downpours over the country affecting the Northeast and the North later in the week.
Typically, these South China Sea tropical depressions drag in moist air from the Indian Ocean and can bring rain and higher wind speeds to southern Thailand. Expect some rain in the southern provinces, including Phuket, Phang Nga and Krabi from Friday to Sunday.
Environment
Si Sa Ket province declares dengue emergency
The northeastern province of Si Sa Ket, on the Cambodian border, has declared that the prevention and control of dengue fever required urgent attention throughout its area. Local health officials say they are now especially concerned about what will happen during the last three months of the annual wet season.
Governor Weerasak Wichitsaengsi signed a Memorandum of Understanding for dengue fever prevention and control along with the provincial public health chief Dr Worawuth Cheunta, all district chiefs and the Si Sa Ket Hospital.
At a Provincial Hall meeting it was announced that seven people had died from dengue so far in 2019 and that 1,664 people were now suffering from the mosquito-borne disease, making Si Sa Ket the country’s 12th worst-hit province.
They agreed the situation had worsened drastically, saying the monthly figures for those hospitalised had exploded from 81 cases in January to 618 in June and 457 in July.
The majority of those affected by this disease were students, especially those aged 10-14 years of age.
Si Sa Ket’s Dr Worawuth warned of a possible dengue fever outbreak during the remaining three months of Thailand’s rainy season, especially in August and September.
According to a Disease Control Department report on July 23, Thailand’s 2019 death toll from dengue stood at 65 and the total number affected was 53,699. The Department says the northeastern region had the highest number of patients at 24,197 cases, followed by the South (7,562 patients and a ratio of 80.70).
SOURCE: The Nation
Ten ways you can help avoid getting Dengue Fever HERE.
North East
Four teenagers arrested for attacking police
4 teenagers were arrested and charged on Sunday with attacking 2 policemen in front of a nightclub in the north-east province of Nakhon Phanom, near the banks of the Mekong River.
Sanook reports that the incident occurred happened around midnight on July 28 after an argument broke out between the teenagers and police. After the argument started to get physical, one of the teenagers snatched a gold necklace from the neck of one of the police and the group fled on motorcycle.
Police chased them down and detained all four teenagers. They were charged with stealing a valuable item and causing disturbance in public. They had to front up yesterday to perform a re-enactment of their tussles with the local police and stealing the necklace.
SOURCE: sanook.com
