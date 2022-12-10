Connect with us

Weather

Cool weather sees tourists heading north for holiday weekend

Published

 on 

More Thais will travel during this holiday weekend than last week’s as cool temperatures see tourists heading north. People are choosing to travel on Constitution Day because they preferred to stay with their family on Fathers’ Day last weekend.

Cool and foggy weather in the North and Northeast are very attractive to Thais who have been sweating under sultry storm clouds for months.

Hotel occupancy rates are back at the top, according to the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT).

The tourism authority expects that the number of domestic trips from Saturday to Monday will exceed 3.4 million and generate 12.6 billion baht (US$360 million) in economic returns. Average occupancy rates are expected to be around 60% across the country, but higher in the north and north east.

The seasonal cool weather and misty conditions in the mountains will attract tourists.

Closer to Bangkok, the occupancy rate in the eastern and central regions is forecast to rise over 6o% this weekend. Chonburi tops the list due to its proximity to Bangkok and the abundance of natural sites for one-day trips.

Chiang Mai is expected to have the highest occupancy rate, at over 8o%, due to its cool weather.

Six of the eight other provinces on the list are major tourist destinations. Chiang Rai and Nan, which took the 10th spot, lack major cities, which are still a draw for domestic tourists, but their northern locations are still a draw during the peak travel season.

According to its analysis of weekend tourism from 2018 to 2022, TAT found that long weekends are the most popular for domestic tourists and that the condition of the economy and purchasing power are the major factors in determining how far domestic tourists will travel.

When there is more than one long weekend in a month, domestic tourists generally select one for travel rather than take multiple long weekend trips, according to TAT research.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Crime6 mins ago

Fearless Facebook page sells counterfeit banknotes
Weather6 mins ago

Cool weather sees tourists heading north for holiday weekend
Cannabis News41 mins ago

Pattaya Walking Street cannabis sellers need, but cannot get, licenses
Sponsored6 hours ago

St. Andrews International School, Green Valley, proud to achieve globally recognised Green Flag award
Politics1 hour ago

Suthep graft case dismissed by Supreme court
Tourism1 hour ago

An Azur Air flight circles Phuket for hours, then aborts
Central Thailand2 hours ago

Lost baby elephant recovering from multiple injuries
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Entertainment5 hours ago

Too much free time – Malaysian puzzler slices and dices Mr Potato Head
Crime5 hours ago

UPDATE: Polish men identified after assaulting Cambodian woman
Crime6 hours ago

Document forgers arrested in Chon Buri
Phuket7 hours ago

Canadian hitman in Phuket killing moves closer to extradition
Thailand7 hours ago

The Ultimate Thrill & Chill, Day & Night Place in Phuket | Blue Tree Phuket
Video7 hours ago

Dancing to the rhythm of her own beat ft. Sophie Indracusin | Thaiger Podcast EP.15
Crime1 day ago

VIDEO: Thieves mess with the wrong gold shop owner in northern Thailand
Thailand1 day ago

Thailand News Today | Immigration Police to Revise Visa Extension Criteria
Expats1 day ago

Pattaya visa legend dies of cancer
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending