Cold air from China brings chill to Thailand’s north

Thailand is experiencing a significant weather shift as strong cold air masses from China are causing temperatures to drop across the northern and upper southern regions. The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) issued warnings regarding heavy rainfall in the south, urging residents to be cautious of potential flash floods and landslides.

The current weather forecast predicts that the cold air mass will continue to affect the northern and upper southern parts of Thailand. This phenomenon is expected to bring cooler morning temperatures, strong winds, and a further decrease in temperatures by 1 to 2 degrees Celsius in the northern region.

Light rain is anticipated in some western parts of the north, as well as the lower northeastern and eastern coastal areas. Residents in these regions are advised to take care of their health due to the changing weather conditions.

In the southern region, a monsoon trough is passing through the central part and moving towards a low-pressure area near the tip of Vietnam. This, combined with moderate northeastern winds covering the upper Gulf of Thailand and the upper southern region, is causing heavy rainfall in some areas.

The TMD has released its sixth announcement regarding the volatile weather, pointing out specific provinces that are expected to experience heavy downpours.

Residents are urged to be vigilant of the dangers posed by heavy and accumulated rainfall, which may lead to flash floods and forest run-offs, especially in low-lying areas near mountain slopes and waterways.

The sea conditions in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea are expected to be moderate. The upper Gulf of Thailand is experiencing waves of 1 to 2 metres, while the lower Gulf and Andaman Sea have waves around 1 metre high. In areas with thunderstorms, wave heights may exceed 2 metres. Mariners in these regions are advised to proceed with caution and avoid sailing in thunderstorm-prone areas.

Weather forecast

The weather forecast for Thailand from today until tomorrow morning indicates that the northern region will experience cool mornings with strong winds. Temperatures are expected to drop by 1 to 2 degrees Celsius, with minimum temperatures ranging from 18 to 23 degrees Celsius and maximum temperatures between 31 and 34 degrees Celsius.

The northeastern region will also see cool mornings and strong winds, with minimum temperatures of 18 to 22 degrees Celsius and maximum temperatures of 30 to 32 degrees Celsius.

In the central region, cool mornings with strong winds are expected, with minimum temperatures ranging from 21 to 24 degrees Celsius and maximum temperatures between 32 and 34 degrees Celsius. The eastern region will have cool mornings with strong winds and light rain in some coastal areas.

Minimum temperatures will range from 22 to 24 degrees Celsius, while maximum temperatures will be between 32 and 34 degrees Celsius. Sea conditions will have waves about 1 metre high, with waves reaching 1 to 2 metres offshore. In areas with thunderstorms, wave heights may exceed 2 metres.

For the southern region (east coast), cool mornings are expected in the upper part, with thunderstorms covering 70% of the area and heavy rain in provinces such as Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, and Nakhon Si Thammarat. Minimum temperatures are forecasted at 22 to 24 degrees Celsius, with maximum temperatures between 31 and 33 degrees Celsius.

In the western coast of the south, thunderstorms are expected in 60% of the area, with heavy rain in provinces like Ranong and Phang Nga. Minimum temperatures will range from 23 to 25 degrees Celsius, with maximum temperatures between 31 and 33 degrees Celsius, reported KhaoSod.

Bangkok and its surrounding areas will see partly cloudy conditions with strong winds. Minimum temperatures are expected to be between 23 and 25 degrees Celsius, while maximum temperatures will range from 32 to 34 degrees Celsius. The prevailing northeastern winds will have speeds between 10 and 25 kilometres per hour.