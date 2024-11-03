Transgender woman accused of pickpocketing tourist on Pattaya bus

Picture courtesy of สายข่าวพัทยา Facebook

A transgender woman was taken into custody after a Korean tourist accused her of pickpocketing on a Baht bus in Pattaya. The incident occurred yesterday, November 2, and the Pattaya City Police were promptly informed.

At 1.20am yesterday, police received a report of a dispute between a tourist and the transgender woman on the bus. Upon reaching the Pattaya City Police Station, the woman attempted to flee on a motorcycle taxi that had been trailing the bus. She alleged that she was assaulted by the tourist.

The Korean tourist claimed that his pocket money, roughly 2,000 baht (US$60), was stolen by the woman during the bus ride. A subsequent search of the woman’s bag by the police revealed 2,400 baht (US$70). The police returned the 2,000 baht (US$60) to the tourist, and the woman offered an apology. Despite the incident, the tourist decided against pressing charges.

Somkit Boonsongnern, a 50 year old man, who was driving the Baht bus, recounted to the police that he had picked up several Korean tourists from North Pattaya. The transgender woman had boarded the bus at Soi 6. He reported hearing the woman shouting, which led him to halt the bus, reported The Pattaya News.

In both instances, the Korean tourist chose not to pursue any legal action.

In related news, Thai police apprehended a group of Filipino pickpockets targeting tourists in a prominent hotel in the Phaya Thai area of Bangkok. The suspects are now facing charges for their night-time theft activities. The arrest occurred on October 21 at approximately 4pm, led by Police Major General Witwat Chinkam, along with other high-ranking officials from Thonglor Police Station. Advertisements Seven Filipino suspects, aged between 28 and 67 years old, were detained in rooms 202, 204, 211, and 303 of a well-known hotel in the Sam Sen Nai subdistrict of Phaya Thai, Bangkok. The police also recovered the clothing worn by the suspects during their alleged crimes.