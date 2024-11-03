Teen violence erupts at Pattaya skateboard park, two injured

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright ChoomaneePublished: 11:10, 03 November 2024| Updated: 11:16, 03 November 2024
A violent altercation involving teenagers at a Pattaya skateboard park left two injured as rival groups clashed. A 14 year old girl recounted the chaotic incident before the attackers fled, leaving chaos in their wake. Law enforcement seized five customised motorcycles at the scene.

The incident unfolded late last night when officers from the Pattaya City Police Station, in coordination with local civil defence volunteers and special operations personnel, were conducting routine patrols.

They encountered a group of teenagers embroiled in an argument at the Bali Hai Pier skateboard park in South Pattaya. The situation quickly escalated, prompting the officers to intervene and detain over 110 male and female teenagers involved in the incidents.

During the mayhem, several individuals managed to escape on motorcycles. Upon examining the area, police discovered a metal wrench, allegedly belonging to the fleeing rivals. Besides the wrench, officers also confiscated five motorcycles that had been modified for racing. Identification cards were checked, and photographs were taken of those involved to document the incident thoroughly.

One of the victims, a 14 year old girl, referred to by the alias A, and a 16 year old boy, known as B, shared their harrowing experience. They stated that while they were parking their motorcycle, the rival group suddenly attacked them, reported KhaoSod.

The assailants used weapons and Muay Thai techniques, resulting in injuries to the victims’ heads and multiple abrasions on their bodies. The police initially reprimanded the teenagers, urging them to disperse and return home immediately. The injured teenagers were advised to report the incident to investigators at the Pattaya City Police Station, who would pursue legal action against the perpetrators.

In related news, a tragic incident unfolded in northeast Thailand when a 16 year old boy was fatally attacked by nine teenagers, leaving his family devastated. The victim’s mother insists that the investigation into her son’s murder is progressing slowly, and she refuses to cremate him until justice is served.

