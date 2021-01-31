Railway union rejects plans to close the Hua Lamphong Station which is set to be closed in November | The Thaiger

Transport
Railway union rejects plans to close the Hua Lamphong Station which is set to be closed in November
Trains, planes and buses in Thailand all have restricted travel at the moment. In the case of the flights, domestic carriers have been forced to cancel or reschedule hundreds of flights due to the high drop off of passenger traffic since the start of Thailand’s second wave of Covid-19 which kicked off on December 20 last year. But amidst the closures and restrictions, the move of Bangkok’s transport hubs has been continuing.
For the railways and the interprovincial bus networks, the government has closed down many of the services in recent weeks. The government is also proposing to close down train services out of the main Bangkok train hub, Hua Lamphong Station. But not because of Covid.
Bangkok’s Hua Lamphong Station is scheduled to stop being the hub for the country’s train networks in November this year when the newer, much larger Bang Sue Grand Station comes on line near the Chatuchak, north of the city centre. Hua Lamphong Station, open for 105 years, will end its role as the city’s main rail transport hub. The old station is located in between the Sukhumvit business and shopping areas, Chinatown and many of the capital’s main tourism sites and temples.
Bang Sue Grand Station in Chatuchak, will be Thailand’s new railway hub. It will replace the existing Hua Lamphong Station as the terminus for all long-distance rail services from Bangkok. The SRT proposes that the historic Hua Lamphong railway station will be used as a train depot and maintenance station. There is also a small museum at the station which catalogues the venerable old station’s contribution to the modern growth of the Thai capital.
But the State Railway Workers’ Union won’t hear of it and has rejected plans to close train services at Bangkok’s main train station.
President of The State Railway Workers’ Union, Suwit Kaewwan, has sent an official letter to Transport Minister stating that “thousands of commuters will be affected if all train services to Hua Lamphong Station closed this November as planned”.
“The Union disagrees with the idea that all train routes to Hua Lamphong should end. We would rather see a few routes being kept in service to reduce the impact on commuters.”
The closure will effect some commuters when services are re-routed to the new Bang Sue hub. Commuters living in the west suburbs of Bangkok have relied on riding cheap and regular services to Hua Lamphong Station. Eastbound train routes used Hua Lamphong Station as a junction point. Hua Lamphong railway station connects to the MRT at the Hua Lamphong MRT station.
The union says that the State Railway Authority will lose future business opportunities if it closed Hua Lamphong railway station.
“The station is more than just a large train station but also offers cultural and historical value, which the SRT could exploit. SRT would squander opportunities for using Hua Lamphong to develop cultural tourism or arranging special train services if it closes.”
The new Bang Sue Grand Station already has connections to the existing MRT network and the yet-to-be-opened Airport Link to the Don Mueang International Airport.
The SRT governor admits some train commuters will be affected but that the agency has completed a contingency plan to help reduce the impact.
“It is similar to the closure of Don Muang Airport. Some people were affected. The next challenge is deciding what to do to reduce the impacts.”
PHOTO: The venerable 109 year old railways station is set to be closed in November this year.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Thailand
UPDATE: Thailand Covid zones and your restrictions
Which of the five coloured zones are you living in? A green zone? Red zone? Pale red zone? hat’s the difference and what’s open and what’s not? If you’re not in Samut Sakhon, the coastal province just south west of Bangkok, then some of the restrictions imposed by the CCSA have recently been lifted. Here’s a quick look at what’s open and what restrictions remain as of Friday, January 29. (Some local provincial exceptions will apply)
According to the list there’s a Red Zone for Samut Sakhon, called a Maximum Controlled and Restricted Area, and then the light Red Zone, called a Maximum Controlled Area. Previous Red Zones – Rayong, Chon Buri (including Pattaya) and Chanthaburi – have been downgraded to Orange Zones, aka. Controlled Area. Trat, previously a Red Zone, has disappeared off the map! (An omission – we understand Trat is now an Orange Zone).
In Samut Sakhon, the epicentre of the latest outbreak around the seafood markets and coastal fishing ports, has the maximum current restrictions. Restaurants can currently stay open only until 9pm at the moment, markets and hotels are still allowed to open.
The ‘pale’ Red Zone includes Bangkok and now allows restaurants to stay open until 11pm but the serving of alcohol is still banned. Bars and karaoke bars are still required to remain closed. As is the ‘bull and cock-fighting rings’. Shopping Centres are being asked not to conduct promotional activities that would draw large crowds but are otherwise still open. The city’s schools are all open although some private institutions have decided to remain closed – check with your school to confirm. Gyms and boxing gyms are allowed to re-open.
The Orange Zone includes Pattaya which now permits restaurants and bars to re-open until 11pm, including the serving of alcohol, but no dancing (damn!). Shopping Centres can open as per usual and residents in the Orange Zones are now allowed to travel across provincial borders again unhindered. All this will allow some of Pattaya’s entertainment establishments a sigh of relief as they were relying heavily on some weekend traffic from Bangkok to keep the wheels turning until the tourists are allowed back into the country.
The other 3 popular tourist zones of Chiang Mai, Krabi and Phuket have been in the Green Zone throughout the current month of restrictions and can operate much as they were before December last year. But domestic airlines have slashed their flights to these areas and the few flights remaining are asking higher fares than the pre-second wave prices.
Some of the provinces will still require you to carry the Mor Chana app on your phone and other provinces, eg. Phuket, have their bespoke websites to register where you are staying. If you don’t have a mobile phone the local officials usually just check you ID and ask a few questions about where you’ve been and get contact details if they need to get hold of you.
Of course, despite the latest list of eased restrictions and changes in the colour zoning, there will be some local variances and enforcement. Local provincial governments have been given the power to add additional restrictions in some cases.
GRAPHICS: Thai PBS World
Protests
3 arrested over January 16 ping pong bomb attack in Bangkok
3 men have been arrested in over a bomb attack that injured 5 people who were part of a a pro-democracy demonstration near Chulalongkorn University earlier this month. The 5 people injured included 3 police and 2 protesters. The injuries were only minor.
The arrested men are 23 year old Pornchai Prakapuang, 30 year old Weerayut Sumritruangsri and 19 year old Nuttasut Siriaut. All 3 have been accused of throwing a ping pong bomb at police officers in front of Chamchuri Square building along Rama 4 Road in Bangkok on January 16.
At the time Bangkok police chief Phukphong Phongpetra claimed the device used “appears to be a pingpong bomb, which was filled with nails”.
Police claim that the 3 are members of the protesters’ security contingent who call themselves “Gear of Democracy”. The group became a staple at last year’s frequent student and anti-government protests. The 3 men are charged with assault, causing an explosion, carrying weapons into a residential area and illegal possession of explosives.
“The suspects confessed that they’re members of the Gear of Democracy group. They said they built the device themselves and intended to disrupt police operations.”
Police said the suspects threw the ping pong bombs whilst travelling on a motorbike going over an overpass near the Sam Yan Intersection along Rama 4 Road. They claim they threw the bomb into a group of police officers. 3 policemen ended up with minor injuries from the attack.
The incident was captured on CCTV footage providing police with evidence of the identity of the 3 men.
Demonstrators gathered across the street in front of Sam Yan Mitrtown shopping centre on January 16, calling for the release of fellow activists who had been arrested earlier for campaigning against the lese majeste laws in Thailand which prevent criticism of the monarch or royal family. Since November, at least 43 people have been charged with lese majeste, including underage students, mostly activists that helped organise the protests in Bangkok calling for monarchy and constitutional reforms.
Back on November 25 a similar device, believed to be a bag of firecrackers, was thrown at protesters as they were leaving a rally in front of the Siam Commercial Bank HQ.
No one was arrested at the time despite the incident being captured by a Thai news cameraman and lots of witnesses.
Police are trying to see if there’s evidence linking the 2 attacks although the 3 arrested men have only confessed to the January 16 crime.
A coalition of 10 protective security groups calling themselves the “Guard Coalition for the People,” released an online statement saying that the group was not involved in the attack. From their Twitter page…
“We will let the people decide about the results of investigation… We are not involved in the bombing, but we must ensure that the suspects are safe.”
Technically, authorities have banned any unauthorised public gatherings under the Emergency Decree, which remains in force. But the pro-democracy protests, and counter protests by government supporters, have gone ahead anyway.
Transport
Taxi and transport drivers calling for help from the Thai government
Unions of Thai Taxi workers and Thai automobile drivers have handed over an official request to a government labour committee to file a request to the government seeking financial support.
Thai Taxi workers passed over their requests to Suthep Yoo-on, the chairman of the Labour Committee officially seeking industry support.
Just about all sectors of the country’s transport infrastructure have suffered a fallout from the lockdowns and border closures. Certainly they’ve missed the cream that came from the 40 or so million tourists that arrived back in 2019 (seems a distant memory now).
All sectors of the country’s transport infrastructure have suffered… from the trains, buses, aviation…. to the local taxis, motorcycle taxis and tuk tuks. Even the canal boats around Bangkok’s khlongs, the BTS and MRT, have seen drops in patronage due to the lack of customers and people simply wanting to stay away from crowds of people as the government keeps promoting social distancing as part of its public health offensive against the coronavirus.
Of course these workers are not alone in seeing a big drop off in business but they maintain they are a vital part of the network that connects people and businesses. But one sector of the transport business has actually had a boom during the last 12 months – the food delivery business. Grab Bike and Food Panda, and others, have become a regular part of the road landscape around Thailand as people are staying in more and getting their food, and a lot of other things, delivered.
The Taxi workers, battling to pay their local instalments for their vehicles asked the committee to discuss debt moratoriums to ease the burden whilst Thailand waits for the tourism sector to reboot, or at least until the situation improves.
Automobile workers were also asking for 3,500 baht support for at least 5 months.
According to the labour committee, they’ve already sent the requests to the CCSA and parliamentary committees. But the government is yet to respond or define any concrete measures. The drivers are part of a longer queue of transportation industry sectors seeking relief from the government whilst the country battles along without tourists. Thailand’s aviation sector has been critically hit by the second wave of Covid 19 and the restrictions imposed since it kicked off in Samut Sakhon on December 20 and since spread to almost all corners of the country.
Around Bangkok drivers have been reporting a big drop in passenger traffic and many of the city’s bottlenecks are visibly quieter than in the pre-Covid era. Around the main tourist traps the drop off in passengers has been up to 90%, according to some of the drivers.
In Phuket and Chiang Mai the ‘red’ tuk tuks and songtaews, the bane of tourists who are charged extortionate prices for even the shortest trips, have all but vanished off the roads with their local taxi networks shattered by the lockdowns and lack of tourists.
Thailand’s Labour Committee is currently following up on the requests and hopeful that the government will soon have a contingency plan for every worker in the transport sector.
