Thai Immigration says online system for 90 day reports is back up and running | Thaiger

The Thai Immigration’s online system for 90 day checks for foreigners living in Thailand is back up and running. So we’re told anyway.

Expats should now be able to report their address every 3 months online rather than in person or by mail. The announcement was made on the immigration bureau’s Facebook page and was written in Thai.

Just yesterday, a spokesperson from the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration said they recommend that foreigners mail in their 90 day reports while the system is down. Some of our readers say the website has been down for months.

“The recommendation is that foreign nationals who have to report their residence every 3 months to immigration should do this by post… by writing a letter to confirm and report their residence every 3 months.”

Foreigners who have received a temporary stay permit must notify the immigration bureau of their residence every 90 days. To make a 90 day report online, click HERE.

Please tell us if you’ve had success or still having problems.

