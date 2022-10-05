Hot News
US, South Korea respond to North Korea’s missile over Japan with bombing drills
In response to North Korea firing an Intermediate Range Ballistic Missile over Japan, the US and South Korea carried out precision bombing drills. South Korea’s joint chiefs of staff said the drills aimed to demonstrate the allies’ “capabilities to conduct a precision strike at the origin of provocations.”
“With the participation of four South Korean Air Force F-15Ks and four US Air Force F-16 fighters, South Korea’s F-15K fired two joint direct attack munition (JDAM) bombs against a virtual target at the Jikdo shooting field in the West Sea.”
North Korea fired a ballistic missile over Japan for the first time in five years, with residents being warned to take cover in northern Japan. Train operations were also temporarily suspended. The Japanese government warned citizens to take cover as the missile flew over and fell into the Pacific Ocean. Tokyo says the missile’s 4,600 kilometres range may have been the longest distance travelled for a North Korean test flight. Usually, they are sent higher into space to avoid flying over neighbouring countries.
According to The Straits Times, the latest missile was the fifth in 10 days by Pyongyang, coming after Japan, US, and South Korea conducted trilateral, anti-submarine exercises. Those drills included a US aircraft carrier, which stopped in South Korea for the first time in five years. Defence Minister Yasukazu Hamada says Japan would not rule out any options, including counterattacks.
South Korea also agreed by noting that it would boost its military and increase cooperation with allies. Japan’s top government spokesman, Hirokazu Matsuno, said North Korea’s actions are negatively impacting the international community, while the US also condemned the “dangerous and reckless” decision by North Korea to launch the long-range missile over Japan. The launch has violated the UN Security Council resolutions, which have previously sanctioned North Korea over its nuclear and missile programmes.
“North Korea’s series of actions, including its repeated ballistic missile launches, threatens the peace and security of Japan, the region, and the international community, and poses a serious challenge to the entire international community, including Japan.”
Daniel Kritenbrink, the US diplomat for East Asia, said America is open to diplomacy with North Korea but it very much takes two to tango. He went further to say that we are leaving the door open but we will respond resolutely to the growing threat.
The missile’s flight details have analysts thinking the missile is the Hwasong-12 IRBM, which North Korea unveiled back in 2017. The unveiling was regarded as part of a plan to attack US military bases in Guam, according to a former South Korea Navy officer. Another expert said North Korea’s ability to fly the missile over a long distance allows the government to test missiles under more realistic conditions.
US and South Korean officials believe that South Korea may conduct another nuclear test soon after China’s upcoming party congress on October 16. South Korea’s defence minister backed up the hunch by noting that North Korea completed preparations for a nuclear test last May.
- Win a 3-night beachfront stay at Four Points by Sheraton Phuket by taking a short Thaiger Survey HERE!
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
3 year old and infant found lost on Pattaya’s Walking Street
5 underrated apps you need to use in Thailand this year
Cheeky taoist procession spices up Phuket’s veggie fest
Starting a business and obtaining SMART Visa in Thailand is easy with Startup Booster
Avalanche strikes mountaineering team in Indian Himalayas, 4 killed
Can foreigners legally grow cannabis in Thailand?
1-billion-baht tourism stimulus back on track
Ordination ceremony concert goes on despite flood
Flooding may impact Thailand’s tourism recovery
Young woman killed in hit-and-run in Chon Buri
Myanmar youth artists hold art challenge to raise awareness of country’s plight
“One For the Road” film is Thailand’s 25th Oscar attempt
Disabled lottery seller swindled out of one million baht
US, South Korea respond to North Korea’s missile over Japan with bombing drills
E-visa and visa drop boxes in India will help tourism
Angelina Jolie claims Brad Pitt abused her and their children
5 suit tailors in Bangkok that’ll make you look dapper
Experienced tattoo studios in Bangkok to get your next tattoo
Things to do in Bangkok that cost next to nothing (2022)
10 underrated places to visit in Thailand
VIDEO: 500 year old Buddhist stupa collapses in Chiang Mai revealing hidden treasures
Bangkok asks companies to let employees work from home until October 7
Thailand’s strange laws – 10 strange laws in Thailand
Bangkok Secret Nightlife – Bangkok Red Light District Secret Museum
Is the dream over? China walks back Belt & Road ambitions
OnlyFans star sentenced to six years in prison in Myanmar
Woman’s body in luggage found floating in Mekong River
Snitching on parking space hoggers could earn you 5,000 baht in Thailand
20 baht notes printed with errors, says Bank of Thailand
Maya Bay reopens once again to the public
Storm Noru weakens from typhoon to depression as it moves across Thailand
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Best of6 hours ago
Experienced tattoo studios in Bangkok to get your next tattoo
-
Best of5 hours ago
10 underrated places to visit in Thailand
-
Bangkok23 hours ago
Bangkok asks companies to let employees work from home until October 7
-
SMART Visa8 hours ago
Starting a business and obtaining SMART Visa in Thailand is easy with Startup Booster
-
Environment2 days ago
Maya Bay reopens once again to the public
-
Thailand2 days ago
Thailand’s cold season expected to hit in late October
-
Philippines2 days ago
Philippines offers attractive alternative to Thailand’s 10 year LTR visa
-
Thailand2 days ago
Bank repossesses the wrong house in central Thailand