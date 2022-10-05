Thailand
Disabled lottery seller swindled out of one million baht
A lottery ticket seller with a disability filed a complaint with the police yesterday after a man, pretending to be the President of the Association of the Disabled Union of Thailand, lured her into investing one million baht in lottery tickets.
The Secretary of Punyaphat Foundation for Persons with Disabilities yesterday filed a complaint on behalf of the 36 year old Arintara at the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) in Bangkok.
The lottery ticket seller informed the police that she spoke with the suspect, Chewanon, via Facebook. Chewanon claimed that he was the president of the disabled association. Arintara was taken in by his claim because he had a picture of himself wearing a uniform, looking very much like a government official on Facebook.
Chewanon told Arintara that he could access a huge number of lottery tickets and that she didn’t have to wait for the quota from the government. He persuaded her to pay him the money and he would send the tickets to her.
Arintara invested about one million baht for 150 packs of letter tickets in March but she did not receive anything.
Chewanon did not give her any lottery tickets and urged Arintara to wait because he had a few personal problems. Chewanon then spun a story that his problems almost drove him to commit suicide.
Chewanon later confessed to Arintara that he used her money to pay off some debts but promised to pay the money back.
Arintara revealed there was no development after five months so she decided to file a complaint against him.
The CIB acknowledged the case adding they would submit Arintara’s evidence to senior officers to continue the investigation and prosecution.
- Win a 3-night beachfront stay at Four Points by Sheraton Phuket (but maybe skip the taxis) by taking a short Thaiger Survey HERE!
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
3 year old and infant found lost on Pattaya’s Walking Street
5 underrated apps you need to use in Thailand this year
Cheeky taoist procession spices up Phuket’s veggie fest
Starting a business and obtaining SMART Visa in Thailand is easy with Startup Booster
Avalanche strikes mountaineering team in Indian Himalayas, 4 killed
Can foreigners legally grow cannabis in Thailand?
1-billion-baht tourism stimulus back on track
Ordination ceremony concert goes on despite flood
Flooding may impact Thailand’s tourism recovery
Young woman killed in hit-and-run in Chon Buri
Myanmar youth artists hold art challenge to raise awareness of country’s plight
“One For the Road” film is Thailand’s 25th Oscar attempt
Disabled lottery seller swindled out of one million baht
US, South Korea respond to North Korea’s missile over Japan with bombing drills
E-visa and visa drop boxes in India will help tourism
Angelina Jolie claims Brad Pitt abused her and their children
5 suit tailors in Bangkok that’ll make you look dapper
Experienced tattoo studios in Bangkok to get your next tattoo
Things to do in Bangkok that cost next to nothing (2022)
10 underrated places to visit in Thailand
VIDEO: 500 year old Buddhist stupa collapses in Chiang Mai revealing hidden treasures
Bangkok asks companies to let employees work from home until October 7
Thailand’s strange laws – 10 strange laws in Thailand
Bangkok Secret Nightlife – Bangkok Red Light District Secret Museum
Is the dream over? China walks back Belt & Road ambitions
OnlyFans star sentenced to six years in prison in Myanmar
Woman’s body in luggage found floating in Mekong River
Snitching on parking space hoggers could earn you 5,000 baht in Thailand
20 baht notes printed with errors, says Bank of Thailand
Maya Bay reopens once again to the public
Storm Noru weakens from typhoon to depression as it moves across Thailand
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Best of6 hours ago
Experienced tattoo studios in Bangkok to get your next tattoo
-
Best of5 hours ago
10 underrated places to visit in Thailand
-
Bangkok23 hours ago
Bangkok asks companies to let employees work from home until October 7
-
SMART Visa8 hours ago
Starting a business and obtaining SMART Visa in Thailand is easy with Startup Booster
-
Environment2 days ago
Maya Bay reopens once again to the public
-
Thailand2 days ago
Thailand’s cold season expected to hit in late October
-
Philippines2 days ago
Philippines offers attractive alternative to Thailand’s 10 year LTR visa
-
Thailand2 days ago
Bank repossesses the wrong house in central Thailand