Two Pattaya pubs raided, 155 arrested over drug use | The Thaiger

Two Pattaya pubs raided, 155 arrested over drug use

5 hours ago

A total of 155 patrons have tested positive for drugs after raids on two popular Pattaya pubs early this morning. The pubs raided were Brazil Pattaya and 90’s Bar around 4am.

Police say searches found a 9mm pistol with 16 rounds of ammunition, a knife, 62 packets of narcotics, including ecstasy, ketamine and crystal methamphetamine and drug-taking paraphernalia scattered over the floor.

Over 300 customers were found drinking and dancing inside the Brazil pub in South Pattaya when officials raided the venue. Officials managed to corral fleeing party-goers trying to avoid police. The 41 year old manager of the one of the premises was arrested and charged with illegally operating the venue without a license and selling alcohol to people under 20.

Customers were asked to submit to urine tests. 142 in total, 94 men and 48 women, tested positive for drugs.

58 of the patrons weren’t carrying their ID cards with them.

When police raided 90’s Bar on Soi Bongkot in South Pattaya they detained a total of 13 customers, nine men and four women, who also tested positive for drugs. Many illegal baraku smoking devices were also found inside the venue.

The operator of 90’s Bar (un-named) was charged with operating the pub without a license, illegally selling alcohol, selling alcoholic drinks past legal hours and offering baraku to customers.

Before the raids, officials visited the venues posing as customers, police reported. They say that many customers were at the venues between 3am and 4.30am and staff members had turned off the lights at the front of the premises to look like they were closed. Police and officials will petition the Chon Buri governor to close down the venues for a minimum of five years.



If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Election

Vote for new Thai PM on Wednesday – Democrats and Palang Pracharat still at loggerheads

9 hours ago

June 1, 2019

The countdown is on to next Wednesday’s vote for a new Thai PM. With all odds pointing to a return term for Prayut Chan-o-cha, Palang Pracharat’s prime ministerial candidate, it’s now or never for the various parties to form workable, and sustainable MP blocs in the new parliament. Otherwise the new PM will be the head of a scrambled egg with a never-ending squad of bickering MPs to follow.

Under particular pressure are the Democrats to thrash out a deal with Palang Pracharat. Without the Democrat’s support there will be no bloc with a majority in the lower house.

The two parties have shaken hands, then walked out of meetings and blamed each other all week as they’ve tried to hack together a deal to form a coalition government. They remain divided over the distribution of key ministerial positions – namely the Agriculture portfolio, which remains a problem for the ‘Sam Mitr’ faction.

After yesterday’s royal endorsement of the speakers from last week’s parliamentary nominations, the House Speaker Chuan Leekpai has announced a joint meeting of MPs and senators to vote for a prime minister this Wednesday, June 5. The meeting will be held at the TOT’s head office on Chaeng Watthana Road in Bangkok.

The Democrats reportedly asked for the agriculture portfolio as one of its conditions to join the alliance after the PPRP made a formal invitation for it to join a coalition earlier this week. But the ‘Sam Mitr’ faction had also put their hand up for the Agriculture Ministry and, according to sources, even threatened to walk their 30 members out of the Palang Pracharat party. Sam Mitr members have denied the report.

Democrat leader Jurin Laksanavisit says it’s now up to Palang Pracharat to take the next step.

“To be honest, this is a problem for the PPRP. Now, we’ll have to give the PPRP some time to sort out their own problems and make a decision.”

Mr Jurin also noted that any new government will find it difficult to make amendments to current laws given that the Charter requires 20% support from opposition MPs for amendments to be passed.

As of today there are still many differences between the ambitions and demands of the Democrats and Palang Pracharat. They now have four more sleeps before D-Day to find a way forward.

Hot News

Bali’s Mount Agung erupts again

1 day ago

May 31, 2019

PHOTO: Twitter/Phoebs

A week after flights were cancelled in and out of Bali’s airport, Mount Agung has burst into life again today at 11:42am sending plumes of ash into the Balinese sky.

Indonesia’s Volcanology and Geological Disaster Mitigation Center said the eruption lasted for 8 minutes

Despite the renewed activity, Mount Agung remains on level alert level three,  or “standby” status, and officials have not changed the exclusion zone around the volcano, which remains at a 4 kilometre radius.
Click HERE to see Mount Agung erupting this morning.
After the May 24 eruption, geohazard monitoring service MAGMA Indonesia said Mount Agung was in a “dynamic state.”

There have yet to be reports of renewed cancellations or delayed flights at Bali’s International Airport following this morning’s eruption.

Bangkok

King Power wins duty free and shopping management contract for Suvarnabhumi

1 day ago

May 31, 2019

In Friday’s biggest surprise (please say in sarcastic tone whilst rolling eyes) King Power Suvarnabhumi has won the bidding to manage the commercial area at Suvarnabhumi International Airport with the highest offer, AOT senior executive vice president Vichai Bunyu said this morning.

The winner will be approved on June 12, he said. Earlier this year the AoT (Airports of Thailand) said they had been instructed by the government to open the long-standing contract to new tenders. King Power have been lobbying hard to retain the contract.

ชวนดู “ชมพู่ อารยา” คุยหลากเรื่องในรายการ “จอห์น วิญญู [คลิป] | The Thaiger
ดาราไทย5 hours ago

ชวนดู “ชมพู่ อารยา” คุยหลากเรื่องในรายการ “จอห์น วิญญู [คลิป]
ปารีณาจะไม่ทน บุก ปอท. แจ้งความชาวเน็ตด่าบนเฟซบุ๊ก [คลิป] | The Thaiger
ข่าวการเมือง1 day ago

ปารีณาจะไม่ทน บุก ปอท. แจ้งความชาวเน็ตด่าบนเฟซบุ๊ก [คลิป]
ย้อนชมฉากประทับใจ “ณเดชน์ ญาญ่า” คอนเสิร์ต The Real Nadech Concert [คลิป] | The Thaiger
บันเทิง1 day ago

ย้อนชมฉากประทับใจ “ณเดชน์ ญาญ่า” คอนเสิร์ต The Real Nadech Concert [คลิป]
รีวิว GODZILLA: KING OF THE MONSTERS มาแล้ว มีทั้งชมและสับ | The Thaiger
รีวิวหนัง1 day ago

รีวิว GODZILLA: KING OF THE MONSTERS มาแล้ว มีทั้งชมและสับ
ดูย้อนหลังวอลเลย์บอลไทย-เบลเยี่ยม สุดมันส์ศึก “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล1 day ago

ดูย้อนหลังวอลเลย์บอลไทย-เบลเยี่ยม สุดมันส์ศึก “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019”
นาทีประวัติศาสตร์ “มาร์ค ปชป” จับมือ “ชัชชาติ-เพื่อไทย” ชวนไปตั้งรัฐบาล [คลิป] | The Thaiger
เลือกตั้ง 622 days ago

นาทีประวัติศาสตร์ “มาร์ค ปชป” จับมือ “ชัชชาติ-เพื่อไทย” ชวนไปตั้งรัฐบาล [คลิป]
คลิป “ปลื้มจิตร์”สุดเก๋า ใช้เท้างัดบอลก่อนบล็อกได้แต้ม “วอลเลย์บอล ไทย-เกาหลี” | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล2 days ago

คลิป “ปลื้มจิตร์”สุดเก๋า ใช้เท้างัดบอลก่อนบล็อกได้แต้ม “วอลเลย์บอล ไทย-เกาหลี”
ตัวอย่าง Annabelle Comes Home – แอนนาเบลล์ ตุ๊กตาผีกลับบ้าน [ซับไทย] | The Thaiger
หนังใหม่2 days ago

ตัวอย่าง Annabelle Comes Home – แอนนาเบลล์ ตุ๊กตาผีกลับบ้าน [ซับไทย]
ดูสถิติก่อนเกม ไทย -เบลเยี่ยม วันนี้ : วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019 | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล2 days ago

ดูสถิติก่อนเกม ไทย -เบลเยี่ยม วันนี้ : วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019
เชียร์สด 30 พ.ค. วอลเลย์บอลไทย-เบลเยี่ยม “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” -ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด นัดที่ 6 | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล2 days ago

เชียร์สด 30 พ.ค. วอลเลย์บอลไทย-เบลเยี่ยม “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” -ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด นัดที่ 6
[คลิป] ชัชชุอร ตบเกาหลีใต้ โดดเด่นจน FIVB ต้องซูฮก “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล3 days ago

[คลิป] ชัชชุอร ตบเกาหลีใต้ โดดเด่นจน FIVB ต้องซูฮก “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019”
GODZILLA: KING OF THE MONSTERS คะแนนวิจารณ์ล็อตแรกได้มะเขือเน่า | The Thaiger
หนัง3 days ago

GODZILLA: KING OF THE MONSTERS คะแนนวิจารณ์ล็อตแรกได้มะเขือเน่า
[Live] พลังประชารัฐแถลงข่าวด่วน กรณีข่าวจัดตั้งรัฐบาล ลือ “บิ๊กตู่” ขอดูครม.เอง : เลือกตั้ง2562 | The Thaiger
เลือกตั้ง 623 days ago

[Live] พลังประชารัฐแถลงข่าวด่วน กรณีข่าวจัดตั้งรัฐบาล ลือ “บิ๊กตู่” ขอดูครม.เอง : เลือกตั้ง2562
[Live] พลังประชารัฐแถลงข่าวด่วน กรณีข่าวจัดตั้งรัฐบาล ลือ “บิ๊กตู่” ขอดูครม.เอง : เลือกตั้ง2562 | The Thaiger
เลือกตั้ง 623 days ago

[Live] พลังประชารัฐแถลงข่าวด่วน กรณีข่าวจัดตั้งรัฐบาล ลือ “บิ๊กตู่” ขอดูครม.เอง : เลือกตั้ง2562
28 พ.ค. 6 โมงเย็น วอลเลย์ฯ ไทยพบจีน “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” -ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล4 days ago

28 พ.ค. 6 โมงเย็น วอลเลย์ฯ ไทยพบจีน “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” -ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด

