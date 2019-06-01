Two Pattaya pubs raided, 155 arrested over drug use | The Thaiger

Hot News
Two Pattaya pubs raided, 155 arrested over drug use
A total of 155 patrons have tested positive for drugs after raids on two popular Pattaya pubs early this morning. The pubs raided were Brazil Pattaya and 90’s Bar around 4am.
Police say searches found a 9mm pistol with 16 rounds of ammunition, a knife, 62 packets of narcotics, including ecstasy, ketamine and crystal methamphetamine and drug-taking paraphernalia scattered over the floor.
Over 300 customers were found drinking and dancing inside the Brazil pub in South Pattaya when officials raided the venue. Officials managed to corral fleeing party-goers trying to avoid police. The 41 year old manager of the one of the premises was arrested and charged with illegally operating the venue without a license and selling alcohol to people under 20.
Customers were asked to submit to urine tests. 142 in total, 94 men and 48 women, tested positive for drugs.
58 of the patrons weren’t carrying their ID cards with them.
When police raided 90’s Bar on Soi Bongkot in South Pattaya they detained a total of 13 customers, nine men and four women, who also tested positive for drugs. Many illegal baraku smoking devices were also found inside the venue.
The operator of 90’s Bar (un-named) was charged with operating the pub without a license, illegally selling alcohol, selling alcoholic drinks past legal hours and offering baraku to customers.
Before the raids, officials visited the venues posing as customers, police reported. They say that many customers were at the venues between 3am and 4.30am and staff members had turned off the lights at the front of the premises to look like they were closed. Police and officials will petition the Chon Buri governor to close down the venues for a minimum of five years.
Election
Vote for new Thai PM on Wednesday – Democrats and Palang Pracharat still at loggerheads
The countdown is on to next Wednesday’s vote for a new Thai PM. With all odds pointing to a return term for Prayut Chan-o-cha, Palang Pracharat’s prime ministerial candidate, it’s now or never for the various parties to form workable, and sustainable MP blocs in the new parliament. Otherwise the new PM will be the head of a scrambled egg with a never-ending squad of bickering MPs to follow.
Under particular pressure are the Democrats to thrash out a deal with Palang Pracharat. Without the Democrat’s support there will be no bloc with a majority in the lower house.
The two parties have shaken hands, then walked out of meetings and blamed each other all week as they’ve tried to hack together a deal to form a coalition government. They remain divided over the distribution of key ministerial positions – namely the Agriculture portfolio, which remains a problem for the ‘Sam Mitr’ faction.
After yesterday’s royal endorsement of the speakers from last week’s parliamentary nominations, the House Speaker Chuan Leekpai has announced a joint meeting of MPs and senators to vote for a prime minister this Wednesday, June 5. The meeting will be held at the TOT’s head office on Chaeng Watthana Road in Bangkok.
The Democrats reportedly asked for the agriculture portfolio as one of its conditions to join the alliance after the PPRP made a formal invitation for it to join a coalition earlier this week. But the ‘Sam Mitr’ faction had also put their hand up for the Agriculture Ministry and, according to sources, even threatened to walk their 30 members out of the Palang Pracharat party. Sam Mitr members have denied the report.
Democrat leader Jurin Laksanavisit says it’s now up to Palang Pracharat to take the next step.
“To be honest, this is a problem for the PPRP. Now, we’ll have to give the PPRP some time to sort out their own problems and make a decision.”
Mr Jurin also noted that any new government will find it difficult to make amendments to current laws given that the Charter requires 20% support from opposition MPs for amendments to be passed.
As of today there are still many differences between the ambitions and demands of the Democrats and Palang Pracharat. They now have four more sleeps before D-Day to find a way forward.
Bali’s Mount Agung erupts again
PHOTO: Twitter/Phoebs
A week after flights were cancelled in and out of Bali’s airport, Mount Agung has burst into life again today at 11:42am sending plumes of ash into the Balinese sky.
Indonesia’s Volcanology and Geological Disaster Mitigation Center said the eruption lasted for 8 minutes
There have yet to be reports of renewed cancellations or delayed flights at Bali’s International Airport following this morning’s eruption.
King Power wins duty free and shopping management contract for Suvarnabhumi
In Friday’s biggest surprise (please say in sarcastic tone whilst rolling eyes) King Power Suvarnabhumi has won the bidding to manage the commercial area at Suvarnabhumi International Airport with the highest offer, AOT senior executive vice president Vichai Bunyu said this morning.
The winner will be approved on June 12, he said. Earlier this year the AoT (Airports of Thailand) said they had been instructed by the government to open the long-standing contract to new tenders. King Power have been lobbying hard to retain the contract.
Read how the long-standing contracts were called in question HERE.
And some of the negotiations along the way HERE.
