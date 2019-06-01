Songkhla bus crashes, seven injured | The Thaiger

South
Songkhla bus crashes, seven injured
Seven passengers have been injured after a Phuket to Hat Yai bus skidded into a ditch and crashed on its side in Songkhla’s Rattaphum district early today. The accident happened on the Hat Yai-bound Asia highway Tambon Khuan Tai at 3am this morning.
The bus was laying on its side with around 20 passengers trapped inside. Seven passengers have suffered head wounds and were taken to the Rattaphum Hospital. They were discharged after treatment and continued their journey on another bus.
The 30 year old bus driver, Pittaya Sudsawat, told police that he was driving from Phuket. He said a pickup truck overtook his bus and cut in front of him and the bus went into a ditch and flipped on its side when he tried to avoid the truck.
SOURCE: The Nation
Phuket
Suspect who killed ex-wife’s new husband in Phattalung, arrested at Phuket checkpoint
A suspect who killed his ex-wife’s new husband in Phattalung last Sunday has now been arrested at the Phuket checkpoint at the top of the island.
32 year old Ms Rattana Nookong, Kringkrai Kotchapan’s ex-wife, sustained injuries from Kringkrai’s gun shots. Kriengkrai also shot and killed 40 years old Mr Sarawut Srinoon, Ms Rattana’s new husband in Phattalung on May 26. An arrest warrant was issued for Kriengkrai for the murder.
Yesterday afternoon, at the Phuket Tha Chatchai Checkpoint, police stopped a pickup truck and discovered that Kringkrai was the driver. Police also found two unlicensed guns.
Kriengkrai was taken to Tha Chatchai Police Station to face charges following the arrest. He will also face charges of illegal possession of unlicensed firearms.
South
Villagers taken in under martial law for questioning over Yala shoot-out, Southern Thailand
PHOTO: Charoon Thongnual
Security officials have interrogated 18 people living near the site of this week’s clash between soldiers and suspected insurgents in Yala’s Yaha district.
“They were brought in for questioning under martial law as authorities intend to go after the unidentified gunmen in Monday’s clash,” a source said yesterday.
The Nation reports that the gunfight lasted several hours in Moo 4, Tambon Kathong, on Monday morning whilst authorities were trying to step up security measures in the area. The violent confrontation killed a suspected insurgent and injured two officials.
Abdullah Lateh, wanted for several security crimes, died at the scene. Yala is a province in the deep South where unrest has raged on for more than a decade, claiming thousands of lives.
In the nearby province of Pattani, police are still investigating a bomb blast that rocked the Bo Thong Market in Nong Chik district. That incident also happened on Monday.
The explosion killed two people, including a 14 year old boy, and injured 23 others. Of those injured, eight remain in hospital.
The ongoing investigation speculates that the rangers were the targets of the attack, as it was very likely that bombers knew that rangers would be providing security at the market. Explosives hidden inside a parked motorcycle went off just 10 minutes after the rangers arrived.
The blast injured four rangers, all of whom are now being treated in hospital. One of the rangers, 34 year old Abdulloh Kahong, is reportedly in a critical condition.
“The motorcycle used for this blast was also used for a shooting at a restaurant last month,” said Pattani’s police chief, Pol Maj-General Piyawat Chalermsri.
SOURCE: The Nation
South
80 year old Malaysian tourist dies during Thai massage in Songkhla
PHOTO: Thai Rath
A tourist has died during a ‘traditional Thai’ massage in a hotel in Sadao, in the southern province of Songkhla, just across the border from Malaysia.
Pol Lt Thanatsak of the Sadao police found the 80 year old Malaysian man dead in his hotel room. He was laying on his bed and clothed in a t-shirt and brown shorts. Staff at the hotel said that he had checked in and ordered a Thai massage in his room.
But they say the masseuse had only just started when the went into shock and died soon after. Police found no suspicious circumstances and speculate the death was caused by old age and pre-existing medical issues.
An autopsy is underway at the Padang Besar Hospital to determine the cause of death. The man’s relatives have been informed.
SOURCE: Thai Rath
