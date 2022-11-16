Transport
Unruly passengers disrupt two flights in Singapore
Since the Covid-19 pandemic, air rage has been a disturbing growing trend. And this past week, Singapore had two incidents of flights being disrupted by unruly passengers. A flight on Scoot, Singapore Airlines’ low-cost carrier, was delayed when passengers refused to fasten their seatbelts for landing. And last week, a passenger was banned from Singapore Airlines after lashing out and hitting an employee on a flight from Bangkok to Singapore.
SCOOT BOOT
A Scoot flight from Bali to Singapore had to cancel a landing approach and go back into holding pattern when several passengers refused to wear their seatbelts. The pilot announced that, for safety concerns, the aircraft isn’t legally allowed to land if the cabin isn’t secured, which includes everyone wearing a seatbelt for landing.
The incident was captured on video and posted to TikTok by one of the passengers on the flight to Singapore. In the video, passengers can be heard applauding when, after the flight was delayed because of the obstinate passengers being unbuckled, the pilot announced that airport police would be involved.
When the plane finally did land in Singapore after circling repeatedly while aircraft personnel fought with the unruly guests, the complying passengers were told to remain in their seats so that local authorities could board and handle the issue. The TikTok video captured the police entering the plane and talking to passengers and then removing several of them including a woman carrying a baby.
Scoot announce that an investigation is still underway and the public shouldn’t jump to conclusions, but they said that customer well-being is a priority and action will be taken against anyone who risks the safety of a flight. They apologised for the disruptions and inconveniences.
SINGAPORE AIR TEMPER FLAIR
The incident came just a week after Singapore Airlines blacklisted a traveller who acted up on a flight and struck a member of the airline staff. The incident took place last Tuesday when a man was flying from Bangkok to Copenhagen via Singapore on the nation’s flagship carrier.
On the first leg of his flight from Bangkok to Singapore, the passenger ignored safety warnings from the crew and demanded alcohol and water. Video was captured and later went viral that showed the man threatening the airline staff, swearing at them and taunting them.
Airport police escorted the man off the flight but he was reportedly calm. He reined in his inappropriate behaviour after being issued a verbal warning by police. In his collected state, Singapore Airlines decided to let him on his continuing flight to Copenhagen.
But the man’s serenity didn’t last long, and he soon returned to unruly and disruptive behaviour. Coconuts Singapore reported that he behaved aggressively towards cabin crew and even lashed out and hit one airline employee. That employee had to receive medical treatment for minor injuries.
The airline reported that the rest of the flight was uneventful, but after reviewing the passengers behaviour on both legs of his journey, they decided to blacklist him from future flights.
For more information on Travel Insurance, CLICK HERE
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Thai airline oversells tickets on domestic flight causing passengers to miss wedding
Unruly passengers disrupt two flights in Singapore
Lush lotus flowers in Northern Thai province draw tourists
Krungthong Plaza offers endless choices of well-selected plus-size fashion products
Police chief suspended as Pattaya pool villa suspects fess up
Thai elephant given to Sri Lanka lives unhealthy life & works hard
Gambling den security guard says no shoot out occurred
NEON Countdown EDM Festival comes to Bangkok
South Thailand province welcomes first female Muslim governor
Firefighters fear building collapse after footwear factory fire in central Thailand
Donki drops ads on premium Thai rice after making Thais angry
Frenchman missing after hiking in Khao Sok National Park
After heavy floods, Patong Hill road reopens to some traffic
The three best dishes you may have not tried in Thailand
Thailand pushes digital payments, rejects US dollar in move towards cashless society
Asia at the FIFA World Cup, Part 2 – The Best
Bangkok Travel: Things to do for a for a memorable holiday
Show me the way to Bangkok’s best whisky bars
Superstitious man arrested after stabbing friend to test his immortality
Kush House: Bangkok’s most unique cannabis dispensary
A trip to Thailand: what to take and leave behind
Primary teacher arrested for ‘schoolgirl’ porn
Thailand is 1 billion baht short for World Cup 2022 broadcasting license
TerraCycle crusade to rid Bangkok canals of plastic goes on
Police arrest bat-eating YouTuber in northeast Thailand
Two Thai airlines among Top 10 most timely in the world
Thai man drowns after falling into canal on Loy Krathong night
Taxi fares in Bangkok to increase in two weeks
A cheap flight to Thailand? Don’t bank on it anytime soon
Thailand News Today | Interior Ministry Withdraws Foreigners’ Land Purchase Policy
Bangkok dwellers float over half a million krathongs on Loy Krathong night
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Lifestyle2 days ago
What makes Tops Fine Food the ideal place to shop for premium food in Bangkok
-
Thailand3 days ago
Young travellers spend locally, raise tourism awareness
-
Malaysia2 days ago
Malaysian tourists host luxury motor show in Thailand’s Betong town
-
Thailand2 days ago
FIFA says no to Thailand’s TV World Cup discount request
-
Thailand2 days ago
TAT promotes Thailand on London bus
-
Cannabis News4 days ago
Cannabis flower bud now a controlled substance with restrictions
-
Health4 days ago
Thailand’s public health officials find sex drug in herbal medicine
-
Bangkok2 days ago
Airlines ask passengers to arrive early for flights during APEC Summit in Bangkok