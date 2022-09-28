Transport
Plane PA system emits moans ‘between an orgasm and vomiting’
The flight is one of three to have recently encountered this problem and passenger Emerson Collins posted a video to TikTok recording the strange guttural moans and his and other passengers’ shocked response. People suspected a practical joke, someone hacking the PA system. But American Airlines, the operator of the flight, said that hacking is very unlikely because the PA systems have no external access, no Internet connection, and are physically hardwired.
The moaning and groaning sound started just before takeoff, eliciting confusion and some giggles, but also worrying passengers that something might be seriously wrong with their aircraft. A flight attendant can be heard making an announcement acknowledging that they are aware of the unnerving sound, and are trying to fix it.
“Ladies and gentlemen, we realize there’s an extremely irritating sound coming over the public announcements. The flight deck is trying to troubleshoot, trying to turn it off, so please be patient with us, we know this is a very odd anomaly and none of us are enjoying it.”
The weirdest flight ever.
These sounds started over the intercom before takeoff and continued throughout the flight.
They couldn’t stop it, and after landing still had no idea what it was. pic.twitter.com/F8lJlZHJ63
— Emerson Collins (@ActuallyEmerson) September 23, 2022
Once the video went viral, other passengers came forward reporting hearing similar orgasmic and gut-churning moans through the PA system on other flights recently. One man reported hearing identical sounds on a flight from New York City to Los Angeles in July. He described them as the sounds of someone “incapacitated by a severe gastrointestinal problem, and just moaning.” Another American Airlines passenger noted the same noises on a flight from Orange County in the greater Los Angeles Area to Dallas.
A spokesperson said that the airline looked into the weird moans coming from the PA system on several flights and called the problem a technical issue.
“Following the initial report, our maintenance team thoroughly inspected the aircraft and the PA system and determined the sounds were caused by a mechanical issue with the PA amplifier, which raises the volume of the PA system when the engines are running. Our team is reviewing the additional reports.”
SOURCE: Yahoo News
