Separate licence to be required for big bikes | The Thaiger

Thailand

Separate licence to be required for big bikes

Jack Burton

Published 

40 mins ago

 on 

PHOTO: YouTube
The Cabinet yesterday approved rules on the issuing and renewal of drivers’ licences as proposed by the Transport Ministry, agreeing that “big bike” motorcyclists will require a different licence from those of smaller, less powerful motorbikes, and applicants will need to pass special training and a test before being granted a licence, according to a government spokesperson.

“The details of the training and test will be announced by the director-general of the Department of Land Transport,” Traisulee said. The objectives of these regulations are to reduce road accidents and promote safety among vehicle users as well as pedestrians, and to update training and tests to suit the current situation.”

A source within the department said the regulations are part of efforts to reduce the growing number of traffic incidents caused by big bikes, as these are more powerful than regular motorbikes and scooters, and need a higher level of skill and experience to ride:

“One of the criteria for applying for a big-bike licence is that applicants must have a minimum number of years of experience in riding a normal motorcycle, in order to reduce the number of inexperienced big-bike riders on the road.”

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

Jack Burton

  1. Avatar

    Perceville Smithers

    August 19, 2020 at 11:50 am

    That’s pretty standard. Surprised it’s not in place already. Have designated facilties that riders have to attend and pass classroom and hands-on training. Get your certificate then present it to the motor vehicle dept.

    Reply
  2. Avatar

    Toby Andrews

    August 19, 2020 at 11:58 am

    I used to hire big motorbikes all the time in Pattaya.
    I never do now due to being targeted by the police. Even when a foreigner is totally legal they will fine the foreigner for something.
    Another case of Thais killing the golden goose.
    There are few places to hire big bikes in Pattaya now.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

