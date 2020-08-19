Separate licence to be required for big bikes | The Thaiger

The Cabinet yesterday approved rules on the issuing and renewal of drivers’ licences as proposed by the Transport Ministry, agreeing that “big bike” motorcyclists will require a different licence from those of smaller, less powerful motorbikes, and applicants will need to pass special training and a test before being granted a licence, according to a government spokesperson.

“The details of the training and test will be announced by the director-general of the Department of Land Transport,” Traisulee said. The objectives of these regulations are to reduce road accidents and promote safety among vehicle users as well as pedestrians, and to update training and tests to suit the current situation.”

A source within the department said the regulations are part of efforts to reduce the growing number of traffic incidents caused by big bikes, as these are more powerful than regular motorbikes and scooters, and need a higher level of skill and experience to ride:

“One of the criteria for applying for a big-bike licence is that applicants must have a minimum number of years of experience in riding a normal motorcycle, in order to reduce the number of inexperienced big-bike riders on the road.”

SOURCE: Nation Thailand