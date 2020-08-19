Separate licence to be required for big bikes | The Thaiger

Thailand
Separate licence to be required for big bikes
The Cabinet yesterday approved rules on the issuing and renewal of drivers’ licences as proposed by the Transport Ministry, agreeing that “big bike” motorcyclists will require a different licence from those of smaller, less powerful motorbikes, and applicants will need to pass special training and a test before being granted a licence, according to a government spokesperson.
“The details of the training and test will be announced by the director-general of the Department of Land Transport,” Traisulee said. The objectives of these regulations are to reduce road accidents and promote safety among vehicle users as well as pedestrians, and to update training and tests to suit the current situation.”
A source within the department said the regulations are part of efforts to reduce the growing number of traffic incidents caused by big bikes, as these are more powerful than regular motorbikes and scooters, and need a higher level of skill and experience to ride:
“One of the criteria for applying for a big-bike licence is that applicants must have a minimum number of years of experience in riding a normal motorcycle, in order to reduce the number of inexperienced big-bike riders on the road.”
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
I flew out of Thailand to get a new visa – one person’s experience with the “new normal”
My experience flying back to The Netherlands to arrange a new visa, and then staying in an Alternative State Quarantine Hotel in Bangkok. My name is “Theo” from the Netherlands, I am 44 years old, married with my Thai wife for over 5 years and we have 2 children together. I have lived permanently in Thailand since June 26, 2014. When I gave up my shares in my Chiang Rai business I founded in 2014 because of a “burn out” last October, I ended up – since my arrival 6 years ago – on a tourist visa. I decided to […]
Expats
Richard Barrow is dusting off his luggage in case he can’t renew visa
Yesterday, Richard Barrow, a popular British blogger who has been living and working in Thailand for decades, says he had a surprise visit from the immigration bureau in regards to the renewal of his visa. Kapook reported the incident on their page saying that many Thai people admire the work he does for Thailand as a tourism and expat influencer. Richard bemoaned on his Facebook page that “things didn’t look good” for an extension of his visa to stay in Thailand. “Bangkok Immigration came to inspect my workplace. They were here for 3 hours. Looks like they will not extend […]
Tourism
Thai minister encourages hotels to stop price-gouging expats
The thorny issue of dual pricing has raised its ugly head again, this time with the current offerings for hotels as Thailand slowly winds up its tourism industry again. Tourism and Sports Ministry, Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, is asking hotels to offer “fair packages to expats and resident foreigners, and avoid price discrimination”. He said that there are 2 million foreign residents who would be able to travel domestically at this stage and contribute to a local revival of tourism before the borders are re-opened for general tourism. The ministry suggested that expats should be encouraged to travel domestically instead of heading out […]
Perceville Smithers
August 19, 2020 at 11:50 am
That’s pretty standard. Surprised it’s not in place already. Have designated facilties that riders have to attend and pass classroom and hands-on training. Get your certificate then present it to the motor vehicle dept.
Toby Andrews
August 19, 2020 at 11:58 am
I used to hire big motorbikes all the time in Pattaya.
I never do now due to being targeted by the police. Even when a foreigner is totally legal they will fine the foreigner for something.
Another case of Thais killing the golden goose.
There are few places to hire big bikes in Pattaya now.