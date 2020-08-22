Outrage as Parliament votes to spend billions on submarines | The Thaiger

Politics
Outrage as Parliament votes to spend billions on submarines
The ruling coalition voted yesterday to confirm the purchase of 2 more Chinese submarines, sparking public outrage as the economy sinks and businesses close from the impact of the Covid-19 ‘lockdowns’ and border closure. The Royal Thai Navy has been pushing for the purchase since last year. The House subcommittee for Procurement, ICT, State Enterprises and Revolving Funds, which is vetting the annual budget for 2021, voted 5:4 to spend 22.5 billion baht on the subs.
The vote was deadlocked after 4 coalition MPs from the Palang Pracharath, Democrat and Bhumjaithai parties approved the budget for the China-made subs, while 4 opposition MPs voted against. The opposition lawmakers were from the Move Forward, Pheu Thai and Seri Ruam Thai (Thai Liberal) parties. The chairman of the subcommittee, a member of the pro-military Palang Pracharat Party, voted in favour, resulting in approval of the budget. Each submarine will cost 11.25 billion baht.
The purchase is part of a deal signed by the military-backed government of PM Prayut Chan-o-cha to buy 3 subs from China. The first submarine was bought in 2017 and will be delivered in 2024 (earlier reports said 2023).
News of the vote spread fast on social media and sparked outrage among netizens. Many accused the MPs who voted for the purchase of wasting taxpayers’ money at a time when millions are suffering severe financial hardship from the coronavirus crisis. The vote comes amid a wave of anti-government protests nationwide, especially among students, and more recently, workers.
Netizens began sharing the names of MPs who voted for the deal, calling on citizens not to vote for them in the next election.
The deal may be reviewed during the upcoming second reading of the budget bill in the House of Representatives. If the purchase is approved by the lower house it will be automatically rubber stamped by the pro-government, hand-picked senators.
SOURCE: Nation ThailandKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Economy
Panel announces plans to boost tourism, create 1 million jobs
The new panel established by PM Prayut Chan-ocha to steer the economy through the Covid-19 crisis got off to a blazing start yesterday, announcing measures to boost tourism and create a million jobs. Created after the Cabinet reshuffle earlier this month, the panel’s first meeting was chaired by the PM and attended by economics ministers and experts. After the meeting, Deputy Prime Minister and Energy Minister Supattanapong Punmeechaow said they had agreed to increase subsidies for local tourists and make jobs available for 400,000 recent graduates. The committee plans to boost local tourism by expanding its 40% subsidy for accommodation […]
Economy
NSC extends Emergency Decree through September
The National Security Council has officially approved the fourth extension of the national state of emergency, for another month, as a revision of the Communicable Diseases Act is yet to be completed, but the NSC confirmed it will not enforce the Emergency Decree on political rallies. NSC secretary-general Somsak Rungsita said today that the state of emergency will be effective until the end of September. As to the student-led political rallies sweeping the nation, he said there is no problem if the protests nationwide are held in accordance with the law, confirming that the office will not enforce the decree […]
Economy
Thai education inequality grows, more students need financial aid
Thousands more students are seeking financial help this year, growing the education gap between the rich and the poor. Some families cannot afford to send their children to school due to financial stress brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, chief of the Equitable Education Fund says. Around 1.8 million students applied for financial aid this year. 1.56 million applied last year. That’s a 17.5% increase. 20% of financial aid applicants are typically families that face extreme poverty. This year that group raised from 300,000 applicants to 600,000. Chaiyuth Punyasavatsut, the fund’s chief, says some families have to come up with […]
Tourism sector “seriously wounded” by pandemic: TAT
80% of Pattayans support monorail project
Transport Department clarifies “big bike” licencing rule
Outrage as Parliament votes to spend billions on submarines
Absent actress slapped with 33 year sentence for drugs by Appeals Court
Isaan man arrested for drug use while driving
Teacher accused of sexually assaulting 11 year old in school toilet
Trucker electrocuted in Phuket – VIDEO
It’s official: Tourism to return to Phuket in October – VIDEO
Thanathorn demands answers over budget increase for Royal office
Girlfriend of Malaysian man with Covid-19 tests negative
White ribbons, black magic mark Isaan’s biggest protests yet – VIDEO
Man with ax ravages Thai neighborhood, shot dead by police
Phuket university freshman forced to run herself to death
Pattani company turns marine debris into new shoes
I flew out of Thailand to get a new visa – one person’s experience with the “new normal”
Phuket eyes October 1 as launch date for “Safe and Sealed” tourism plan
Struggling Samui seeks government help
Thousands of job applicants line up Bangkok hotel before sunrise
Separate licence to be required for big bikes
Bad news for Boss as Thai prosecutors put him back on the ‘wanted’ list
SE Asia’s most popular islands still ‘on hold’ as they wait to re-open to international tourists
Tourism authority predicts September revenue jump
Medical tourists are permitted to come to Thailand at this time
The year of living dangerously – Thai protesters utter the unthinkable
PM’s security beefed-up after car chase on expressway
Malaysian man in Bangkok tests positive for coronavirus
Thailand tops the list of countries safest to visit during Covid-19
Aussie hailed as hero after fighting off shark to save wife
Motorcyclist dies on his way to Bangla Bike Night
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Trending
- Expats3 days ago
Separate licence to be required for big bikes
- Indonesia3 days ago
SE Asia’s most popular islands still ‘on hold’ as they wait to re-open to international tourists
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Medical tourists are permitted to come to Thailand at this time
- Politics3 days ago
Thai PM voices concern over students’ 3 finger salute
- Bangkok2 days ago
NSC extends Emergency Decree through September
- Bangkok3 days ago
Covid-19 case detected outside state quarantine, first in weeks
- Tourism1 day ago
Phuket may open to international tourists on October 1 – with conditions attached
- Business2 days ago
Panel announces plans to boost tourism, create 1 million jobs