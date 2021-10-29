Connect with us

Transport

Thailand’s used car market expected to keep growing thanks to Covid-19 pandemic

Avatar

Published

 on 

Stock photo via Wikimedia Commons

Thailand’s used car market is expected to keep growing thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic. This year alone, it has grown by 20 to 30%, which is an increase from the pre-Covid years that saw an average growth of 10%. Pinyo Tanawatcharaporn, president of the Association of Used Cars, says normally the used car market sees about 1 to 2 million cars sold per year.

Now, many people who have been afraid to use public transportation, over fears of contracting the Covid-19 virus, have resorted to buying cars. On the flip side, many used cars are hitting the market after owners could not afford to pay for the installment loans as a result of the pandemic. Pinyo says those used cars were then seized by creditors, and remain in good condition.

“The used car market is taking advantage of the government’s lockdown easing and its plan to reopen Thailand. These factors have created good sentiments among prospective car buyers.”

Kasikorn Research Centre has stated that it expects used car prices to increase by 5.5 to 7.5% this year due to the pandemic’s impact, with the increase even higher abroad. But KRC says the prices won’t increase sharply because there is more supply of used cars after buyers saw their cars get repossessed after failing to make payments. Things like consumers’ low purchasing power, and banks’ strict loan approval processes also help curb the sharp increase of used cars. KRC also says used car prices will increase next year due to the recovery of the business sector’s purchasing power, leading to an increase in demand for used vehicles.

The Federation of Thai Industries’ auto club also says next year will bring an increase in the new car sales, with the expectation that it will surpass the original target of 1.6 million units by the end of 2021. The club attributes the expected increase to the decrease in Covid-19 infections and the semiconductor shortage situation improving.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
Dedinbed
2021-10-29 11:54
18 minutes ago, Thaiger said: On the flip side, many used cars are hitting Power poles before hitting the market .? This is happening everywhere and for numerous reasons including short supply of new vehicles in some sectors 'cos of…
Avatar

Ann Carter is an award-winning journalist from the United States with over 12 years experience in print and broadcast news. Her work has been featured in America, China and Thailand as she has worked internationally at major news stations as a writer and producer. Carter graduated from the Walter Williams Missouri School of Journalism in the USA.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Tourism18 mins ago

Tourism industry aims for improvement over Sandbox for reopening
Bangkok1 hour ago

Teenager shot at August protest in Bangkok dies after months in a coma
Education2 hours ago

University students may see time limit to complete higher education removed
Sponsored2 days ago

Top 5 dental clinics by Dental Corporations PLC in Thailand

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Technology2 hours ago

Centara Hotels suffer data breach by hackers Desorden Group
Thailand2 hours ago

Thailand Top Stories | COVID tests and insurance required for quarantine-free visitors | October 29
Tourism3 hours ago

November 1 re-opening of Thailand – The Fine Print
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand3 hours ago

Entering Thailand, Chinese/Indian tourists, Ruling coalition rumbles | Good Morning Thailand | Ep.120
Transport3 hours ago

Thailand’s used car market expected to keep growing thanks to Covid-19 pandemic
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

ICUs in Chiang Mai nearly full amidst Covid-19 surge
Coronavirus Vaccines4 hours ago

Thai government in talks to vaccinate younger children
Thailand4 hours ago

PM orders clampdown on black market Favipiravir trade following arrests
Malaysia4 hours ago

Malaysia and Singapore talk travel bubbles
Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago

Army conscript dies a day after receiving second Covid-19 vaccine shot
Tourism4 hours ago

Phuket taxi drivers told to be fair, safe, friendly ahead of reopening
Thailand4 hours ago

More Pfizer vaccines for children arrive in Thailand
Thailand2 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism8 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism8 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism8 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending