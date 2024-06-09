Burmese student sets condo room ablaze in Lat Phrao, panic ensues

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A Burmese student, in a fit of rage, set his room on fire at a condo in the Lat Phrao area causing panic among the residents. The incident took place around 3pm yesterday, and police quickly responded to control the situation.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Thewin Sripua, Deputy Inspector at Lat Phrao Police Station, received a report of a man causing chaos and setting fire to his property at a condominium in the Khlong Chan sub-district of Bang Kapi, Bangkok. When officers arrived, they discovered smoke emanating from the eighth floor, with the man making loud, disturbing noises.

According to the security guard, the man was identified as Phayae, a 24 year old Burmese national and an international student. The guard reported that Phayae was wielding a knife and had set his room ablaze, causing alarm among the residents, who feared for their safety.

“He was shouting and causing a commotion. We were worried about our safety.”

A resident added that the combination of fire and a man brandishing a weapon led to heightened anxiety among the occupants of the building.

The police quickly intervened and managed to subdue Phayae without further incident. The police have charged him with being intoxicated to the point of losing self-control and causing public disorder in a public or communal area. Further legal proceedings will follow this initial charge, reported KhaoSod.

