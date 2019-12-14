Public hearings on Pattaya Tram Project start Monday | The Thaiger

Pattaya
Public hearings on Pattaya Tram Project start Monday
Whilst Phuket’s tram project has been shelved temporary, the much-discussed Pattaya tram project starts public hearings on Monday when the city hosts its first public sessions on the feasibility study.
First proposed in 2016, the tram would make a circle around Beach Road and Second Road and then into Jomtien Beach. Finally however, with more funding now allocated and a focus on the Government ‘s Eastern Economic Corridor project, the light rail project looks to finally be getting a green light.
A consultant has now published conclusions on the feasibility, design and environmental impact and will present them at the Monday hearings.
The hearings are public but will be in Thai language, hosted on the eighth-floor meeting room at the Brighton Grand Pattaya Hotel in Naklua from 8:30am on December 16 (Monday).
Public participation in the project will be outlined by consultant Monchanok Witarama and will conclude with a question-and-answer session and taking of public comments.
Pattaya’s Baht Bus association as well as motorbike taxi drivers and taxi associations have already made public their concerns about the project and plan to be at the hearing, of course.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Pattaya
Tourist numbers down 40% compared to last year, and last year was bad – Pattaya
PHOTO: pinterest.com
“Tourists are down 40% for Pattaya’s high season.”
This from the Pattaya Entertainment and Tourism Industrial Association when speaking to Sophon Cable TV today. And last year wasn’t good either.
Damrongkiet Pinitkarn, secretary of the association says that this high season before the New Year, the number of tourists at night clubs and bars has significantly decreased compared with last year at the same period.
“Chinese tourists are also checking in pool villas and having parties instead of going out.”
This survey was concentrating on Pattaya’s nightlife and entertainment venues according to the Association and results of patronage coming from those places. It does not take into effect non entertainment tourism, such as island visits, shopping or sight-seeing.
“More Chinese tourists are travelling to Vietnam than Thailand while more Indian tourists are coming to Pattaya and going to night life places.”
Damrongkiet says that, anecdotally, the numbers are down a massive 40% when compared to last year.
“Chinese tourists have decreased while Indian tourists are roughly the same as last year. Russian tourists have increased, however, they don’t often go to nightlife or entertainment venues.”
A drop of around 30% in tourism was reported for the party town in July this year with the flow of tourists to Vietnamese destinations blamed for the drop in Pattaya tourism at that time. Read that story HERE.
At the time a leading tourism official confirmed what many Pattaya expats and locals have been saying for the past year… “The days of Europeans visiting Pattaya in large numbers are over”.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Crime
Foreigners and Thais conned out of 45 million baht in Pattaya property scam
Police in Pattaya are hunting for a 49 year old real estate agent, Jidapha Sirikhong, who is alleged to have scammed both Thai and foreigner residents in a 45 million baht property scam. The Pattaya News reports that Jidapha is the owner of Som Property, with an office in an unnamed condominium building near Jomtien beach, where she took deposits for condo bookings.
Another real estate agent, 49 year old Thippawan Boonyam, says she made a number of long term rental bookings through Som Property, for customers in Thailand and overseas.
The customers, who included Australian, American, Austrian and Norwegian nationals, were told their deposits would be passed on to the condominium owners to secure their bookings. But the condo owners say they have not received any money.
Another victim, 52 year old Nanthika Mesnukun, says she bought a condo through Jidapha, paying Som Property in installments, but the current owner of the condo has received nothing.
The victims have now filed a group report with Pattaya City Police. The Acting Chief of police says they are currently hunting for Ms Sirikhong, who has disappeared. She is believed to have conned potential condo buyers and renters out of a total of 45 million baht.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Environment
Pattaya officials warn residents about outbreak of Chikungunya virus
Health officials in the Bang Lamung area of Pattaya say that many cases of the Chikungunya virus have been reported this year. Most commonly, the infected mosquitoes involved are Aedes aegypti and Aedes albopictus, two species which can also transmit other mosquito-borne viruses, including dengue.
From January to the end of October there were 90 cases in Bang Lamung. The virus, usually most prevalent in the south of Thailand, has caused health officials to warn the public in the Pattaya area to take protective measures after an unusually high number of cases were reported on the eastern seaboard.
Key facts about Chikungunya…
- Chikungunya is a viral disease transmitted to humans by infected mosquitoes. It causes fever and severe joint pain. Other symptoms include muscle pain, headache, nausea, fatigue and rash.
- Joint pain is often debilitating and can vary in duration.
- The disease shares some clinical signs with dengue and zika, and can be misdiagnosed in areas where they are common.
- There is no cure for the disease. Treatment is focused on relieving the symptoms.
- The proximity of mosquito breeding sites to human habitation is a significant risk factor for chikungunya.
- The disease mostly occurs in Africa, Asia and the Indian subcontinent. However a major outbreak in 2015 affected several countries of the Region of the Americas. (www.who.int)
Chikungunya is sometimes confused with dengue and should be diagnosed separately to manage recovery. Chikungunya is generally not fatal but online it is said about the virus:
“It won’t kill you, but it may make you wish you were dead”.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
