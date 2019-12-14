Social media meltdown over tuk-tuk sex trip in Bangkok | The Thaiger

PHOTO: Facebook/Khun-Khachen

Thai netizens are in a frenzy over two posted video clips showing a woman sitting on a male passenger’s lap and, it appears, enjoying sex with him in a the back of the tuk-tuk on a Bangkok street early in the morning. The videos have since been taken down (just to save you the effort).

There are two clips. The first one shows five passengers – three men and two women – travelling in the back of the tuk-tuk. One woman was seen sitting on a man’s lap, lifting her skirt and appearing to be having sex. The clip was posted by Facebook user Khun-Khachen.

Then there’s a second video showing the woman doing the same thing again. A voice was heard in the clip exclaiming, “No underwear?’’

The two clips were widely shared online and drew sharp criticism of the woman and the man, saying their actions were inappropriate in a Buddhist country (but apparently topless bar girls are OK). The outraged netizens demanded police should investigate the incident. The videos ended up with more than 200,000 views before they were removed from the Facebook page. Thai media reported the incident and police say they will follow it up. SOURCE: The Pattaya News | Bangkok Post