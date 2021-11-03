Connect with us

Transport

New road and construction planned to improve U-Tapao Airport

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: New road and construction at U-Tapao airport. (via Google Maps)

Plans are underway to ease traffic to U-Tapao Airport in Rayong, the primary airport to Pattaya, by linking it to a nearby street by constructing a 2-kilometre road. The Department of Highways announced the plan yesterday, saying the project will cost 4.5 billion baht and will break ground next year with a completion date set for 3 years from now.

U-Tapao is the closest airport to Pattaya and serves as an important link for tourism that is hoped to begin flowing back this month. The airport also serves the Eastern Economic Corridor industrial development zone, so the need to decrease traffic is imminent. The designs will widen access to the airport and help traffic move smoothly through the areas to the EEC.

Yesterday a meeting was convened, chaired by Rayong’s deputy provincial governor, to discuss the progress of the project at a hotel in Rayong. This was the second meeting on the project and focused discussion on the engineering facet of building the road to U-Tapao Airport, and the study included analysis on what could be done to reduce any environmental impact of the project.

The meeting addressed questions and concerns from the general public, as well as from stakeholders and the private sector, plus related government agencies.

The planned road with go from the U-Tapao Airport tollgate, pass through the air defence artillery division of the Marine Artillery Regiment, and link to Motorway number 7. An intersection on Sukhumvit Road will me a merging point for the new road and the airport entrance.

The project cost included elevating portions of the road, and designing it with semi-directional loop ramps connecting it the road for travellers from Sattahip and Chon Buri in the west, and Rayong from the east. Two on-off ramps will also be built to connect Motorway 7 and Sukhumvit Road.

The budget includes for signage to warn of the construction as well as extra lighting for areas near the construction that may cause accidents. It will also strictly follow environmental impact minimisation measures.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

For more information on Domestic Travel Insurance, CLICK HERE

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
gummy
2021-11-03 14:36
37 minutes ago, Yinn said: I not know. Can you tell me where? Explain please. I already gave you a generalisation in my previous post which appears to have been removed. So for good order I shall repeat a summary…
image
HolyCowCm
2021-11-03 14:41
Sounds like an albatross to me.
image
gummy
2021-11-03 14:57
8 minutes ago, HolyCowCm said: Sounds like an albatross to me. You may have a point there as linking it to the nearby road in my opinion is just kicking the can down the road. If it is to be…
image
Slacker77
2021-11-03 15:16
2 hours ago, gummy said: So that is 2.25 billion THB per kilometre. Well guess no corruption there then 😂 corruption in LOS ,does it exist 😆 maybe the myanmar labours joined the union so the wages skyrocked
image
HolyCowCm
2021-11-03 15:18
19 minutes ago, gummy said: You may have a point there as linking it to the nearby road in my opinion is just kicking the can down the road. If it is to be a major airport in the future…
Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Chon Buri36 seconds ago

Man believed drunk fell 7 floors down garbage chute to death
Cultural Activities10 mins ago

Bangkok’s most interesting museums
Thaiger Bites39 mins ago

Drunk Tourists, Thai protests, Schrodinger’s cat, Whinging | Thaiger Bites | Ep. 52
Sponsored5 hours ago

Studying in Phuket As Foreigner – Education Visa

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Food49 mins ago

Bangkok’s best restaurants for epic skyline views
Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 hour ago

Government red tape loses Thammasat University free vaccines
Transport3 hours ago

New road and construction planned to improve U-Tapao Airport
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand3 hours ago

Re-opening Updates, Joe Ferrari Breaking News, Thai Airways | Good Morning Thailand LIVE | Ep. 123
Crime4 hours ago

National Anti-Corruption Commission finishing up probe into Joe Ferrari’s unusual wealth
Thailand4 hours ago

Thailand Top Stories | Thailand steps up fight against climate change | November 3
Coronavirus (Covid-19)5 hours ago

Bang Sue Station offers teenagers vaccination this week
Coronavirus Vaccines5 hours ago

Remaining Moderna doses on track for delivery by end of first quarter of 2022
Coronavirus (Covid-19)5 hours ago

Easing of alcohol restrictions hinges on Covid-19 infection and hospitalisation rate
Tourism6 hours ago

Airports of Thailand expects 726,000 passengers in November, mostly domestic
Bangkok6 hours ago

Bangkok landmarks like Wat Po are not seeing many tourists
Coronavirus (Covid-19)6 hours ago

Wednesday Covid Update: 7,679 new cases and 56 deaths
Thailand2 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism8 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism8 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism8 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending