U-Tapao airport maintenance facility going ahead despite obstacles | The Thaiger

U-Tapao airport maintenance facility going ahead despite obstacles
U-Tapao Rayong-Pattaya International airport is going ahead with its proposed Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul project, despite Thai Airways entering bankruptcy, according to the secretary general of the Eastern Economic Corridor Office. The 11 billion baht project to has already been approved by the Cabinet and a contract is expected to be signed in June.
“In early June, project owner the Royal Thai Navy will sign a contract with bid winner BBS Joint Venture, which comprises BTS Group Holdings, Bangkok Airways and Sino-Thai Engineering and Construction. Meanwhile, the Aeropolis development project in a 30 kilometre radius around the airport was awarded to Narita International Airport Corporation, and is expected to be complete by 2023, coinciding with the opening of the MRO facility.”
There was wide speculation that the MRO project would be delayed after European aerospace giant Airbus withdrew from the joint venture. The Covid-19 outbreak and Thai Airways’ recently announced bankruptcy did little to assuage those fears. But the secretary-general says “the MRO project will proceed as planned as it is a part of government’s mega-project to develop the Eastern Economic Corridor.”
“Airbus pulling out of the joint venture is not a problem, as 4 or 5 companies have reached out to the EECO expressing their interest in the project.”
The EECO also estimates that when the Covid-19 outbreak is over, air transport of goods will recover within a year and a half, although they estimate that passenger travel will take 2 years to return to normal.
“Therefore, the outbreak should not affect the project’s time frame, which is scheduled to be completed within 2023.”
The project is forecast to generate 15,600 jobs annually for the first 5 years and total revenues estimated at 1.3 trillion baht throughout the 50 year term of the contract.
SOURCES: Nation Thailand | Thai PBS World
Thailand’s property market set to experience brokerage megashift
by Bill Barnett
It’s clear that Thailand’s real estate sector is expected to undergo a megashift as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic and search for a ‘new normal’, if that’s even possible. That said, one of the country’s leading PropTech groups FazWaz says the crisis has only accelerated dynamic charges to the sector that have been bubbling to the surface over the past two years.
“Big data and virtual seamless transactions are recurring trends whose time has come”, according to FazWaz CEO Brennan Campbell.
“The current crisis has created a great wall between property buyers and sellers can easily be demolished through a complete overhaul of the legacy brokerage transaction process. “
FazWaz, who are a PropTech start-up under Thailand’s BOI (Board of Investment) technology development platform has methodically pursued an enhanced big data platform by focusing on creating a forward-looking property transaction model.
Over the next few months the next domino to fall is a new FazWaz product using online data to create dynamic property valuation, which can be used by financial institutions, developers and prospective buyers in obtaining real-time appraisals.
Commenting on the new business model Campbell says that it’s time for reality to bite.
“The old method of real estate valuation in Thailand, that requires an arduous paper chase, walking around neighbourhoods, staring at ‘for sale signs’, and looking back versus looking forward, makes zero sense.”
Big data allows FazWaz to understand dynamic demonstrated trends 24/7 and uses algorithms that can predict future values. Thailand’s shifting property landscape is seeing lines blur between primary and secondary sales. This is magnified even more, given both rely on market valuations as a lever for transactions. A recent FazWaz deep dive into the Phuket real estate sector showed a market value of properties for sale in excess of 100 billion baht.
Lessons learned in the current crisis, that is moving away from traditional brokerage, has prospective buyers taking virtual tours of property (VR) instead of going to show units. VDR (virtual data room) is also becoming a new standard in the transaction process. It has been accelerated into the due diligence process by sheer necessity. Add in the use of big data for AVM (automated valuation model) property valuations is clearly a more accurate methodology given emerging market volatility.
As Thailand's property sector goes into reopening mode, and the long journey towards recovery, Campbell weighs in with "the new path is one that the industry has not been on before, big data doesn't sleep, nor do disruptors to the sector. Ultimately PropTech will change the sector in ways you cannot even imagine today."
Thai Chamber of Commerce warns 10 million jobs in peril if lock-down persists
The Thai Chamber of Commerce is appealing for businesses to be allowed to reopen ASAP, warning that if the lock-down goes on much longer, an estimated 10 million people could lose their jobs. The Pattaya News reports that TCC Chairman, Kalin Sarasin, says businesses should be allowed to reopen provided they abide by new public health measures.
He says the world’s financial systems have been devastated, citing the Asian Development Bank’s view that between US$5.8-$8.8 trillion will be wiped off the global economy and the pandemic is expected to shrink global GDP by between 6.4% and 9.7%.
He warns that while around 7 million Thais are already expected to lose their jobs, any prolonged business closures may result in this number growing to 10 million. This doesn’t include undocumented workers, with some experts saying their numbers could be as high as 14 million to add to the human misery.
Meanwhile, the Thailand Development Research Institute says all businesses will have to change how they operate, promoting social distancing and allowing employees to work from home where this is possible. TDRI President Somkiat Tangkitvanich says such a measure could save businesses 2 million baht a month.
However, the institute says it’s not expecting Thailand’s economy to return to normal any time soon, saying the effects of Covid-19 are expected to linger for the next 3 years.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News | National News Bureau of Thailand
Second company in Thailand to be granted license to import natural gas
In a step to cut down energy costs, Thai Gulf Energy Development Company says that they have obtained a government license to import up to 1.7 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) per year. As Thailand moves to free up its natural gas market and position itself as a regional trading hub for LNG, Thai Gulf Energy has been reported as the second firm to be granted this license. The first is a state-owned Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand.
In a statement…
“Thai Gulf Energy states the Energy Regulatory Commission had approved its request for an LNG shipper license in the amount of 300,000 tonnes a year. A license for 1.4 million tonnes a year was also issued to Hin Kong Power Holding Limited, Gulf Energy said in a separate statement. It has a 49% stake in Hin Kong Holding, while Ratch Group holds the remaining 51%.”
Gulf Energy says “its license would be used to supply LNG to 19 of its small power projects in the company and the licenses will lower LNG costs and energy prices for the country and industrial users.”
Traders have stated that Thai Gulf Energy had issued a request for proposal in April to buy 1.1 million tonnes of LNG each year for 10 years from 2023. And by 2037, Thailand plans to have 53% of its total capacity of 77 gigawatts coming from natural gas sources.
Currently, Thailand has a power generation capacity of 40,000 megawatts, with 20,000 megawatts to go offline over time.
SOURCE: Reuters | Bangkok Post | Energy Economic Time
