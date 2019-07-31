Connect with us

Thai Life

Most Thai motorcycle riders don't wear crash helmets

The Thaiger

Published

2 hours ago

on

Most Thai motorcycle riders don’t wear crash helmets | The Thaiger

Only 45% of Thai motorcycle users wear crash helmets, that includes riders and pillion passengers. With young people under 18 the results are a pitiful 22% of users wearing any head protection, even less for children.

Dr. Werapan Supanchaimart, vice chairman of the Thai Health Promotion Foundation, said at a seminar yesterday that the Thai Roads Foundation and Road Safety Watch network had been studying the helmet wearing behaviour of both motorcyclists and pillion riders for nine years by gauging the opinions of more than 1.5 million of them across the country in urban and rural areas.

The results are a sad indictment on the Thai education system, the government’s ability to reach out to its community and the police for lacklustre enforcement.

The findings show that, since 2009, the number of people wearing crash helmets vary little from year to year.

• 52% of motorcyclists and 22% of pillion riders wear crash helmets, or an average of 45% of all bike riders

• In the past three years Chiang Mai has the highest rate of crash helmet users in the northern region, at 53%, 59% in Nonthaburi for the central and eastern regions and 61% Phuket for the southern region.

• The provinces with the highest improvement are Nong Bua Lamphu in the north-east, 66%, Phrae province in the North, 69%, Rayong in central and eastern provinces at 56% and Nakhon Si Thammarat in the South, 75%.

• 48% of adult cyclists and pillion riders wear crash helmets, compared to 22% for the youth and 8% for children.

• In Bangkok 85% of motorcyclists wear helmets and the number of pillion riders wearing them jumped from 39% in 2017 to 55% in 2018.

SOURCE: Thai PBS

Property

Lower demand but Thailand is still China's favourite international property market

The Thaiger

Published

21 hours ago

on

July 30, 2019

By

Lower demand but Thailand is still China’s favourite international property market | The Thaiger

The Yuan has dropped in value against the Thai baht and China remains in the midst of a long-running trade spat with the US. But, still, the Chinese investors are still buying up Thailand property although not at the same rate as they did last year.

But juwai.com, specialising in Chinese real estate, predicts further growth of Chinese buyers Thai properties next year.

The property website says that Bangkok and Chiang Mai remain the most popular locations for rental guarantees and claims that most buyers expect a rental guarantee of 5-7% a year, depending on the project and the price range.

But, despite their popularity with developers, the ‘rental guarantee’ has not always been followed through reliably. Chinese investors are now seeking more information about developers and using years of experience and property intelligence to weed out the ‘dodgy’ developers who have been big on marketing but poor on follow-through.

Many Chinese buy off-plan in Thailand and properties bought two or three years ago are now being completed or soon to be ready for final hand-over.

According to juwai.com’s own data on Chinese making inquiries about buying property, Thailand is still ranked the most popular country, followed by Japan. Data shows that Chinese buyers in Q1 2019 made four times more property buying inquiries in Thailand compared to the same time the year before, and that’s despite quite a drop from Q4 in 2018 when the inquiry rate reached the highest levels.

The most popular markets for Chinese real estate buyers in 2019 are Thailand, then Japan, Australia, Canada and the United States. The most popular locations are Bangkok, then Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Phuket and Koh Samui.

And what are Chinese buyers looking for? juwai.com says that most Chinese buyers want a one-bedroom condo in the capital. 40% of inquiries are for one-bedroom apartments, 24% for three-bedroom apartments, and 14% for two-bedroom apartments.

Whilst the most popular markets for Chinese buyers are still Bangkok and Pattaya, Koh Samui and Krabi are also getting lots of inquiries and an increase in purchases. Direct air links, good beaches and new condo developments at the right price – that’s still the driving factor for many Chinese buyers, according to juwai.com.

The website also noted that Chinese students can study at universities in Thailand for costs a lot lower than China and when compared to other overseas opportunities. Quality medical care, less expensive that China, was also a draw for the Chinese market.

SOURCE: juwai.com

Bangkok

Bangkok's expat rental trends changing

The Thaiger

Published

1 day ago

on

July 30, 2019

By

Bangkok’s expat rental trends changing | The Thaiger

The number of Japanese expats in Thailand dropped to lower than 20% of the total expats in Thailand for the first time, dropping to 34,133 as of April 2019, a 4% decline year on year, according to CBRE.

CBRE are reporting a change in demand and an impact on the rental apartment sector in Bangkok, despite a healthy performance. Typically, they report, when expats move with their family members to work in Thailand, the companies will cover accommodation for the whole family, the children’s tuition fees and sometimes allowance for the housewives.

This year, CBRE report seeing more expats moving here individually rather than the whole family as companies look to lower their operating expenses.

Now, many apartments are fully occupied for their one-bedroom units and the demand is still increasing,” according to  Theerathorn Prapunpong, Director of Advisory and Transaction Services – Residential Leasing, CBRE Thailand.

Another constraint on the rental apartment market is the accommodation allowance from corporates which has not increased in many years. This is putting pressure on landlords as they could not ask for higher monthly rental as that will risk giving away their tenants to landlords of other properties.

But the decrease in the number of Japanese expats is being compensated by the rise in the second biggest feeder market, the Chinese expats.

However, CBRE believes that this increase will not become a new wave of demand for Bangkok rental apartments as Chinese expats prefer to rent condominium units in the Huai Khwang and the Sutthisan areas where the costs are lower and the Chinese community is more prominent.

With increasing competition from condominium units for rent in the market, budget control for expats’ accommodation and the new land and building tax, the biggest hit will be felt by landlords of older apartment buildings who will be forced to up their game to compete in the market.

Rathawat Kuvijitrsuwan, Associate Director at Research and Consulting, CBRE Thailand

SOURCE: CBRE

Thailand

Tobacco giant lobbies Thai government to reverse vaping laws

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

2 days ago

on

July 29, 2019

By

Tobacco giant lobbies Thai government to reverse vaping laws | The Thaiger

PHOTO: Sampan.org

Leading Thai cigarette importer Philip Morris Trading wants the new government and policymakers to start talking with the tobacco industry to find constructive solutions to reducing harm caused by smoking.

The tobacco giant is hoping the new government will consider innovative “smoke-free products” (vaping) for smokers, who would otherwise continue smoking.

Cut to the chase – Philip Morris, under attack from bad PR and decades of law suits, are now swinging their product lines around to e-cigarettes and vaping, instead of combustible cigarettes

Thailand has banned the import, sale and servicing of e-cigarettes since 2014, with violators facing arrest and a jail sentence. Philip Morris want the law changed so they can swing cigarette smokers over to a vaping habit instead.

Gerald Margolis, managing director of Philip Morris Thailand, says the company wanted to call on the government to make way for a discussion that is backed by findings about the impact of smoking and encourage policymakers to review scientific evidence indicating that smoke-free products are a safer alternative to cigarettes and could significantly reduce risks once smokers switch completely to e-cigarettes (which Phillip Morris also produce).

“With current developments in technology and science, it’s a great opportunity that we could get away from some ideological dialogues that we have had in the past and have more talks about fact and science instead to help create a smoke-free future in Thailand.”

Philip Morris International, along with its sister organisation in Thailand, is working to create a smoke-free environment by planning to completely discontinue the production and distribution of combustible cigarettes and replace it with smoke-free products as soon as possible, according to Margolis.

Since 2008, Philip Morris has invested more than 1.8 trillion baht to develop smoke-free products or “heat-not-burn” cigarettes that remain well below the point of combustion when lit.

Scientific research has found that the primary source of harm from smoking comes from harmful chemicals in the smoke from a burning cigarette, not the nicotine that is consumed.

In the past, the tobacco firm held regular discussions with the Commerce Ministry and Excise Department to share its scientific results and studies on alternative products, but it never held face-to-face meetings with public health agencies.

Margolis said moves to cut down on tobacco-related harm and promote smoke-free products was mostly successful in countries where scientific findings were shared with and embraced by public health agencies, and companies like Philip Morris were allowed to share related information with consumers so they could learn about the products and their benefits.

Tobacco giant lobbies Thai government to reverse vaping laws | News by The Thaiger

Gerald Margolis, managing director of Philip Morris Thailand

SOURCE: The Nation

Trending