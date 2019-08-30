More trains and more carriages for the Bangkok BTS fleet | The Thaiger

Connect with us

Bangkok

More trains and more carriages for the Bangkok BTS fleet

6 days ago

Bangkokians will enjoy better services on the BTS Skytrain after the operator added an extra 27 trains into service, bringing the total number to 79.

BTS Group Holdings MD Surapong Laoha-anya says they’ve taken delivery of 27 new trains out of a total of 46 it currently has on order, according to Thai PBS.

He added that all the new trains will have been delivered by the end of 2020, bringing the total to 98, from the original Skytrain fleet of 35 in 1999.

Mr. Surapong says the company has also increased the number of carriages on each train from three to four to accommodate more passengers as the service has become more popular, especially during the rush hours.

“The increased number of trains will make it possible to increase the frequency of trains during the rush hours.”

At present, the time between trains in rush hours on the Sukhumvit Line from Lat Phrao to Samrong is 2.4 minutes and 3.45 minutes on the Silom Line. He admitted there is a restriction on the Silom Line due to the bottleneck at Taksin station next to the Chao Phraya, where trains are required to share a single section of track.

“The company is in the process of getting permission from the Rural Highway Department and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment to expand the section to dual tracks.”

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

Bangkok

Bangkok is the world’s most visited city again, fourth year in a row

2 hours ago

September 5, 2019

Bangkok is again the world’s most-visited city for the fourth consecutive year, beating out Paris and London. The rankings are compiled annually by Mastercard. Welcoming around 22.7 million international visitors, Bangkok ranked as the top destination for global travellers this year.

Many of Bangkok’s visitors originate from these top five destinations, listed in order: Mainland China, Japan, South Korea, India and the United Kingdom. Popular attractions include the Grand Palace, Wat Arun and for a day trip outside the city, the Damnoen Saduak Floating Market.

According to the listing, Bangkok was host to more than 22 million international overnight travellers. Paris and London were in second and third place with just over over 19 million overnight stayers each. Other Asian cities in the Top 10 include Singapore at #5 and KL at #6, and Tokyo at #9. South east Asia’s other popular tropical destination, Bali, came in at #19.

The Mastercard Index, which expanded this year to look at global 162 cities, is not simply a ranking of the top travel destinations. Based on visitor volume and spend for the 2018 calendar year, the in-depth analysis also provides a growth forecast for 2019.

London was the only city in the top 10 cities to score a drop in international overnight visitors declining almost 4%. Tokyo is forecast to have the largest growth in arrivals this year, an increase of 10% to more than 14 million.

Phuket and Pattaya also scored in the top 20 most popular locations this year, #14 and #15 respectively.

Thailand’s tourism industry on some measures accounts for about a fifth of the nation’s gross domestic product. A boom in the sector fizzled this year as the baht strengthened and the global economy slowed.

Top 10 cities ranked by 2018 visitor numbers

1. Bangkok, Thailand: 22.78 million international overnight visitors

2. Paris, France: 19.10 million international overnight visitors

3. London, England: 19.09 million international overnight visitors

4. Dubai, United Arab Emirates: 15.93 million international overnight visitors

5. Singapore: 14.67 million international overnight visitors

6. Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia: 13.79 million international overnight visitors

7. New York City, USA: 13.60 million international overnight visitors

8. Istanbul, Turkey: 13.40 million international overnight visitors

9. Tokyo, Japan: 12.93 million international overnight visitors

10. Antalya, Turkey: 12.41 million international overnight visitors

Read the full report HERE.

Bangkok

Dengue fever: 3 dead in Bangkok so far this year

3 hours ago

September 5, 2019

Dengue fever: 3 dead in Bangkok so far this year | The Thaiger

PHOTO: Tripsavvy.com

Bangkok Metropolitan Administration governor Aswin Kwanmuang says 4,903 residents have been infected with the dengue virus so far this year, with 3 deaths.

In 2011, there were 10 deaths, with 8,699 having contracted the virus, so while there has been noticeable improvement, the current rate of infection is still worrying.

Governor Aswin says that the areas which have seen the highest rates of infection remain a concern and would continue to be kept under close watch. They include Huay Kwang, Nong Chok, Phyathai, Chatuchak and Yannawa.

The governor has instructed all 50 Bangkok district offices to carry out awareness campaigns on dengue prevention, encouraging residents to clean their houses and get rid of stagnant water that could be breeding grounds for mosquitos.

It’s understood that district offices will hold major clean-ups regularly to prevent outbreaks of the virus.

SOURCE: The Nation

Bangkok

Thai street dog goes viral with “fake” injury

1 day ago

September 4, 2019

Thai street dog goes viral with “fake” injury | The Thaiger

A clever street dog in Bangkok has gone viral on social media, with users joking that he is faking an injury for sympathy and food from passersby.

Known as Gae, the dog drags his back leg behind him as if unable to walk, but once someone stops to give him attention, he’s quickly back on all fours and walking normally.

A video shared on Twitter shows a motorcyclist stopping to help Gae as he drags his leg behind him, only for the dog to immediately jump back on all fours in anticipation of a snack or some attention.

The video of Gae faking it has now gone viral.

One resident who feeds Gae regularly says she has known the dog for years and that he’s always done this.

Insisting the dog has had his legs checked and has been found to be injury-free, she says if there were anything seriously wrong with Gae, people would immediately take him to see a vet.

Video courtesy of Twitter user Mad eagle (@notavulture)

SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times

