Koh Samui bridge collapse leaves truck stuck under pier | The Thaiger

Koh Samui bridge collapse leaves truck stuck under pier

Jack Burton

Published 

2 hours ago

 on 

PHOTO: mgronline.com
In the second setback in a week for the beleagured Raja Ferry Co., a steel boarding bridge for vehicles at Raja 1 ferry pier on Koh Samui collapsed yesterday, leaving a truck wedged under the wharf. The incident follows Saturday’s ferry disaster in which 3 people are confirmed dead and 3 remain missing. The pier is one of the 3 on Koh Samui used by Raja Ferry, which operates ferries between Don Sok on the Surat Thani mainland and Koh Samui. The incident leaves only 2 piers in operation.

The bridge collapsed about 7:30am as a 10-wheel truck loaded with coconut husks was crossing over to board a vehicular ferry. Fortunately the driver was unhurt, but the vehicle was left stuck in the hole beneath the pier. It did not fall into the sea. It was due to depart Koh Samui for Don Sak at 8am.

The deputy director general of the Marine Department arrived at the scene and ordered the closure of the pier. He told reporters he has instructed Raja Ferry to report on the damage and the repairs needed. He said engineers would be sent to examine the bridge, who would also examine other boarding bridges, both at Don Sak and on Koh Samui, to prevent a recurrence of the incident.

SOURCES: Bangkok Post | Thai PBS World

Jack Burton

Jack Burton is an American writer, broadcaster, linguist and journalist who has lived in Asia since 1987. A native of the state of Georgia, he attended the The University of Georgia's Henry Grady School of Journalism, which hands out journalism's prestigious Peabody Awards. His works have appeared in The China Post, The South China Morning Post, The International Herald Tribune and many magazines throughout Asia and the world. He is fluent in Mandarin and has appeared on television and radio for decades in Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.

