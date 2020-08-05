Connect with us

Transport

Nok Air blames some of its losses on MPs who don’t show up for flights

The Thaiger

Published 

2 hours ago

 on 

Nok Air blames some of its losses on MPs who don&#8217;t show up for flights | The Thaiger
    • follow us in feedly

Part of Nok Air’s current losses are being blamed on privileged MPs, who receive free flights on the budget carrier but don’t turn up for their flights.

Somboon Uthaiwiankul, secretary for the government’s House Speaker, says the issue was brought up by executives of the airline during a meeting with the House Speaker, Chuan Leekpai. The executives told him last week that 113 MPs had reserved free seats on the budget carrier but failed to turn up for the flights, meaning Nok Air was unable to sell those seats to paying customers.

Nok Air says they’ve incurred 3.5 million baht in losses for flights the MPs, both past and present, booked but never showed up for. The MPs didn’t cancel the bookings, meaning that the seats flew empty. Nok Air has filed for rehabilitation protection with the Thai Central Bankruptcy Court on July 20.

The airline complained that it was unable to get reimbursements for the empty seats from parliament because the MPs didn’t actually travel on the flights. Just 5 MPs caused the losses of over 100,000 baht. Somboon says they are “well-known and wealthy people”.

The House Speaker has so far determined that the issue is “a personal matter” and should be settled between Nok Air management and the individual MPs.

“It is the responsibility of the MPs to account for their own actions.”

In late 2013, Nok Air announced a joint venture with Scoot Airlines (a low-cost subsidiary of Singapore Airlines) to form NokScoot, a low-cost regional airline based out of Bangkok’s Don Mueang Airport. The joint venture was shut down in June this year. Thaveechat and Nuttapol Chulangkul, heirs to Thai Summit Group, an automotive parts manufacturer, became the largest shareholder group in the budget carrier in May 2017. Nok Air has racked up debts of 26.8 billion baht since March 31.

Thai Airways has nearly 16% share holding in the domestic discount carrier.

Nok’s fleet is made up of Boeing 737-800s and Bombardier Dash 8 aircraft.

SOURCES: Bangkok Post | Wikipedia

Nok Air blames some of its losses on MPs who don't show up for flights | News by The Thaiger

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

The Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Business

Thailand’s Charoen Pokphand family ranked 21 on world’s rich list

Maya Taylor

Published

1 day ago

on

August 4, 2020

By

Thailand’s Charoen Pokphand family ranked 21 on world’s rich list | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Duy Nguyen on Unsplash

Bloomberg has released its list of the world’s wealthiest, and the family behind Thailand’s Charoen Pokphand Group sits at number 21. The CP conglomerate is one of the world’s largest, operating across multiple sectors, including food manufacture, agriculture, retail, and telecommunications. It has stakes in CP Foods, the world’s largest producer of shrimp and among the top 3 producers of pork and poultry in the world. It owns the largest retail business in Southeast Asia, consisting of 12,000 7/11 stores, as well as the Siam Makro cash and carry venture. Its telecommunications subsidiary, True Group, is one of the largest […]

Continue Reading

Economy

Price of gold rises but investment not without risks

Maya Taylor

Published

1 day ago

on

August 4, 2020

By

Price of gold rises but investment not without risks | The Thaiger
PHOTO: pexels.com

A leading investment research firm says the price of gold is on the rise, with predictions bullion could reach US$2,000 an ounce. Chayanee Juengmanon from Morningstar Research Thailand says one exchange-traded fund favoured by most domestic gold mutual funds, recorded net inflows of over $20 billion within the last year, a 30% increase in the value of its assets. gold shops on Bangkok’s Yaowarat Road are seeing long queues, with most customers coming to sell their gold, according to Hua Seng Heng Chief Executive, Tanarat Pasawongse. “Thais have become more skilled in gold investment. Some of them have the patience […]

Continue Reading

Economy

Swiss clothing firm denies layoffs

Jack Burton

Published

3 days ago

on

August 2, 2020

By

Swiss clothing firm denies layoffs | The Thaiger
PHOTO: mgronline.com

Contradicting earlier reports, Triumph International (Thailand) has denied any link with a garment company that laid off 800 employees on Friday. A statement from the Swiss Triumph Holding AG on yesterday said the company sold its production facilities in Thailand to Body Fashion (Thailand) 4 years ago. Accoding to the company’s head of corporate communications: “In fact, Triumph has handed over its Thai production network ‘Body Fashion Thailand as long ago as January 2016, to the Malaysian textile and apparel entrepreneur Robert Ng. In Thailand, all 2,757 employees and management were taken over. There were no lay-offs of personnel or […]

Continue Reading
Follow The Thaiger by email:

Trending