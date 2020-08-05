Transport
Nok Air blames some of its losses on MPs who don’t show up for flights
Part of Nok Air’s current losses are being blamed on privileged MPs, who receive free flights on the budget carrier but don’t turn up for their flights.
Somboon Uthaiwiankul, secretary for the government’s House Speaker, says the issue was brought up by executives of the airline during a meeting with the House Speaker, Chuan Leekpai. The executives told him last week that 113 MPs had reserved free seats on the budget carrier but failed to turn up for the flights, meaning Nok Air was unable to sell those seats to paying customers.
Nok Air says they’ve incurred 3.5 million baht in losses for flights the MPs, both past and present, booked but never showed up for. The MPs didn’t cancel the bookings, meaning that the seats flew empty. Nok Air has filed for rehabilitation protection with the Thai Central Bankruptcy Court on July 20.
The airline complained that it was unable to get reimbursements for the empty seats from parliament because the MPs didn’t actually travel on the flights. Just 5 MPs caused the losses of over 100,000 baht. Somboon says they are “well-known and wealthy people”.
The House Speaker has so far determined that the issue is “a personal matter” and should be settled between Nok Air management and the individual MPs.
“It is the responsibility of the MPs to account for their own actions.”
In late 2013, Nok Air announced a joint venture with Scoot Airlines (a low-cost subsidiary of Singapore Airlines) to form NokScoot, a low-cost regional airline based out of Bangkok’s Don Mueang Airport. The joint venture was shut down in June this year. Thaveechat and Nuttapol Chulangkul, heirs to Thai Summit Group, an automotive parts manufacturer, became the largest shareholder group in the budget carrier in May 2017. Nok Air has racked up debts of 26.8 billion baht since March 31.
Thai Airways has nearly 16% share holding in the domestic discount carrier.
Nok’s fleet is made up of Boeing 737-800s and Bombardier Dash 8 aircraft.
SOURCES: Bangkok Post | Wikipedia
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Business
Thailand’s Charoen Pokphand family ranked 21 on world’s rich list
Bloomberg has released its list of the world’s wealthiest, and the family behind Thailand’s Charoen Pokphand Group sits at number 21. The CP conglomerate is one of the world’s largest, operating across multiple sectors, including food manufacture, agriculture, retail, and telecommunications. It has stakes in CP Foods, the world’s largest producer of shrimp and among the top 3 producers of pork and poultry in the world. It owns the largest retail business in Southeast Asia, consisting of 12,000 7/11 stores, as well as the Siam Makro cash and carry venture. Its telecommunications subsidiary, True Group, is one of the largest […]
Economy
Price of gold rises but investment not without risks
A leading investment research firm says the price of gold is on the rise, with predictions bullion could reach US$2,000 an ounce. Chayanee Juengmanon from Morningstar Research Thailand says one exchange-traded fund favoured by most domestic gold mutual funds, recorded net inflows of over $20 billion within the last year, a 30% increase in the value of its assets. gold shops on Bangkok’s Yaowarat Road are seeing long queues, with most customers coming to sell their gold, according to Hua Seng Heng Chief Executive, Tanarat Pasawongse. “Thais have become more skilled in gold investment. Some of them have the patience […]
Economy
Swiss clothing firm denies layoffs
Contradicting earlier reports, Triumph International (Thailand) has denied any link with a garment company that laid off 800 employees on Friday. A statement from the Swiss Triumph Holding AG on yesterday said the company sold its production facilities in Thailand to Body Fashion (Thailand) 4 years ago. Accoding to the company’s head of corporate communications: “In fact, Triumph has handed over its Thai production network ‘Body Fashion Thailand as long ago as January 2016, to the Malaysian textile and apparel entrepreneur Robert Ng. In Thailand, all 2,757 employees and management were taken over. There were no lay-offs of personnel or […]
Fire ravages Samut Prakan warehouse
Chon Buri battles dengue fever outbreak
7 Nakhon Panom officers transferred after cell death
Nok Air blames some of its losses on MPs who don’t show up for flights
Koh Samui bridge collapse leaves truck stuck under pier
Psychiatric patient stabs sister to death at family home in southern Thailand
Senator questions the admission of US troops during state of emergency
PM vows to “spare no one” in fatal casino shooting
นพ.ยง เตือน โควิดระบาดระลอก 2 ควบคุมยาก ไทยควรเข้มงวดคนเข้าประเทศ
Stormy weather wreaks havoc, destroys homes, in southern Thailand
Legally grown marijuana to boost medical field, economy
New electric ferries have a test run on Bangkok’s klongs
Farmers call on Thai government to overturn ban on pesticide use
Independent panel recommend re-instatement of ‘Boss’ charges
Thai PM says he supports changes to Constitution
Goodbye. Evicting a tenant in Thailand
Thai baht getting stronger
Facebook post from Bangkok restaurateur shows the power of social media
Central bank mulls severing baht’s gold link to weaken gains
Former PM Thaksin sentenced to 5 years
Worldwide Covid-19 Recovery Index puts Thailand at No. 1
Facebook faux pas – auto translate goes rogue on message for King’s birthday
Police say “Boss” tested positive for cocaine due to dentistry
Phuket may be chosen as test case in phased re-opening to foreign tourists
Key witness in the Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya case dies in motorbike incident
“We Travel Together” campaign may be extended through 2020
Thai Vietjet passengers treated to surprise “concert in the sky”
Pattaya police say insults led to fatal shooting
Pattaya murder suspects arrested
Jet ski explodes in Chon Buri – VIDEO
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Trending
- Property2 days ago
Goodbye. Evicting a tenant in Thailand
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Phuket may be chosen as test case in phased re-opening to foreign tourists
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
11 groups of people allowed to fly into Thailand, as of today
- Bangkok2 days ago
Beware bogus beef – online sales and vendors caught with suspicious steak
- Phuket4 days ago
Korean man in Phuket suicide
- Business3 days ago
Swiss clothing firm denies layoffs
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Duterte tells Filipinos to clean masks with petrol
- Business3 days ago
Hundreds left jobless as Air Force cancels golf club contract