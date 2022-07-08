Transport
Free parking at Thailand’s Suvarnabhumi Airport during July holidays
Suvarnabhumi International Airport announced that free parking will be available at its long term car park at Zone C – which can accommodate 718 vehicles – during two long holidays this month.
Parking will be free for 6 days from midnight on July 12 until midnight on July 18 in celebration of Asanha Bucha day (July 13) and the beginning of Buddhist Lent (July 14).
Free parking will also be available for another 5 days from midnight on July 27 to midnight on August 1 to celebrate His Majesty the King Maha Vajiralongkorn’s birthday (July 28).
The airport said the initiative intends to promote tourism and alleviate the financial burden of passengers. Additionally, the airport will offer a free shuttle bus from the parking lot and airport terminals.
Airports of Thailand – AOT – is expecting a high volume of passengers to travel during the July holidays and asks passengers to arrive at the airport 3 hours prior to departure if they are flying internationally and at least 2 hours prior to departure for domestic flights.
Usually, long term parking at Suvarnabhumi Airport costs 140 baht per day.
To find out more information about the offer call AOT’s hotline on 1722 or 02-132-9511.
SOURCE: NNT
