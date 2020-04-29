Don Mueang Airport prepares to reopen | The Thaiger

Bangkok’s Don Mueang International Airport is preparing to open for more flights beginning this Friday, as 2 airlines have announced plans to resume limited domestic routes.

The airport’s director Samphan Khutranont says Thai AirAsia and Thai Lion Air will resume some domestic service at Don Mueang on Friday, in addition to Nok Air, which has continued operating about 20 domestic flights serving about 1,000 people a day. Most airlines have suspended service due the Covid-19 outbreak.

He says Thai AirAsia will operate 18 flights and Thai Lion Air 4 flights per day. On Friday Nok Air will increase its daily flights to 24. As a result, Don Mueang airport will serve about 3,000-4,000 passengers a day.

On Friday Don Mueang will have more thermal cameras at its Gates 10 and 14 to detect people with a fever. Meanwhile, the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand has already announced strict rules for the resumption domestic flights, including:

One seat will be left free between each passenger to maintain social distance.

Passengers with body temperature over 37.3C or other symptoms must inform officials.

Passengers must maintain social distance.

Passengers must wear face masks.

No food or drink allowed onboard.

All flights must provide alcohol-based sanitisers.

Crew members must wear face masks, gloves and protective clothing.

On flights of more than 90 minutes, passengers or crew members who have symptoms must be seated separately at the rear of the plane.

Planes must be sanitised after each flight.

Samphan says outgoing flights will begin at 7am and the last incoming flight will land before before 6pm daily. Thus visitors will not have a problem with the 10pm-4am curfew.

Taxi drivers and vendors at the airport were informed of the service resumption.

