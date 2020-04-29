Don Mueang Airport prepares to reopen | The Thaiger

image
Coronavirus Thailand

Don Mueang Airport prepares to reopen

Greeley Pulitzer

Published 

3 hours ago

 on 

Don Mueang Airport prepares to reopen
PHOTO: Airpaz Blog
Bangkok’s Don Mueang International Airport is preparing to open for more flights beginning this Friday, as 2 airlines have announced plans to resume limited domestic routes.

The airport’s director Samphan Khutranont says Thai AirAsia and Thai Lion Air will resume some domestic service at Don Mueang on Friday, in addition to Nok Air, which has continued operating about 20 domestic flights serving about 1,000 people a day. Most airlines have suspended service due the Covid-19 outbreak.

He says Thai AirAsia will operate 18 flights and Thai Lion Air 4 flights per day. On Friday Nok Air will increase its daily flights to 24. As a result, Don Mueang airport will serve about 3,000-4,000 passengers a day.

On Friday Don Mueang will have more thermal cameras at its Gates 10 and 14 to detect people with a fever. Meanwhile, the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand has already announced strict rules for the resumption domestic flights, including:

  • One seat will be left free between each passenger to maintain social distance.
  • Passengers with body temperature over 37.3C or other symptoms must inform officials.
  • Passengers must maintain social distance.
  • Passengers must wear face masks.
  • No food or drink allowed onboard.
  • All flights must provide alcohol-based sanitisers.
  • Crew members must wear face masks, gloves and protective clothing.
  • On flights of more than 90 minutes, passengers or crew members who have symptoms must be seated separately at the rear of the plane.
  • Planes must be sanitised after each flight.

Samphan says outgoing flights will begin at 7am and the last incoming flight will land before before 6pm daily. Thus visitors will not have a problem with the 10pm-4am curfew.

Taxi drivers and vendors at the airport were informed of the service resumption.

SOURCE: mcot.net

News Categories:
Related Topics:
Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Chiang Mai governor meets related sectors at Chaloem Phrakiat meeting room

Anukul

Published

1 hour ago

on

April 29, 2020

By

Chiang Mai governor meets related sectors at Chaloem Phrakiat meeting room
PHOTO: facebook@PRchiangmai

Today at the Chaloem Phrakiat Meeting Room, in Chiang Mai, Charoenrit Sanguansat the governor of Chiang Mai, along with 3 deputy governors, 25 sheriffs (from all districts), heads of government, prosecutors, military officials, police and related sectors, came for a briefing on how Chiang Mai will move towards opening up the province in the upcoming weeks.

Charonenrit says that even though the province can control the outbreak of the Covid-19 virus, “we still need intensive prevention measures to implement the relaxation in accordance with the government guidelines”.

2 main points were discussed in the meeting today – to continue and maintain Covid-19 current measures even though Chiang Mai has been Covid-19 free for 20 days. The second point was reducing forest fires and PM 2.5 dust within the province.

Chiang Mai governor meets related sectors at Chaloem Phrakiat meeting room | News by The Thaiger

Charoenrit gave authority to the Deputy Governor to places measure for the relaxation of business closures and work with the local community to assess social distancing. For the second part of the meeting the governor gave authority to the National Guard Division to control the forest fires.

Chiang Mai governor meets related sectors at Chaloem Phrakiat meeting room | News by The Thaiger

SOURCE: Facebook@PRChiangMai

Coronavirus Thailand

Bangkok City Hall eyes reopening 8 types of venue

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

2 hours ago

on

April 29, 2020

By

Bangkok City Hall eyes reopening 8 types of venue
FILE PHOTO

Bangkok’s City Hall (aka the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration) has agreed to allow the reopening of 8 areas of activities but has not announced the date yet according to a spokesman.

After its executive meeting, the BMA will issue relief some measures, since the current ones will expire tomorrow. 8 types of locations will reportedly be allowed to open:

  1. Restaurants: People can eat in, but seats must be kept 1.5 metres apart and alcoholic beverages are barred; opening hours must adhere to the Emergency Decree.
  2. Markets can sell all types of products.
  3. Areas for exercise: Only non-contact sports such as walking, running, badminton, tennis, table tennis, etc. are allowed; team sports such as football, softball, volleyball, basketball are prohibited.
  4. Public parks to be open for exercise and rest, however gatherings will not be allowed.
  5. Barber shops and beauty salons: Only allowed to cut, wash, and dry; must stop for cleaning and sterilising every two hours; only reserve a queue for service; operator has to wear a mask and a face shield at all times.
  6. Pet salon, clinics, or animal hospital: Only one pet or one animal can be brought in.
  7. Hospitals, clinics and nursing homes
  8. Golf courses

Establishments that fail to follow these guidelines will be immediately closed.

The BMA has proposed these measures to the government and they will be discussed at a meeting with the Communicable Disease Committee today to prepare further measures.

A decision on the prohibition of selling alcoholic beverages, which will end tomorrow, is still awaited.

SOURCE: The Nation Thailand

Coronavirus Thailand

“Please be patient. I share your pain” – Thai PM

May Taylor

Published

4 hours ago

on

April 29, 2020

By

"Please be patient. I share your pain" – Thai PM
coconuts.co

Following the extension of the emergency decree for another month, PM Prayut Chan-o-cha is calling on everyone to bear with him as efforts to flatten the Thai Covid-19 curve continue.

The Bangkok Post reports that with the decree being extended until May 31, the PM is now asking for understanding and cooperation, promising that the government will provide financial assistance to those who have fallen on hard times.

“I realise that everyone, including low-income earners, farmers and those with independent careers, is experiencing hard times. The government will take good care of you with existing budgets and an executive decree on borrowing, the details of which will come out later. I would like business operators to be patient a little bit longer. I also share your pain. “

The PM continues to be concerned about a possible second wave of infection, with the Cabinet deciding yesterday to extend the emergency decree in place across the country, while allowing provincial governors to decide next steps on local restrictions.

The national curfew remains in place between 10pm and 4am, as does the ban on mass gatherings. There continues to be severe limits on inbound and outbound travel, with the only exception being repatriation flights in either direction.

The Bangkok Post reports that the Cabinet is asking the Foreign Affairs Ministry to get a clearer idea of ​​how many Thai citizens are overseas and wish to return home so that their subsequent arrival and quarantine can be planned for. To avoid government quarantine facilities being overwhelmed, only 200 Thais a day are being admitted back into the country. They must then undergo a mandatory 14 day quarantine period.

The Cabinet yesterday agreed that any easing of restrictions would be based on public health first and foremost, and on condition that rules to prevent the spread of infection are strictly adhered to. It’s understood the situation will be carefully monitored and should there be any signs of an increase in Covid-19 cases, restrictions will once more be back in force.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

