Transport
Boeing’s Max 737 returns to Chinese skies
The beleaguered Boeing 737 Max will resume services in China next year after being certified as “airworthy” by the Civil Aviation Administration of China. The paperwork sets the stage for the accident-prone jet to return to China’s airline schedules following months of negotiations between Beijing and Boeing.
The decision clears the way for 100s of the best-selling US-manufactured planes to be delivered to China, removing a major impediment for Boeing. Shares of Boeing rocketed after the announcement.
CAAC announced on Friday that it “expects commercial operation of the existing domestic fleet will be resumed progressively at the end of this year or early next year”.
Despite the simmering trade tensions between the US and China, China remains one of the fastest growing aviation markets in the world and an essential customer for Boeing planes.
China was the last of the world’s major travel markets to re-approve the 737 Max for flying after being grounded globally in March 2019 following two fatal crashes that together claimed 346 lives – one in Indonesia and one in Ethiopia. After the first crash Boeing laid the blame on the airline and pilots without revealing vital information about a software called MCAS, the Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System, that was necessary to correct unintended and dangerous flight characteristics of the new model 737.
The development of the 737 Max series, the fourth generation of the 737, originally developed in the 1960s and first flown in April 1967, was a knee-jerk reaction to the popularity of a newly announced Airbus 320 NEO program (New Engine Option). American Airlines, a long-term Boeing customer, goaded Boeing with threats that they’d put in an order for the European Airbus alternative unless they could bring a competitor to market in quick time.
So, rather than developing an all new short-haul, single aisle alternative, Boeing gave the ageing 737 model a quick makeover with new, larger, fuel-efficient engines. But the 737, originally popular because of its low ground clearance, was now unable to fit the newer turbo fan engines under its wings so had to design the attachments further forward on the wing, putting the design balance slightly out of kilter with its centre of propulsion moving forward, and the weight of the engines, also forward, altering the flying balances of the new aircraft.
Without some sort of software intervention, the 737 Max would have a nose-up attitude when at high thrust levels. So the software was designed to detect nose up attitudes from the “Angle of Attack” meter and then correct it by automatically pushing the nose of the aircraft back down. Basically, the new 737 model was unfit to fly without the electronic intervention.
But the software, along with faulty Angle of Attack meters, became a fatal combination for the Lion Air and Ethiopian Air 737 Max flights when the pilots were unaware of the software and how to disengage it. The two flights had similar battles between the MCAS software and the pilots where the software eventually won, plunging the planes into the ground.
189 people pdied when a Lion Air flight crashed in Indonesia on October 29, 2018, and another 157 died in the crash of an Ethiopian Airlines flight on March 10, 2019. Between the two incidents Boeing denied it was an error on their part and tried to push the blame onto the pilots of the Lion Air flight.
Boeing continued to deny culpability, even after the second crash. Their actions were supported by the US Civil Aviation Authority, eventually becoming the last major country to ground the new 737 Max models until a proper investigation could find the faults. Investigators were quickly able to find the main cause of both tragedies was MCAS. Or, more specifically, the lack of Boeing pilot training about the software and how to resolve problems associated with it.
Boeing eventually won back approval from US aviation authorities to fly the 737 Max model in November 2020, 18 tortuous months after being grounded. Most of the world’s leading aviation authorities followed soon after.
But tensions between the US and China, made the process far more protracted in China. A final test flight of the 737 Max only happened in Q3 this year, putting their approval more than a year behind the US.
Even though now approved for flights in China, there is a long process of upgrading flight manuals, pilot training and rebooting aircraft that have been sitting dormant for up to 2 years, all expensive procedures.
More than 180 countries have now allowed the 737 Max to return to their skies. But Indonesia, where the first crash took place just off the coast of the capital Jakarta, and Russia, are among those countries that have yet to do so.
The approval of the Max in China is a key boost to the fortunes of Boeing. Boeing officials admitting that, even if they only filled their obligations to Chinese airline buyers, they would meet their sales targets over the next 12 months.
Singapore Airlines recently announced its 737 Max aircraft, with upgraded seating, particularly in their business class, were launching services to destinations including Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Brunei. But the reaction from the post on their Facebook page revealed that there are still plenty of the flying public who won’t be quick to forgive Boeing for the failures in its safety program, certainly that they hadn’t forgotten the fate of the 346 passengers that died as a result of their short-cuts.
4,612 of the new Max model of the 737 have been ordered with 599 already delivered, making the 737 Max the most successful introduction of a new passenger model aircraft in history. The only airlines that fly the Boeing 737 Max in Thailand, currently, are Thai Lion Air.
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Burmese woman rescued by DSI after 13 years of forced labor
Burmese junta drives car into protesters killing 5, injuring dozens
4 Bang Saen restaurants busted selling alcohol outside Chon Buri Blue Zone
Woman who told PM Prayut to “retire quickly” claims police visited her
Boeing’s Max 737 returns to Chinese skies
COVID-19 SUNDAY: 4,704 infections, 27 deaths, provincial totals
Omicron variant and surging Covid-19 affect European nations
Australia, Asia, and Africa deal with the Covid-19 Omicron variant
HM The King returns to Thailand for Father’s Day commemorations
Omicron spreads to 38 countries, 10 US states; Remdesivir recalled
Hua Lamphong “won’t be torn down” | VIDEO
Penis park in Khon Kaen is urging visitors to hug a member
Vegan and vegetarian restaurants in Bangkok | VIDEO
Maya Bay on hold, but preparations for an eventual reopening continue | VIDEOS
Volcano eruption in Indonesia; 1 dead, thousands flee
PM will decide on need for lockdown if and when Omicron found in Thailand
Health officials say Omicron probably in the Netherlands prior to South Africa reports
UPDATE: What we know about “Omicron,” new travel restrictions to Thailand
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha says PCR tests will remain a requirement for foreign arrivals
Thailand News Today | Quarantine requirements in Thailand relaxed, Vocal expat deported | Nov 29
No plans to reverse re-opening, despite Omicron variant – Tourism Ministry
Thai man dies by flurry of bullets while going to get 2nd Covid shot
Men arrested at Bangkok airport for allegedly smuggling drugs valued at 95 million baht
Possible lockdown, Crypto in Thailand, Transit system improvements | Good Morning Thailand | Ep.143
10-year long term visa scheme takes a step forward, measures approved by PM
Thailand entry restrictions on African countries in response to Omicron
Foreigner claims Bangkok taxi pocketed 1,000 baht for ride down Sukhumvit
Cha-am permitted to sell alcohol in restaurants from December 1
Omicron Covid-19 variant isn’t in Thailand, DDC director says
Tourism officials welcome Czech movie filming in Phuket and Krabi
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Thailand2 days ago
10-year long term visa scheme takes a step forward, measures approved by PM
- Bangkok3 days ago
Bangkok is 4th best place to live in Southeast Asia, according to expat survey
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha vows to prevent Omicron from reaching Thai soil
- Bangkok2 days ago
Junior police officer facing attempted murder for allegedly shooting at a Bangkok bus
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Lockdown not on the cards, but re-opening nightlife may be postponed: PM
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Phuket officials order quarantine for more than 100 travellers from South Africa
- Coronavirus World2 days ago
US introduces new restrictions for international arrivals from Monday
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thai officials attempt to track down 783 travellers from Africa for Omicron testing
Recent comments: