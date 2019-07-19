Bangkok’s Blue Line from Hua Lampong to Bang Kae launched for 3 month trial | The Thaiger

Bangkok
Bangkok’s Blue Line from Hua Lampong to Bang Kae launched for 3 month trial
Bangkok Expressway has started a 3 month trial run of the extension of the Blue Line train service from Hua Lampong station to Bang Kae station.
Thai PBS report the the Blue Line, between Taopoon terminal and Bang Kae, is expected to be officially launched at the end of this month. Another extension of the same line from Taopoon to Tha Phra, which has nine stations, is expected become operational next March.
The MRT governor Pakapong Sirikanthamat says he will announce whether the three-month trial from Hua Lampong to Bang Kae will be free of charge at a press conference.
The opening of the two extensions, between Hua Lampong and Bang Kae and between Taopoon and Tha Phra, will make the Blue Line a Circle Line covering both inner Bangkok and its suburbs.
The entire distance of 47 kilometres includes 38 stations and travelling time along the whole line is estimated at one and a half hours at an average speed of 35 kph. The train fares will remain unchanged, ranging from 14 to 42 baht.
The service on another extension from Taopoon to Tha Phra, which is tentatively scheduled to launch next March, is expected to add a further 100,000 commuters a day, bringing the total number of people using the Circle Line to between 400,000 and 500,000 a day.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
Bangkok
15 year old Thai student dies following attack in SOTUS hazing tradition
PHOTO: Anti-hazing activist Panuwat Songsawatchai/Facebook
Khaosod English is reporting that a high-school student, who was in a coma following ritual hazing at a Nakhon Pathom school, has died today.
Pisit Kumniw, a 15 year old student at the Phra Pahtom Wittayalai School, in Nakhon Pathom north-east of Bangkok, allegedly died from injuries sustained from hazing by senior students in a class three years higher than Pisit.
An anti-hazing activist Panuwat Songsawatchai (above) reports that on June 28 Pisit was assaulted in a hazing tradition called ‘SOTUS’, and was to receive a special bracelet after getting kicked three times.
SOTUS stands for Seniority Order Tradition Unity Spirit. SOTUS hazing often involves mental and physical abuse that occasionally results in critical injuries and fatalities in the past. ‘SOTUS: The Series’ has also been made into a TV show produced by GMM TV in Bangkok.
One of his three attackers was charged over the incident on July 10. Panuwat speculates that the death may be another case of the well-connected people “getting off the hook”.
“Two of the alleged attackers are sons of policemen and have not been charged at all.”
“Police only interviewed around 10 witnesses,” Panuwat told Khaosod English.
In July 2018, three senior classmen were charged with grievous bodily harm for kicking a Bangkok university freshman until his spleen burst. In 2014 a 16 year old student died from hazing activities that involved being kicked at the beach.
SOURCE: KhaosodEnglish
Bangkok
Bangkok drug gang nabbed for selling Pattaya tourists illicit drugs
PHOTO: 77kaoded
Three men have been arrested in Pattaya and 833 grams of crystal methamphetamine (ice) and 6,700 methamphetamine pills seized. Police also seized a car and two motorcycles.
Three Thai men – 23, 29 and 35 year old – were arrested and charged with possession of Category One drugs with intent to sell. Daily News reports that the three man gang was based in Bangkok but sold to tourists in Pattaya.
Pattaya police set up a sting on Viphavadee – Rangsit road nabbing one of the three with a quantity of ‘ice’. This arrest led to the Indy Market in Suksawat Road where another arrest was made of a man with a quantity of ‘ice’. The arrests finished in a nearby room where the third man was arrested with the remaining methamphetamine pills.
One of the three, 25 year old ‘Golf’, had prior convictions over drug dealing in 2006 and 2012.
SOURCE: 77kaoded | Daily News | ThaiVisa
Bangkok
BMW speeds away as policeman tries to hang on at Bangkok toll booth
SCREENSHOTS: Sanook
A policeman has ended up in hospital after being dragged along by a white BMW after trying to stop the car. CCTV footage from the Thanyaburi Toll booth on a Bangkok ring road shows the BMW driving away from the booth, with the policeman clinging on to the roof. The car veered to the left suddenly to ‘shake off’ the policeman who was trying to hang on as the BMW accelerated.
Pol Lt Jitkasem Jantharak, the man dragged along about 15 metres in the incident, suffered a broken left leg and broken right arm and was taken to the Nopparat Ratchathanee Hospital, according to Sanook.
His wife Ainada says they were returning to Bangkok from Pak Chong but there had been some interactions on the road between her husband’s car and the BMW.
She told Sanook that the other driver had failed to stop despite her husband tooting his horn trying to get the driver to pull over. At the toll booth the policeman knocked on the door of the BMW trying to speak to the driver. But the BMW driver continued on, dragging him about 15 metres.
The BMW driver has not contacted police at this stage. Lam Lukka police are investigating in incident and will be able to identify the BMW’s number plate from cameras at the toll booth.
SOURCE: Sanook
The Thaiger Newsletter
Top 10 Phuket Bakeries (2019)
Top 10 world locations where people go to play
Top 10 ways to cope with the humidity in Thailand
Burma or Myanmar? Myanmarese or Burmese?
Opinion: Who’s responsible for the sinking of ‘Phoenix’?
Love gone wrong in Thailand – another cautionary tale
Today is Asanha Bucha Day – Why is the day special for Thai Buddhists?
Ten things the Thai Government need to do right now
Screws tightening on Non Immigrant visas for expats wishing to live in Thailand
OPINION: Thailand – Land of false smiles
Top 7 Thailand expat myths
Enterprising young Cambodian impresses with multi-lingual skills
What to do with Thailand’s elephants?
A drop in demand leaves Bangkok with a glut of completed new condos
Banned. Thai airports cracking down what you can take on board
Bangkok’s Blue Line from Hua Lampong to Bang Kae launched for 3 month trial
Phang Nga Governor puts region on alert for flash flooding
National agenda will be prepared for dugong conservation in Thailand
Controversial “Law of the Jungle” episode in Thailand pulled by South Korea’s SBS
UPDATE: 3,000 baht Phuket van fare for Australians tourists “all a misunderstanding”
British expat arrested over dog attack in Phuket. 15 year old dog ‘ok’.
Thailand’s tourism copes with surging baht headache
43 year old British man arrested over Phuket dog attack
UPDATE: Thai PM tells Phuket people to “stop ripping off tourists”
New Thai Tourism & Sports Minister has a wish-list to improve tourism
UPDATE: Search for Filipinos lost off Freedom Beach, Phuket
Fire destroys 12 shops in Patong market
TMD issues a new weather warning for tropical storm Danas
Aussie tourists ripped off 1,500 baht each for a van ride in Phuket
15 year old Thai student dies following attack in SOTUS hazing tradition
18 ก.ค. 5โมงเย็น ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ฮ่องกง ชิงแชมป์เอเชียรุ่น U23
“แอน ทองประสม” เล่นทายาก ในวัยเข้าเลข 4 [คลิป]
18 ก.ค. 5โมงเย็น ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ฮ่องกง ชิงแชมป์เอเชียรุ่น U23
คลิปนาทีพลเอกประยุทธ์ให้สัมภาษณ์นักข่าวภาษาอังกฤษ ตอบคล่องปร๋อเรื่องกฎหมาย
ฺBlink กรี๊ดคอแตก ลิซ่า Solo คอนเสิร์ตวันแรก BLACKPINK world tour in your area : encore
ไฮไลท์ บราซิล-โปแลนด์ วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019 รอบสุดท้าย
คลิปย้อนหลัง Miss Grand Thailand 2019 รอบชุดประจำชาติ
ถ่ายทอดสดMiss Grand Thailand 2019 รอบชุดประจำชาติ 10 ก.ค.
ชมไฮไลต์ ‘นุสรา ต้อมคำ’ เซตมือ 1 เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019 รอบแรก
6 ก.ค. บ่ายสอง ถ่ายทอดสดตุรกี-บราซิล วอลเลย์บอลเนชั่นส์ ลีกรอบตัดเชือก
สูสี! ไฮไลต์บอลโลกหญิงรอบรองฯ คู่ 2 เนเธอร์แลนด์ 1-0 สวีเดน
“คิมซูฮยอน” ปลดประจำการทหารแล้ว ภาพแรกหลังออกจากกองทัพ [คลิป]
รังสิมันต์ โรมเปิดคลิปนาทีคนร้าย จอดรถมอเตอร์ไซค์ไล่ตีจ่านิว [คลิป]
เลว! วินจยย.อุดมสุขยกพวกตีกัน ไม่กลัวตร. หนุ่มโดนลูกหลงกระสุนเจาะศีรษะดับหน้าบ้าน [คลิป]
ชมไฮไลต์การแข่งขันไทย-สหรัฐ “ฟุตบอลโลกหญิง 2019” กลุ่ม F
Trending
- Thailand3 days ago
Today is Asanha Bucha Day – Why is the day special for Thai Buddhists?
- Expats4 days ago
Ten things the Thai Government need to do right now
- Expats2 days ago
Thailand keeping track of foreigners – the TM30 reporting form
- Hot News5 hours ago
UPDATE: 3,000 baht Phuket van fare for Australians tourists “all a misunderstanding”
- Bangkok3 days ago
Thai couple walk away from dramatic road crash
- Crime3 days ago
‘Irishman’ nabbed after 11 year overstay in north-east Thailand
- Phuket1 day ago
Aussie tourists ripped off 1,500 baht each for a van ride in Phuket
- Pattaya3 days ago
Document agent nabbed in Pattaya for helping foreigners get driving licences