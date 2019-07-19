Connect with us

Bangkok

Bangkok’s Blue Line from Hua Lampong to Bang Kae launched for 3 month trial

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

1 hour ago

on

Bangkok's Blue Line from Hua Lampong to Bang Kae launched for 3 month trial

Bangkok Expressway has started a 3 month trial run of the extension of the Blue Line train service from Hua Lampong station to Bang Kae station.

Thai PBS report the the Blue Line, between Taopoon terminal and Bang Kae, is expected to be officially launched at the end of this month. Another extension of the same line from Taopoon to Tha Phra, which has nine stations, is expected become operational next March.

The MRT governor Pakapong Sirikanthamat says he will announce whether the three-month trial from Hua Lampong to Bang Kae will be free of charge at a press conference.

The opening of the two extensions, between Hua Lampong and Bang Kae and between Taopoon and Tha Phra, will make the Blue Line a Circle Line covering both inner Bangkok and its suburbs.

The entire distance of 47 kilometres includes 38 stations and travelling time along the whole line is estimated at one and a half hours at an average speed of 35 kph. The train fares will remain unchanged, ranging from 14 to 42 baht.

The service on another extension from Taopoon to Tha Phra, which is tentatively scheduled to launch next March, is expected to add a further 100,000 commuters a day, bringing the total number of people using the Circle Line to between 400,000 and 500,000 a day.

SOURCE: Thai PBS

Bangkok's Blue Line from Hua Lampong to Bang Kae launched for 3 month trial

The Thaiger & The Nation

Thailand's fastest growing portal for news and information, in association with The Nation.

Bangkok

15 year old Thai student dies following attack in SOTUS hazing tradition

The Thaiger

Published

1 day ago

on

July 18, 2019

By

15 year old Thai student dies following attack in SOTUS hazing tradition | The Thaiger

PHOTO: Anti-hazing activist Panuwat Songsawatchai/Facebook

Khaosod English is reporting that a high-school student, who was in a coma following ritual hazing at a Nakhon Pathom school, has died today.

Pisit Kumniw, a 15 year old student at the Phra Pahtom Wittayalai School, in Nakhon Pathom north-east of Bangkok, allegedly died from injuries sustained from hazing by senior students in a class three years higher than Pisit.

An anti-hazing activist Panuwat Songsawatchai (above) reports that on June 28 Pisit was assaulted in a hazing tradition called ‘SOTUS’, and was to receive a special bracelet after getting kicked three times.

SOTUS stands for Seniority Order Tradition Unity Spirit. SOTUS hazing often involves mental and physical abuse that occasionally results in critical injuries and fatalities in the past. ‘SOTUS: The Series’ has also been made into a TV show produced by GMM TV in Bangkok.

One of his three attackers was charged over the incident on July 10. Panuwat speculates that the death may be another case of the well-connected people “getting off the hook”.

“Two of the alleged attackers are sons of policemen and have not been charged at all.”

“Police only interviewed around 10 witnesses,” Panuwat told Khaosod English.

In July 2018, three  senior classmen were charged with grievous bodily harm for kicking a Bangkok university freshman until his spleen burst. In 2014 a 16 year old student died from hazing activities that involved being kicked at the beach.

SOURCE: KhaosodEnglish

15 year old Thai student dies following attack in SOTUS hazing tradition

Continue Reading

Bangkok

Bangkok drug gang nabbed for selling Pattaya tourists illicit drugs

The Thaiger

Published

1 day ago

on

July 18, 2019

By

Bangkok drug gang nabbed for selling Pattaya tourists illicit drugs | The Thaiger

PHOTO: 77kaoded

Three men have been arrested in Pattaya and 833 grams of crystal methamphetamine (ice) and 6,700 methamphetamine pills seized. Police also seized a car and two motorcycles.

Three Thai men – 23, 29 and 35 year old – were arrested and charged with possession of Category One drugs with intent to sell. Daily News reports that the three man gang was based in Bangkok but sold to tourists in Pattaya.

Pattaya police set up a sting on Viphavadee – Rangsit road nabbing one of the three with a quantity of ‘ice’. This arrest led to the Indy Market in Suksawat Road where another arrest was made of a man with a quantity of ‘ice’. The arrests finished in a nearby room where the third man was arrested with the remaining methamphetamine pills.

One of the three, 25 year old ‘Golf’, had prior convictions over drug dealing in 2006 and 2012.

SOURCE: 77kaoded | Daily News | ThaiVisa

Continue Reading

Bangkok

BMW speeds away as policeman tries to hang on at Bangkok toll booth

The Thaiger

Published

1 day ago

on

July 18, 2019

By

BMW speeds away as policeman tries to hang on at Bangkok toll booth | The Thaiger

SCREENSHOTS: Sanook

A policeman has ended up in hospital after being dragged along by a white BMW after trying to stop the car. CCTV footage from the Thanyaburi Toll booth on a Bangkok ring road shows the BMW driving away from the booth, with the policeman clinging on to the roof. The car veered to the left suddenly to ‘shake off’ the policeman who was trying to hang on as the BMW accelerated.

Pol Lt Jitkasem Jantharak, the man dragged along about 15 metres in the incident, suffered a broken left leg and broken right arm and was taken to the Nopparat Ratchathanee Hospital, according to Sanook.

His wife Ainada says they were returning to Bangkok from Pak Chong but there had been some interactions on the road between her husband’s car and the BMW.

She told Sanook that the other driver had failed to stop despite her husband tooting his horn trying to get the driver to pull over. At the toll booth the policeman knocked on the door of the BMW trying to speak to the driver. But the BMW driver continued on, dragging him about 15 metres.

The BMW driver has not contacted police at this stage. Lam Lukka police are investigating in incident and will be able to identify the BMW’s number plate from cameras at the toll booth.

SOURCE: Sanook

BMW speeds away as policeman tries to hang on at Bangkok toll booth

Continue Reading

