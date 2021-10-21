Connect with us

A 26 year old woman dies after getting first Sinovac vaccine shot

A 26 year old woman has died after getting her first shot of China’s Covid-19, Sinovac vaccine. She received the vaccine on September 24 and suffered from a fever, tight chest, and exhaustion after. Her mother says her symptoms grew worse. On October 12th, the woman went to the hospital but was released and asked to return the next day. 2 days later, she was hospitalised as her condition worsened and passed away on Monday.

Doctors say she died of internal infections and low blood pressure. Her mother is blaming the Sinovac vaccine for her daughter’s death, and says she was very healthy before getting the shot. She also said her daughter had no underlying health issues. Just last week, a 20 year old student died 10 days after receiving his 1st dose of the Sinopharm vaccine. Doctors say he died of heart failure in the hospital. The student’s uncle said that he developed diarrhea, began shivering, and even vomited just 3 days after receiving the vaccine. The young student then went into shock and died that morning.

Thailand’s health department recently stated that it would stop using the Sinovac vaccine after its current stock has been used. The news comes after Chinese doctors and other countries reported that the vaccine was ineffective against the Delta variant. They then decided to combine the Sinovac vaccine with the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines to combat the Delta variant. Thailand has used over 31.5 million Sinovac vaccine doses since February, with the Health Ministry giving frontline workers, and high-risk groups the shot before the Delta variant hit Thailand in March of this year.

SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times

NCC1701A
2021-10-21 12:14
oh boy! sign me up for Communist Chinese vaccine for the Communist Chinese virus created in the Communist Chinese biological warfare laboratory. where do i have to stand in line in waist deep water?
Buttaxe
2021-10-21 13:09
46 minutes ago, NCC1701A said: oh boy! sign me up for Communist Chinese vaccine for the Communist Chinese virus created in the Communist Chinese biological warfare laboratory. where do i have to stand in line in waist deep water? The…
Poolie
2021-10-21 13:17
1 hour ago, NCC1701A said: oh boy! sign me up for Communist Chinese vaccine for the Communist Chinese virus created in the Communist Chinese biological warfare laboratory. where do i have to stand in line in waist deep water? Wuhan.…
Trending