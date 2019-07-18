Weerasak paints a rosy tourism picture as he steps down from Ministry | The Thaiger

Thailand
Weerasak paints a rosy tourism picture as he steps down from Ministry
Weerasak Kowsurat, outgoing Tourism and Sports Minister
In a final spin at the microphone as Sports and Tourism Minister, Weerasak Kowsurat made statements about Thailand’s tourism numbers and the Thai baht that differed from other published numbers and local anecdotal reports.
Weerasak claimed, despite the appreciation of the baht, that Thailand has attracted as many as 21.08 million tourists in the first half of this year, marking a 0.81% growth year on year. He said that the number of arrivals was on a steady rise for the first four months, but dropped by 1.03% in May before picking up again in June and July.
“The Thai tourism industry has a foundation that is solid enough to cater to many uncontrolled risks, such as a strong baht, which has made things more expensive. However, we have also learned that the average income earned from foreign tourists is still higher than the number of overall travellers entering the country.”
He said this does not include the revenue generated from the government’s “Thais Travel Thailand” campaign launched to promote tourism in secondary provinces. He went on to say that the number of arrivals from ASEAN countries matched those from China, while the number of arrivals from South Asia, mainly India and Nepal, also rose significantly. Arrivals from Taiwan, Hong Kong and Japan also showed good growth, according to his comments in The Nation.
His comments defy the current narrative from hoteliers, tour group organisers, travel agents, airlines and local business people in popular tourists zones who claim that current tourist numbers have slid up to 30% on tourist traffic a year ago.
But, apart from the recent four month droop in numbers, Weerasak has overseen a tremendous growth in tourist numbers since his elevation to the Ministry in November 2017.
In his parting comments as Sports and Tourism Minister also said that promotions should be offered for niche travellers, such as family groups as well as people who love sports and adventure, and those who are health conscious.
SOURCE: The Nation
Krabi
Number of passengers and flights drop slightly at 28 secondary Thai airports
28 airports under the Thai Airports Department have dropped traffic by 1% compared to the same time last year. The airports under the Airports Department don’t cover the largest airports at Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Phuket, Chiang Mai, Hat Yai and Chiang Rai.
Some 14.4 million passengers were recorded at the 28 airports under the department from October 2018 to June 2019 – a 1% drop compared to the first nine months of the 2018 fiscal year, according to Ampawan Wannako, director general of the Airports Department.
She says about 115,000 flights used the 28 airports between October 2018 to June 2019, also a 1% drop. The decrease was mainly due to cancelled in-country flights by several domestic airlines.
Ampawan said her department was seeking to add flights to foreign cities from the 28 airports to compensate for the drop in domestic traffic.
On July 10, the low-cost airline T’way Air from South Korea launched a new route from Seoul to Krabi with seven flights per week. In October, Blue Panorama Airlines, a low-cost airline from Italy, will launch a Warsaw-Krabi route with one flight per week and three more European airlines are interested in introducing flights to Krabi and Surat Thani.
She expected that the number of passengers using the 28 airports would not grow much during the last three months of the 2019 fiscal year (up to October 2019).
SOURCE: The Nation
Environment
“Thailand shouldn’t have water problems” – a personal view
OPINION
Post from a concerned Phuket resident who is worried about the future of the island’s most precious resource, fresh water. Despite being surrounded by water, potable water supplies are in peril for the forthcoming high season with lower-than-usual rainfall and the dams still at historically-low levels at the time of publishing this story. The person has asked to be anonymous…
There is NO excuse not to have more catchment areas in the hills and government-owned areas around Phuket. There IS enough rain over the year for everyone, but with the increased growth and construction around Thailand, they have built more hotels and condos and villas which USE the water .
BUT they have NOT expanded and built more water storage catchments! Therefore the higher demand uses the available resources up faster.
The cheapest solution, by far, is NOT desalination or rainwater guttering everywhere (which could help of course), but simply build more catchments. Dig out more of the current water lakes/reservoirs or dam an area in the hills.
(Phuket already has hundreds of small lakes which are left over ‘holes’ from the tin mining which had been conducted around the island for four hundred years but ceased in 1975)
For the farmers in Thailand’s rural areas, more lake-holdings need to be dug to increase the amount of water stored in their areas.
For a country like Thailand to run out of water, when all that is needed is increased water storage, is unacceptable. Thailand HAS the rainfall annually, therefore it needs to be stored whenever it rains, whether that rainfall is late or early! Then connect the new catchments via large irrigation pipes to the existing catchment infrastructure which can then be opened on demand.
As for Phuket, specifically, with its building boom, build more water storage at the same time and add to the already overwhelmed inadequate storage and there should be no more problems.
An earlier story about Phuket’s looming water shortages HERE.
Story about Thailand’s current drought situation HERE.
Politics
Future Forward’s Thanathorn on European and US lecture tour – VIDEO
The Future Forward leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit spoke with American NBC’s Andrea Mitchell about his hopes and aspirations for Thailand’s future. He also addresses his own current situation in regards to charges he is facing over alleged media shareholdings. Thanathorn is currently suspended from participating in the new Thai parliament as an MP as he awaits the Constitutional Court to hear his case.
He is currently on a tour in Brussels, Berlin, London, New York including Washington DC. Whilst in London he lectured at the London School of Economics and Political Science with the topic “Thailand in post-election – looking to the future”.
In Washington he took time out to speak to NBC News Chief Foreign Affairs Correspondent Andrea Mitchell.
