Tourism
Tourist attractions get ready for tomorrow’s Phase 4 easing
Thailand’s Interior Ministry has ordered all provincial governors to manage their tourist attractions in preparation for Phase 4 of Covid-19 lockdown relaxation, which begins tomorrow. The ministry’s permanent secretary said yesterday that after Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha ordered related authorities to manage beach attractions, the ministry instructed provincial governors nationwide to manage their tourist attractions as follows:
- Prepare tourist attractions, including natural, community, and historical attractions, to welcome tourists with a focus on managing tourism to drive the economy and prevent the spread of Covid-19
- Arrange areas in tourist attractions, such as stores, venues, rest and event areas, and parking spaces to enable people to maintain social distancing
- Manage traffic to avoid congestion
- Initiate measures to contain the spread of Covid-19, such as maintaining cleanliness at attractions and setting up hand sanitising checkpoints
- Urge entrepreneurs and tourists to use the ThaiChana mobile app and create awareness of the importance of using the app to enable the government to track Covid-19 patients
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Economy
Phase 3 easing generated 200 billion baht into Thai economy
Phase 3 of Covid-19 restriction easing, which began June 1, has generated 200 billion baht of additional cash flow into the economy. With many other establishments returning to business as usual tomorrow, the Thai Chamber of Commerce has launched a forum for the brainstorming of ideas on the next business trends under the “new normal,” that must comply with health regulations for safe operations.
At the TCC’s seminar on Phase 3 of COVID-19 restriction easing, the chamber’s chairman urged the private sector to prioritise health and safety measures, saying the resumption of business has already resulted in no less than 200 billion baht flowing back into the economy.
Some businesses, among them pubs, bars and nightlife venues, are still not allowed to operate due to higher risk of virus transmission and concern over the possibility of a second outbreak. But as of today Thailand has gone 20 days without a locally transmitted case, and businesses in this category will eventually be allowed to reopen in Phase 4, with a target date reportedly set for July 1.
The TCC chairman says he’s confident the business sector can handle all precautionary measures, and is ready to welcome international investors and visitors, allowing the economy to regenerate. He says the general public is now willing to go out shopping, generating cash flow in local economies, helping to prevent economic performance dropping further.
The TCC speculatesThailand’s GDP this year will shrink by only 3-5%, far more optimistic than the IMF’s prediction of 6-7% percent.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Covid-19 update: 1 new imported case (June 14)
The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration reported 1 new imported coronavirus case and no new deaths today taking the total number of infections in Thailand to 3,135 since the outbreak began in January. The death toll remains at 58.
The CCSA says the new case is a 35 year old female Thai student who returned from the US last Monday. She was placed in mandatory state quarantine and tested positive for the virus on Friday.
The US ranked second in departure countries for Thai citizens repatriating, at 2,639. By far the largest number, 16,944, have come back from Malaysia. India ranked third at 2,544, according to the centre.
Thailand has now reached 20 days without a domestically transmitted case. The CCSA has set the benchmark of 28 days to declare the country “virus-free”. As of today, 90 patients are still under treatment, 2,987 have recovered and been discharged. Thailand’s recovery rate is around 95%.
Globally, the total number of confirmed cases has reached 7.8 million+, up 127,000 in the past 24 hours as the daily world totals rise. Total world deaths from Covid-19 have surpassed 432,000.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Survey says… most Thais prefer to keep foreign tourists out, for now
“The local respondents showed little interest in visiting the more popular foreign tourist magnets of Pattaya and Phuket.”
A recent Suan Dusit Poll asked Thais whether they wanted foreign tourists visiting Thailand soon. 75.7% said “no”. 54.4% said they would prefer the Thai people to tour their own country first before heading overseas. 21.3% say they are afraid foreign visitors would spark a second wave of Covid-19.
The Suan Dusit Poll was conducted between June 9-12 on 1,116 people throughout the country on issues ranging from the easing of restrictions, domestic tourism and the possible re-opening of the country’s borders.
“When do you think Thailand’s tourism would return to normal after the Covid-19 situation is resolved?”
41.4% responded “in one year”, 25.9% said “six months”, 20.5% said “two years”, and 12.2% thought it would take “more than two years”. Only 24.3% say they want foreign tourists to come soon so that they could help reignite the country’s tourist economy and generate income for Thais.
The same respondents were also asked to list the provinces whey would like to visit during this interim period of domestic-only tourism. Chiang Mai 31%, Prachuap Khiri Khan 28.1%, Bangkok 19.4%, Chon Buri 18.6% and Kanchanaburi 11.9%. The local respondents showed little interest in visiting the more popular foreign tourist magnets of Pattaya and Phuket.
The results of the poll, mostly spurred on by fears of foreigners bringing another wave of Covid-19 from overseas, has been backed up by the results of the repatriation flights where a statistically significant number of repatriated Thais have tested positive for Covid-19.
This week there’s also been a spate of ‘bans’ for foreigners travelling in Thailand (all who have been locked down in the country along with everyone else) from travelling on some buses, and from entering some tourist attractions or temples.
(Whilst understanding the sensitivity of these poll results, Suan Dusit Polls are well recognised for their professional and open polls. The sample size is in line with their polls on other matters over the years.)
