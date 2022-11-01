Thai province to welcome scenic golden flowers

Thailand officially entered its winter season on Saturday, and one northern province expects to be covered in scenic golden flowers soon. The “Mexican sunflowers” in Mae Hong Son province’s Khun Yuam district have been known to create stunning scenic views.

The golden flowers, known in Thai as Dok Bua Tong, are believed to have been brought to Thailand by Christian missionaries. They are originally from Central America and the Caribbean and are smaller than typical sunflowers.

The Bua Tong flower mostly blooms from November to December. During this period, the hills and valleys of Mae Hong Son turn bright gold when these wild sunflowers come into full bloom.

The Doi Mae U-Kor mountain peak in Khun Yuam district is considered the largest and the most beautiful location to enjoy the spectacular bright yellow Bua Tong hills and valleys.

In a Facebook post last week, a page named Maehongson Creative said that about 10% of the flowers have bloomed so far.



The post went on to say that this flower season, more tourists are expected to make their way to the province than in previous years. Lastly, the post said that the opening of the province’s flower festival is scheduled for November 9 at the Octagon Pavillion in Khun Yuam district.

For more information, contact the TAT Mae Hong Son office on Tel 05361 2982-3 or the TAT Contact Centre on 1672.