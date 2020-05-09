Thailand’s hotels face more pain after European tour group asks to defer debt | The Thaiger

Tourism
Thailand’s hotels face more pain after European tour group asks to defer debt
Hotels in Thailand, particularly in Phuket and some surrounding regions, have been hit with a double whammy. First the whole Covid-19-related wipe-out, now a cash-flow problem brought about after the TUI Group – an Anglo-German multinational travel and tourism company – has stalled repayments for hotel rooms.
The amount owed to Thailand hotels is believed to exceed 2 billion baht. TUI is in the top three tour operators in Thailand and brings in significant numbers of tourists from Germany, Scandinavia and Britain. There are at least 2,000 hotels in Thailand who partner with TUI.
TUI Group has sent letters to hotels asking to delay repayment on debt. That’s pushed 12 tourism associations in Thailand to file a complaint with the government asking for help to resolve the situation.
Regional hotel consultant, Bill Barnett from c9hotelworks.com says that hotel owners are in the midst of a perfect storm situation where their forward cash flow is virtually stopped due to forced closures and a significant issue of uncollected debt from a leading wholesaler.
“It’s a high-season hangover. Given the island’s (Phuket) shift towards mass tourism the reality that for a large number of hotels is over half of their revenue comes from wholesale groups like TUI Group. The unpaid rooms are for the January-March quarter.”
Different hotel operators receive slightly varied conditions from TUI based on their locations and contracts but most have been asked to accept 25% of the owed monies within 10 days after signing a new contract, while the remaining debt will be paid “when TUI’s business is back to normal”. The lack of any defined debt repayment timeline is another concern for the hotels who wallow around in financial limbo.
Bhummikitti Ruktaengam, president of the Phuket Tourist Association, told Bangkok Post that hotels usually receive payment within 30-60 days after guests check out.
“We understand tour operators are facing a financial shortfall because of the pandemic, but forcing us to comply with this new contract will rub salt in our wounds as we have also suspended operations and are avoiding layoffs.”
Angkana Tanetvisetkul, president of the Kata Karon Business Association, noted that other Europe-based tour operators are also asking for payment delays or instalment payments, “…but the deals are acceptable as there is a clear timeline that allows hotels to manage cash flow”.
But Bill Barnett noted that the tour operators are in deep financial problems of their own and probably have no choice but to pass their debt issues down the line.
“In the Covid-19 situation a number of these operators in Europe and elsewhere have staggering cash flow issues and are caught between paying debts from the high season and covering cancellation charges as well as refunding their travelling customers.”
“It’s a massive ‘Catch-22.’ The problem gets worse for hotel owners, as Online Travel Agencies are keen to refund customers to retain their reputation, and hotel groups through their distribution systems are doing the same.”
“Sadly hotel owners in Phuket are getting caught in the crosshairs of vested interests. Expect this stress to continue as the new-norm will probably result in negotiated settlements and ultimately debt write-offs by island hotels.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post | c9hotelworks
Business
7-Eleven, Family Mart cash in on the pandemic
While some people are losing their jobs as a result of the pandemic, Thailand’s billionaires are getting richer. The owners of 7-Eleven and Family Mart are just two of them. The convenience store franchises are classified as essential services and have stayed busy, while some of the smaller mom and pop shops were forced to close due to the coronavirus outbreak. It’s reported that around 7 million people in Thailand could be unemployed by June.
To fix the economy’s problems, PM Prayut Chan-ocha sought help from Thailand’s elite. Last month, he said he would write a letter to 20 of Thailand’s richest people asking them for ideas on how to revive the nation’s economy. (He could have more easily picked up the phone and called them.)
The government has faced criticism for not doing more for the ordinary citizens, with millions clearly in need as they apply for cash handouts and wait in food queues in the steamy Thai midday sun.
The wealthiest person in Thailand, Dhanin Chearavanont, chairman of the CP All Group which owns 7- Eleven, responded with boasts about the 700 million baht the company has invested in efforts to control the coronavirus outbreak. He added that the company has plans to develop virus test kits and they have created more jobs.
Some of the big “five family” firms, CP All Group, ThaiBev, Central Group, King Power Group and Boonrawd (makers of Singha, Leo, U, Asahi), were supporters of the former-coup maker, now elected PM Prayut Chan-ocha’s 2019 election campaign. Some of the current “favours” and “concessions” for these companies is seen as alleged “payback” for their past support.
But while Chearavanont says 7-11 has created more jobs, the final numbers of extra jobs won’t make much of a dent on the millions unemployed. As poverty has risen over the past five years, profits and holdings for the major Thai conglomerates have increased.
Critics have argued the Prayut government should do more as Thailand’s Covid-19 relief measures already appear to be missing the mark. As many as 27 million Thais applied for the “Nobody Left Behind” cash handouts, a program policy-makers initially designed for only four million or so of the kingdom’s lowest earners. Over the past month there’s been constant criticism of the government’s ability to administer and pay out the meagre handouts.
SOURCE: Asia Times
Thailand
Grocery giant Makro to add over 700 jobs
At last a snippet of good economic news. Thai big-box grocery giant Makro has announced plans to hire more than 700 employees to boost its delivery service and create jobs after the Covid-19 outbreak passes. Siam Makro’s CEO says a new company priority is to help people who’ve lost their jobs due to the Emergency Decree and subsequent lockdown measures to prevent the spread of the virus.
The evolution to online grocery shopping has been accelerated by the health emergency as people have shifted to buying online and getting groceries delivered whilst it’s been more difficult to do the buying in person.
The wholesale food merchant will hire 250 people for product packing and preparation. All will be trained to specialise in Makro’s online shopping system. Its delivery service department will recruit 300 motorcycle delivery riders, 80 delivery drivers and 80 cargo lift personnel.
In another move to create jobs, Makro is starting a project to support and guide people who want to open grocery stores, to add to the 141 Makro stores already open in Thailand. More than 10,000 entrepreneurs have already registered for the project, according to a company spokesman
For more information on these projects, Makro’s human resources department can be reeached at the numbers found HERE.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Bangkok
Bangkok’s Chatuchak weekend market is reopening
Chatuchak, Jatujak, JJ, whatever you choose to call it, Bangkok’s legendary weekend market is reopening tomorrow. The massive indoor/outdoor market, popular with both Thai and foreign tourists, will reopen this weekend after weeks of being shuttered, but visitors will be required to observe physical distancing and wear face masks…. you know the drill.
Walaya Wattanarat, deputy permanent secretary of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration says that this weekend the market will be open from 5am to 6pm, for shops selling everything from garments, souvenirs, shoes and decourative items, to food, snacks, secondhand items, ceramics and more.
She says City Hall is providing standard preventive measures, including temperature screening at all entrances, sanitiser gel for all visitors and physical distance markings, adding that the public toilets will be cleansed every two hours.
Chatuchak is famous for its crowded, tight corridors and extensive shopping selections, including wet markets which are now under considerable scrutiny following the likely outbreak of the pandemic in a Wuhan wet market. Apart from being a live ‘petrie dish’ of potential viral transmission, the wet market section of Chatuchak has a notorious reputation as hub for illegal businesses selling protected wild animals smuggled from across the world. The wet market has not been specifically addressed in the BMA’s announcements.
As for food stalls, Walaya says the BMA is emphasising takeaway services, but stalls with seating will be required to separate diners by at least 1.5 metres.
Stalls selling garments, shoes, bags and other similar items must limit the number of customers to 5 at a time, or 10 for larger stalls.
In addition to Chatuchak’s main weekend market…
• The Mix Night Market will open daily from 12pm-7pm (beginning today)
• The Plant Market will open on Monday and Tuesday, 9am-6pm
• The Fish Market on Wed from 9am-7pm
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
