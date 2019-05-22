Thailand to see rise in tourists as fallout continues in the US-China trade spat | The Thaiger

Thailand
Thailand to see rise in tourists as fallout continues in the US-China trade spat
Thailand may end up being a beneficiary in the ongoing US-China trade spat as mainland Chinese tourists will decide to travel closer to home or could even find it difficult to gain entry into the US.
The Tourism Authority of Thailand is monitoring the situation to see if Beijing blocks Chinese tourists from making trips to the US. The restriction could even come from the US side as the trade wars escalate.
It is expected that TAT offices in Kunming, Guangzhou, Shanghai, Chengdu and Beijing will actively promote Thai tourism whilst Beijing and Washington keep rolling out new sanctions.
TAT Governor Yuthasak Supasorn commented about anecdotal evidence from TAT branches suggesting the trade disputes is keeping Chinese travellers from planning trips outside of Asia.
“These factors may slow down decision-making for overseas trips and tourism spending. The ultimate goal is to attract visitors from China to engage in tourism events in Thailand to boost the tourism sector as a whole,” he was quoted saying in the Bangkok Post.
Despite potential competition from other Asian rivals, Thailand is still the most popular choice for many Chinese travellers. In 2018, around 10.5 million visited Thailand and industry analysts are expecting the numbers to balloon further this year, especially if the trade war keeps stumbling along.
At this stage, China is yet to announce if it will prohibit its residents to travel to the United States just like it did when it had tensions with Japan and South Korea.
SOURCE: Business Times
Opinion
OPINION: The Phoenix shouldn’t be auctioned off today
The Phoenix is going up for auction today. The auction is being held by Thailand’s AMLO (Anti Money Laundering Office) as the investigation is now complete and the vessel is no longer needed for evidence. Interested bidders have been able to inspect the vessel as it sits at the Rattanachai Shipyard in Phuket.
The Phoenix is the boat that sank last July in a sudden storm that hit the area south of Phuket. The boat capsized and sank. The Captain and crew were some of the first people to get into the life rafts. Many Chinese passengers were stuck downstairs and drowned when the boat sank to the bottom of the Andaman Sea.
But, with a starting price of 900,000 baht, it may sound like a steal if you’re wanting a second hand tour boat which, new, would have cost millions of baht to build.
You would hope that the simple business process of today’s auction will start with some mention of the 47 souls that succumbed to the poor design, poor duty of care and poor application of marine laws and inspections that caused the boat to sink in the first place.
But we suspect that nothing of that sad tale will even be mentioned. Just 10 months following the incident, today’s auction is far too soon. But the boatyard is likely charging ongoing hard-stand fees and that would be the main driver to get rid of the boat.
Let’s remember the AMLO are auctioning a boat not fit for purpose. The design of the vessel has already been partially responsible for the death of 47 Chinese tourists whose only mistake was to trust Thai authorities and the boat’s operators that Phoenix was seaworthy and safe to take them on a day tour.
Last December, the Thai Immigration Bureau Chief, Lt Gen Surachate Hakparn (at the time), deemed the Phoenix a floating disaster, waiting to happen.
“This boat only has one watertight door. It should have four watertight doors. Glass should be a marine glass grade. In this boat passengers couldn’t break the glass to escape. Also, a converted truck engine had been used instead of proper marine-grade engine.”
“Cement blocks were used to help balance the boat and keep it upright. Experts analysis has matched the actual vessel with the original plans and design of the boat.”
Lt Gen Surachate Hakparn, leading the investigation of the Phoenix sinking
Whatever the buyer of the second hand tour boat thinks they’re buying there will have to be fundamental changes to parts of the design and engineering of the vessel to make it capable of carrying paying passengers ever again.
In the original myth, the phoenix was a bird that lived for 500 years before it built its own funeral pyre, burst into flame, and died, consumed in its own fiery inferno. Soon after, the mythical creature rose out of the ashes, in a transformation from death to life. This story of becoming ‘born again’ predates the story of the well-worn phrase “phoenix rising from the ashes”.
And here it is, about to rise again, most likely picked up by another tour boat company in the region, re-sprayed, re-named (usually considered bad luck for a boat) and pressed into service again as a money-making venture.
The new owners will need to disguise the boat’s tragic history well as very few Asian customers would ever step foot on a boat with so many unhappy ghosts inhabiting it.
The auction is far too soon and doesn’t accompany any recognition of the tragedy or the destructions of lives and families that must never be forgotten.
Phoenix in happier days as a Chinese tour boat work-horse
Thailand
New date for Coronation Day holiday announced
Thailand, the land of a thousand temples. And, it seems, the land of a thousand public holidays.
Now, the Cabinet has announced May 4 as the official new Coronation Day official holiday. So it’s not actually a new holiday, but it replaces the date of the previous Coronation Day in Thailand.
The new holiday date marks the day that His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn was coronated in the Grand Palace throne room. The previous Coronation Day was May 5, when the late King Rama IX was enthroned in 1950.
Assistant government spokesman Athisit Chaiyanuwat said the change would give Thailand a total of 19 official holidays.
This includes the newly announced holiday on June 3 – the birthday of Her Majesty Queen Suthida.
SOURCE: The Nation
Thailand
The Long March to campaign for fewer restrictions on medical marijuana – VIDEO
A new long march, this time to draw attention to fewer limitations on the use of medical marijuana, is setting off from Pichit today in northern Thailand, heading south to Bangkok.
Civic groups will set off on their march on the same day the Thai government’s amnesty on marijuana possession comes to an end.
Thai PBS reports that the march will be led by Mr. Decha Siripat, a pioneer in the medical use of cannabis and president of the Khao Kwan foundation. He will be joined by Dr. Arthit Urairat, former House speaker and rector of Rangsit University.
Dr. Arthit said he would join the march at the starting point at Wachiraphothiyarn monastery, in Po Thalay district of Phichit province, because he wants to support the campaign to have cannabis removed from the Category 5 list of narcotic drugs and recognised as a medicinal herb.
Although cannabis is not a panacea, he said it contains important substances that could save some lives at a low cost, and making it accessible to all people.
He also accused the government and bureaucrats of erecting obstacles to prevent easy access to medicinal cannabis to protect the vested interests of corporations, who wish to monopolise the commercial manufacture of medical cannabis.
Meanwhile, Mr. Prapat Panyachartrak, president of the National Farmers Council and former natural resources and environment minister, said that a special law should be drafted to regulate cannabis, hemp and Krathom (an addictive plant extract in Thailand’s southern provinces).
He said the council had received assurance from some parties that they would support the idea for the special law.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
Live เดินเพื่อผู้ป่วย กัญชารักษาโรค Cannabis Walk Thailandเส้นทางจากวัดป่าวชิรโพธิญาณ จ.พิจิตร ถึงวัดบางปลาหมอ จ.สุพรรณบุรีกับเส้นทางการเดินวันแรกวัดป่าวชิรโพธิญาณ ถึงวัดโพธิ์ไทรงามวันที่ 21 พ.ค.- 9 มิ.ย. 2562
Posted by News1 on Monday, May 20, 2019
