Thailand sees 9.47 million tourists, Chinese visitors to boost growth

The number of foreign tourist arrivals in Thailand has reached 9.47 million this year, contributing approximately 391 billion baht (US$11 billion) to the nation’s revenue, as reported by government spokesperson Traisuree Taisaranakul.

Traisuree stated today that the anticipated rise in Chinese tourists will likely boost the growth of Thailand’s tourism sector even further.

She also highlighted that the majority of visitors to the country this year have originated from other Asian countries, including Malaysia and India, Bangkok Post reported.

Earlier this month, it was reported that the top 10 tourism markets in Thailand for 2023 were…

Malaysia (367,530) China (328,375) India (131,230) Russia (115,743) South Korea (95,229) Vietnam (84,221) United States (70,977) United Kingdom (70,089) Laos (68,204) Hong Kong (67,771)

Meanwhile, Thailand’s tourism officials have been working toward attracting tourists from a few other countries and regions.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is pushing for 150,000 Saudi tourists this year. There has been a significant increase in the number of Saudi visitors to the Land of Smiles over the years. In 2015, Thailand welcomed 25,153 Saudi tourists, while in 2016 and 2017, the numbers increased to 33,038 and 42,610 respectively.

TAT is also expecting to welcome six million tourists from Europe this year, generating over 420 billion baht in revenue. The figure represents approximately 80% of pre-pandemic levels.

The TAT estimates a total tourism revenue for Thailand of 1.5 trillion baht for 2023. Last month, TAT’s Deputy Governor for Europe, Africa, the Middle East and the Americas reported that long-haul flight applications for summer slots had reached 70% of the 2019 level, following a 60% recovery in flights for the current cool season.

The TAT is launching several initiatives to draw tourists with a range of interests. The TAT recently launched a new campaign aimed at promoting Thailand’s lesser-known destinations. Dubbed “Amazing Secondary Cities, Must Visit, Must Love,” the campaign aims to highlight the unique cultural heritage of these areas through storytelling, to provide meaningful travel experiences that teach the identity and unique traits of each place.

The TAT has also launched a new culinary programme to lure in foodie tourists to the country.

The Bank of Thailand (BoT) predicts that the Land of Smiles will see 28 million tourists this year.