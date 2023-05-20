Phuket police seize grenades, guns, and drugs in multiple raids

Guns, grenades, ammo and drugs seized, photo by Phuket Provincial Police.

Phuket Provincial Police seized two fragmentation grenades, firearms, ammunition, and drugs in a series of raids carried out in Wichit, Chalong, and Phuket Town. The recent drug and gun busts were announced yesterday, with no exact dates of the arrests provided, The Phuket News reported.

Five arrests were made during the raids, led by Phuket Provincial Police Commissioner Pol. Lt. Col. Pichit Thongto and the Phuket Provincial Police Commissioner’s Office. Other high-ranking officers involved in the operations included the Commander of Phuket Provincial Police Maj. Gen. Sermphan Sirikong, Gen. Sermphan’s deputy Col. Kittipong Klaikaew, Phuket Provincial Police Chief of Investigations Col. Ekaluck Boonsaengcharoen, and Deputy Chiefs of Investigations Lt. Col. Phairot Thanaphanathon and Lt. Col. Supap Saelim.

In the first case, three suspects were arrested in a rented room on Soi Boonbandan in Wichit. Among the items seized were a Chinese-made Type 82-2S hand grenade, a USA-made M19 A2 hand grenade, a homemade handgun, and a factory-made Smith and Wesson pistol with the serial number removed. Dozens of rounds of assorted ammunition, 49.3 grammes of crystal methamphetamine (‘ice’), and 314 methamphetamine pills (Yaba) were also confiscated. The suspects were handed over to Wichit Police and charged accordingly.

During the initial interrogation, the suspect with the grenades claimed that the seized explosive devices did not belong to him and that he had kept them in his house at the request of his “friend.” Police did not clarify whether they found this statement to be true.

In the second case, a woman was arrested in Chalong, and 402 Yaba pills, approximately 0.05 grammes of ice, a “drug distribution book,” and other pieces of evidence were seized. The suspect was handed over to Chalong Police and charged accordingly.

In the third case, a man was arrested at a Caltex gas station near the entrance of Soi Ta-Ied in Chalong. The items seized from the man included 1.02 grammes of ice and other pieces of evidence. The suspect was handed over to Chalong Police and charged accordingly.

In the fourth case, a man was arrested at a house in Chalong’s Moo 9 with seven Yaba pills and 0.09 grammes of ice. The suspect was handed over to Chalong Police and charged accordingly.

In the fifth case, two suspects were arrested in Phuket Town for the possession of 1,174 Yaba pills and 15.18 grammes of ice. Both suspects were handed over to Phuket City Police Station and charged accordingly.

Phuket Provincial Police reported that this arrest was conducted in conjunction with the Provincial Security Office.