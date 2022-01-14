Connect with us

Tourism

Thailand Pass scam: Authorities warn not to pay third party

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: The Thailand Pass is free, don't fall for any scam. (via CKT Thailand)

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs put out a warning today via their spokesperson urging people not to be taken in by any scam attempting to charge you for registering for the Thailand Pass. The announcement came on the heels of the Covid-19 task force investigating reports of people claiming to have paid registration fees in order to apply for the Pass needed to enter Thailand

First of all, the Thailand Pass programme has been suspended since December 22 along with the Test & Go entry scheme thanks to a sharp rise in Covid-19 infections as the Omicron variant takes hold of the country. And second, the Thailand Pass has always been issued, since its inception, free of charge through their online registration process.

The spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs laid out clearly and concisely that if anyone attempts to collect money for a Thailand Pass registration, it’s a scam.

“To reiterate again, there is no registration fee for Thailand Pass. There have been reports of people asked illegally to pay registration fees. It is a service rendered free of charge.”

While many services in Thailand may offer help for a fee for potential tourists trying to navigate the system to make their way into Thailand, the ministry specifically warns that travellers should not be paying any service fee for the actual Thailand Pass registration process.

The spokesperson did not go into any detail about how many reports they had received of people being scammed or how the Thailand Pass scam works specifically. But they took the opportunity to remind that once the Thailand Pass programme does reopen, those interested in travelling to the country should only apply for the Pass on the official website – tp.consular.go.th/ – and not through any third-party site, agency, or middleman.

At this time though, the Thailand Pass scheme is closed, but those who have already received a confirmation and QR code may still travel and enter as planned. Anyone wishing to come to Thailand who hasn’t already been approved must now enter through one of several Sandbox programmes throughout the country, with Phuket being the most popular option

SOURCE: Coconuts

For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE

 

    Recent comments:
    image
    Rain
    2022-01-14 19:27
    Or.....even beware of the original scams.
    image
    AMc
    2022-01-14 19:44
    "...the Thailand Pass programme (sic) has been suspended since December 22..." WRONG! I just, 3 days ago, applied on behalf of a friend. Accepted, and QR code received within 24 hours.
    image
    Rain
    2022-01-14 19:51
    2 minutes ago, AMc said: "...the Thailand Pass programme (sic) has been suspended since December 22..." WRONG! I just, 3 days ago, applied on behalf of a friend. Accepted, and QR code received within 24 hours. There was a grace…
    image
    AMc
    2022-01-14 20:11
    13 minutes ago, Rain said: There was a grace period extended for many....of the last couple weeks. The so call review is scheduled for tomorrow. In theory, they make a decision as to what program they're going with. But wasn't…
    Neill Fronde

    Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

      Trending