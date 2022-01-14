Tourism
No cut-off date announced for Test & Go entry with pre-approved Thailand Pass
The Foreign Ministry has confirmed there is currently no cut-off entry date for Test & Go travellers who’ve already received their Thailand Pass. Test & Go has been suspended since December 22 as the Thai government responded to the rapid global spread of the Omicron Covid-19 variant.
You would need a Test & Go program approval, and QR code, before the applications were suspended at midnight on December 21, OR applied before midnight on December 21 and were subsequently approved.
The suspension has provoked frustration among many business and tourism operators, who point out that Omicron appears to cause milder illness and the government shouldn’t handle it the same way it’s managed riskier variants.
As has often been the case with Thai government decisions during the pandemic, confusion reigned supreme following the suspension of Test & Go. Conflicting reports, some from the government ministers and the PR outlets (including the PM and Public Health Minister), earlier confirmed a cut-off date – initially January 10, then January 15 – while others claimed there was no cut-off date.
On January 7, the CCSA was again quoted as saying people with approved passes for Test & Go had to enter before January 15. This condition was subsequently revoked and to date, no cut-off date has been confirmed.
While Test & Go remains suspended, anyone who wants to visit Thailand must now either carry out mandatory quarantine or enter through one of the sandbox schemes being run in Phuket, Koh Samui (including Koh Phan Ngan and Koh Tao), Krabi and Phang Nga. All arrivals must have proof of being fully vaccinated and test negative for Coivd-19. Whether entering through quarantine or the sandbox programme, all travellers (including Thais) must apply for a Thailand Pass.
For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
