Phuket

Thailand adds three Sandbox destinations to take some pressure off Phuket

Avatar

Published

 on 

Long boat and blue water at Maya bay in Phi Phi Island, Krabi Thailand.

Aside from Phuket, vaccinated travellers can now travel to three prominent beach resorts in Thailand – Krabi, Phang Nga, and Koh Samui – under the Sandbox tourism programme, which allows foreign tourists to enter the kingdom without undergoing a strict and lengthy quarantine.

With the Test & Go quarantine exemption scheme suspended indefinitely, allowing the three destinations to welcome foreign visitors under the Sandbox scheme is intended to take the pressure off of Phuket, which has remained open under the Sandbox programme.

In the last two months, the Test & Go scheme drew in 350,000 visitors. While tourism numbers are expected to be less in Koh Samui, the head of the island’s tourism association told the Bangkok Post “it’s still better than zero, still better than a total travel ban.” He added that the decision to suspend the Test & Go scheme came at the peak travel season, significantly impacting the tourism sector.

Thailand saw a spike in Covid-19 infections nationwide right after the New Year’s celebrations, with Omicron cases being discovered amongst many new infections upon entry and local clusters.

While referring to the recent outbreak in Phuket, the president of the Phuket Tourist Association, said they are now adding capacity for travellers to isolate themselves in hotel rooms because he has seen similar situations in other countries.

“What Thailand did with the suspension and the adjustment showed that we were quick to make a call to limit the damage, and made changes as we learned more.”

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

    Recent comments:
    image
    traveller1
    2022-01-11 18:11
    The Koh Samui Sandbox has opened up, does that mean we can still just do a day in Koh Samui then transfer to Koh Tao? or is it now Koh Samui for 7 days?
    image
    kmc
    2022-01-11 18:15
    27 minutes ago, SeanP said: I am due to fly to Thailand next week I have just recovered from Covid and hear that the PCR tests can come back with a Positive result still. I have a "recovery " letter…
    image
    kmc
    2022-01-11 18:18
    6 minutes ago, Bawheid said: Hi Sean I was concerned about the exact same thing although I contracted Covid on the 1st Dec and like you, flying next week. I've had a pcr test a week ago and am all…
    image
    Poolie
    2022-01-11 18:21
    2 minutes ago, kmc said: Thai tests are cheap (think chinese quality). Expect your test to be positive. And when it does come back positive, do enjoy your time in a Thai medical ward with 15 other covid vectors. I'd…
    image
    riclag
    2022-01-11 18:52
    20 minutes ago, kmc said: Who cares if you have a recovery letter, you may have just gotten infected again. We can never be too safe when it comes to covid. I hope they lock you in a Thai medical…

