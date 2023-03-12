Thai officials look to food trucks to draw tourists

Photo by Nation Thailand.

Thai officials are looking to food trucks to draw tourists.

The Department of Business Development (DBD) in Thailand is exploring the potential of food trucks as a new tourist attraction in the country. According to Thosapone Dansuputra, the director-general of DBD, food trucks could serve as “destinations” that will not only stimulate the economy but also raise awareness of Thai cuisine.

He said…

“Food trucks may encourage tourists to visit Thailand just to taste food or beverages that cannot be found anywhere else.”

The food truck culture will also create more opportunities for interaction between Thais and foreigners, while also creating cooperation opportunities, added Dansuputra.

The DBD recently hosted an event at Bangkok’s IconSiam shopping complex from February 22 to 26, promoting food trucks and small and medium enterprises (SMEs). The five-day event generated 3 million baht in revenue, and drew many Thais and foreigners, according to Dansuputra.

Several financial institutions such as Krungthai Bank, Bank of Adyudhya, Government Savings Bank, TMB Thanachart Bank and United Overseas Bank collaborated with the DBD to provide advice on requesting loans, making it easier for SMEs to gain loans.

Dansuputra said that some SMEs have already applied for loans at a special interest rate to expand their business, Nation Thailand reported.

Nawarat Mingchareonsuk, the operator of Food Truck Team Chang, praised the event for expanding the market for food truck operators, adding that it allowed them to witness consumer behaviour, enabling them to improve their products to meet demands.

She said…

“Many Thais and foreigners enjoy buying food and beverages from food trucks and street vendors,”

Food truck tourism is the latest idea in Thailand’s tourism efforts.

Last month, it was reported that Thailand was also gearing up to welcome more cruise ships. The country is making efforts to improve existing ports, and build new ones, according to the government.

The country is also targeting the film industry. In partnership with Netflix, the authorities have created a travel film titled “Uncover Thailand: A Creative Travel Guide.” The film showcases off-the-beaten-track attractions, as well as venues where local and international films and television series were shot.

Thailand welcomed 2.14 million international tourists in January. The top three source markets were Malaysia with 288,745 tourists, Russia with 202,759 tourists, and South Korea with 169,462 tourists.