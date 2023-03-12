Crowds flock to pink trumpet tree festival in central Thailand

Pink trumpet tree festival in Nakhon Pathom, photo by Nation Thailand.

Yesterday, crowds in central Thailand’s central province of Nakhon Pathom flocked to an annual festival celebrating pink trumpet trees.

Thousands of visitors gathered at the annual Chompoo Pantip Blossom Festival. The festival began on Friday and will continue until March 16. The chompoo pantip trees, also known as pink trumpet trees, have become the star attraction at Kasetsart University’s Kamphaeng Saen campus in Nakhon Pathom province.

Visitors were seen wearing traditional Japanese kimonos and Korean hanboks as they took photos of the blooming trees along the long road. One woman expressed their admiration for the picturesque flowers, saying that the site of them relieved the fatigue she had been feeling.

The Pink Trumpet trees were planted as part of an initiative to create windbreaks by the university’s former vice president, Wattana Sathiansawat. About 1,258 trees were planted on the campus, with 500 on each side of the 3-kilometre road in front of the university’s demonstration school. Arborists from the Faculty of Agriculture take care of the trees, Nation Thailand reported.

Pink trumpet trees seem to be popping up everywhere around Thailand.

In Bangkok, Wachirabenchathat Park, also known as Suan Rot Fai, is currently decorated with the gorgeous trees. Visitors to the park will be able to capture stunning shots of the park’s pink trumpet trees, with numerous angles and compositions to choose from. It is indeed a photographer’s paradise.

For those who have been waiting for the park to transform from its usual green appearance to a picturesque pink, the wait is finally over. This is a rare opportunity to witness this breathtaking phenomenon right in the heart of the bustling city of Bangkok. The display of pink trumpet trees provides a respite from the city’s concrete jungle.