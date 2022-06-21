Thailand
Today is the longest day of the year in Thailand
The sun will reign over the sky for almost 13 hours today in Thailand, making today (June 21) the longest day of the year. The extended sunlight hours mark the beginning of the summer season in the entire Northern Hemisphere, formally known as “The Summer Solstice.”
The sun rose from the sky’s northeastern horizon at 5:51am this morning in Thailand, and will fall at the northwestern most point in the sky at 18:47pm, giving Thailand 12 hours and 56 minutes of daylight today in total. That’s 2 hours and 16 minutes more daylight than the Winter Solstice, the shortest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere, which took place 6 months ago on December 21. The sunrise and sunset times vary in different places in Thailand depending on the relational distance to the equator.
In some places, the difference in sunlight hours between the two solstices is unremarkable. Ecuador’s capital of Quito, just north of the equator, gets just 7 extra minutes of daylight. Whereas Fairbanks, all the way up in Alaska will see a long 21 hours and 41 minutes of daylight today.
Globally, the Summer Solstice is symbolic of fertility. In Sweden, “Midsummer” is a day of romantic rituals (which actually takes place on June 25) and many babies in Sweden are born exactly 9 months later. In Greece, unmarried women collect water from the sea and dream of their future spouses. In India, the day is celebrated with mass yoga sessions, which is why June 21 became the International Day of Yoga. In the UK, it is the only time of year when people are allowed to get up close to Stonehenge and dance to the sound of drums.
Thailand celebrates many holidays every year, but the Summer Solstice isn’t one of them. The day is long and hot and that’s about it. However, places with Western influence such as Koh Pha Ngan may hold events similar to those held in Sweden to celebrate the occasion.
In the Southern Hemisphere, the day marks the beginning of winter in places such as Australia, South Africa and New Zealand. Down in Antarctica, penguins are currently facing 24 hours of darkness a day.
SOURCE: Sanook
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Thailand’s private bus sector threatens to axe services by 80%
Suspected insurgents hijack garbage truck, bomb police booth in southern Thailand
Government launch mental health app to combat depression
BISP student, Puthi, invited to Europe as part of GSPDP/ITF/ATF 14&U tennis team
Jealous policeman murders wife and daughter before committing suicide
Virtual Tour: 2 bedroom condos in Bangkok for best value of money
Why your flights are getting more expensive, not cheaper
New passenger terminal and driverless trains at Suvarnabhumi will be ready next year
Thai tourism targets half a million Korean visitors by end of the year
Today is the longest day of the year in Thailand
Thai Army lifts ban on Lazada to help country boost economy
The best sunset bars in Phuket to visit in 2022
Air Canada launches first direct North America – Thailand flight in 10 years
Thai police given new power to arrest fine-avoiding motorists
Tips for riding a motorbike in Thailand (2022)
Thailand No.3 in the global electronic payment hit parade
The best sunset bars in Phuket to visit in 2022
Tips for riding a motorbike in Thailand (2022)
The best places to retire in Thailand 2022
Laos to ban public from holding foreign currencies
UPDATE #2: Lithuanian man allegedly murders trans woman in northeast Thailand
Thai tourist robbed of more than 65,000 baht in assets in Pattaya
UPDATE #3: Thai couple murdered in Taiwan
UPDATE #2: Thai couple murdered in Taiwan
BREAKING: CCSA cancels Thailand Pass & change entertainment venue restrictions
Government to temporarily waive TM6 immigration forms
July 1 – Thailand more open than ever
Retire to Thailand? Think again, unless you’ve got the dosh!
Laotian tourists are flocking to Thailand
Thailand drops outdoor face mask requirement
Shopee fires 50% of its Thai staff
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Food Scene6 hours ago
The best sunset bars in Phuket to visit in 2022
- Expats6 hours ago
Tips for riding a motorbike in Thailand (2022)
- Opinion1 day ago
July 1 – Thailand more open than ever
- Pattaya4 days ago
More drama with Pattaya’s Jomtien Beach vendors
- Thailand1 day ago
Come fly with me in Thailand, with a face mask – OPINION
- Chon Buri3 days ago
German man says he was attacked in Chon Buri, witnesses claim he started it
- Bangkok2 days ago
Bangkok man steals gold valued at 2 million baht after his crypto stash tanked
- Pattaya2 days ago
Foreigner’s body spotted floating off Pattaya Beach
Recent comments: