Thailand
Riot erupts at Krabi prison over inmate Covid-19 treatment, 300 officers deployed
Hundreds of police have been deployed to control an ongoing riot at the Krabi Provincial Prison off the Andaman coast. Around 70 inmates started rioting at around 9pm last night, throwing objects, setting fires, and smashing tiles and plates. Prisoners reportedly threw the riot because an inmate was offered Covid-19 treatment off prison grounds while others infected with the virus had to be treated at the correctional facility.
A group of inmates destroyed one dorm and set fire in different areas. Some inmates grabbed knives and tool supplies from the vocational building. Some prisoners tried to climb the prison’s wall, others tried to break into the female area.
More than 300 prison guards together with volunteer defence corps were called to the correctional facility to suppress the riot. Rubber bullets have been used to suppress violence, and, so far, three inmates were injured by the rubber bullets. Guards have been able to control the fires and move more than 300 female inmates to a temporary prison for safety.
The inmates agreed to talk and asked for 14 Covid-19 patients to get treatment outside. The authorities agreed to contact Krabi Hospital. Reports say they will gradually bring each inmate patient to get treatment with prison guards and police on standby 24 hours a day. As of this morning, reports say the rioters are still protesting. Authorities will have a meeting to find proper ways to control the riot.
The Krabi prison has a population of around 2,000 inmates. Reports say inmates were worried about their treatment as the virus has continued to spread in the prison. For months, the Department of Corrections has reported Covid outbreaks at Thai prisons and detention centres nationwide with a total of more than 80,000 confirmed cases.
SOURCE: Khaosod
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Two Thai suspects in Taiwan’s largest heroin bust on record arrested in Pathum Thani
Riot erupts at Krabi prison over inmate Covid-19 treatment, 300 officers deployed
TAT planning A-to-Z tourism campaign with social influencers
Family fun Christmas festive at Angsana Laguna Phuket
Thailand News Update | Payouts to nightlife workers in Thailand & Typhoons
No holidays for Thai Police, Southern Thai dance gets heritage status | GMT
Hurdles and hopes for expats aiming to retire in Thailand
Night of drinking with a woman on the beach gets monk defrocked
Police banned from time off over Christmas, New Year holiday
Entertainment sector performers may receive one-time payout
Probe into land plot scheme on tiny island fingers Krabi officials
9 prison escapees back behind bars, lotion the key to escape
Italy bars tourists from Singapore until late-January over Covid risk
Four prison officers in Nonthaburi fired for alleged abuse, extortion
Man arrested in Chon Buri for allegedly attempting to mail drugs to South Korea
Philippine island hit by Typhoon Rai, more than 45,000 people forced to evacuate
Thai aviation sector calls for visa waiver for international travellers
Indian actress almost denied entry at Bangkok airport for not having a printed document
Former “Lord of Soapy Massage” says old prostitution is over
Thailand halves gap between second dose and booster amid Omicron concerns
Monday’s CCSA meeting to announce further easing of restrictions
Family pleas for help repatriating British man who died in Thailand
Thailand launches new tourism portal to make visiting the Land of Smiles easier
Vietnam’s Hanoi Metro faces boycott, lacks of passengers
Omicron surge warnings in Thailand & Going Green | GMT
Pfizer kids’ vaccines and booster shots available in Phuket next week
Thailand Tourist Visa Waivers & Restrictions eased for New Years | GMT
“Sandbox” entry scheme to remain at 7 days, CCSA reverses move to cut down stay
Key info for those planning to retire in Thailand
Singapore Airlines launches vaccinated travel lane service to Bangkok
Business and government leaders meet to reopen Pattaya bars
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- 360 Reviews4 days ago
Top 5 dental clinics by Dental Corporations PLC in Thailand
- Thailand3 days ago
Thai aviation sector calls for visa waiver for international travellers
- Bangkok4 days ago
Indian actress almost denied entry at Bangkok airport for not having a printed document
- Coronavirus Vaccines3 days ago
Thailand halves gap between second dose and booster amid Omicron concerns
- Thailand1 day ago
Thailand launches new tourism portal to make visiting the Land of Smiles easier
- Southeast Asia3 days ago
Vietnam’s Hanoi Metro faces boycott, lacks of passengers
- Thailand2 days ago
Omicron surge warnings in Thailand & Going Green | GMT
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
“Sandbox” entry scheme to remain at 7 days, CCSA reverses move to cut down stay
Recent comments: