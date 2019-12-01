Taiwanese will have to provide financial statements to get a visa to Thailand | The Thaiger

Thailand
Taiwanese will have to provide financial statements to get a visa to Thailand
Taiwanese visiting Thailand will be required to give financial details in order to obtain a visitor’s visa starting next month, according to local news reports.
Republic of China (Taiwan) passport holders will now be required to apply for a visa online and will have to schedule an appointment to submit their passports in person, according to the Taipei Times. They will no longer to march into the Thai Embassy or trade offices in the capital and apply at random.
The Thailand Trade and Economic Office in Taipei says it will stop accepting walk-in visa applications without an online appointment.
Taiwanese travel operators told reporters that starting next month, applicants will have to provide bank details for the prior three months to prove that they can cover travel expenses.
One Taipei-based tour operator said the requirement is limited to individual travellers and tour group members will only have to provide a letter of guarantee from their place of work or the tour operator.
The number of Taiwanese visiting Thailand between January and October this year totalled 700,356, a 24% increase from the same period last year, according to the Taiwanese Tourism Bureau data.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Myanmar
Thai border troops placed on alert as Mon rebels prepare attack
Troops deployed at the western Thai border with Myanmar have been placed on alert in anticipation of renewed fighting between Burmese government troops and ethnic-Mon rebels.
Fighting broke out a last week when a Mon National Liberation Army base in Ban Bor Yeepoon was taken over by Burmese troops. About 1,000 Mon refugees fled across the border into Kanchanaburi.
Shelters have been set up to for the refugees in Bang Songkalia in Village 8 and Wat Tao Tharn in Village 9. More than 1,000 are thought to have fled across the Thai border since last Wednesday.
A new group fled across the border yesterday on motorcycles and in pickup trucks after Mon soldiers announced an offensive to retake their base, according to local media. The commander of the Lat Ya Task Force at the Three Pagoda border checkpoint is reported to have ordered troops to be on the alert to prevent the fighting from spilling across the border into Thailand.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Business
Huge potential for electric car industry in Thailand
Have you considered getting an electric car yet? What’s your impediment? Cost? Selection? Too ‘out there’ for you at this stage?
Electric cars (EVs) are yet to go mainstream in Thailand as yet. But there is little doubt the popularity of locally built and imported EVs will rise over the next few years. There will be more choice, the cars will become more affordable, travel further on a charge, and there will be more convenient and numerous refuelling stations around the country.
There’s certainly now general consensus among international motorists that it’s time to move to eco-friendly alternatives as the best long-term solution to vehicle-produced air pollution from fossil fuels. Up to now the costs of the electric alternatives have been high, ownership seen as a ‘statement’ rather than as ‘just a car’, and the lack of refuelling stations making owning an electric vehicle more problematic.
It’s certainly not about performance anymore with many new electric cars now making their petrol cousins look like grandma’s Sunday drive in the old Volvo (with apologies to Volvo drivers of the past. But… really…).
But, so far, Thai motorists haven’t embraced EVs. Certainly many are waiting for more availability of infrastructure to support EV, such as recharging stations. The price is still higher than an equivalent petrol or diesel model and the selection has been limited. There’s also been a lot of new ‘hybrid’ models – part electric, part conventional engine – that are confusing the buyers who don’t yet have a clear understanding of what an EV is and what a hybrid is, how they work and the various versions offered by car-makers.
Whilst many of the hybrid versions are offered as part of a current model line-up, the full EVs are usually a stand-alone design.
PHOTO: Toyota hybrid C-HS model, built in Thailand
There’s also the old perception that they don’t have any performance, don’t go far between charges, the batteries need replacing every few years and they will be difficult to resell. In all cases there have been huge technical and infrastructure advances making the claims mostly redundant.
A survey last year by Frost & Sullivan suggested that 37% of Asians are currently interested in owning an EV, with those in the Philippines, Thailand and Indonesia having the highest purchasing power and interest in upgrading. The reasons behind their motivation to purchase EVs included the environment, safety, convenience and financial readiness.
Locally, the Thai government has supported the industry by introducing incentives for automakers to turn green and encouraging petrol companies to invest in EV and rechargeable technology. This year there has also been a number of automakers seeking the Thai Board of Investment approval with the incentives to produce EVs in Thailand.
Currently, only around 120,000 passenger EV cars are running on Thai roads, representing only tiny 1.2% of the total passenger cars. The Thai government plans to increase the number of EVs to rise to 1.2 million units by 2036, which would help cut energy consumption by 30% compared to 2010, according to the energy conservation plan.
Over the next ten years Thailand is expected to have 690 recharging stations nationwide, that compares to around 25,000 petrol\gas stations around the Kingdom now. It is also envisaged that some of the petro-chemical companies will take up the bigger challenge and start offering EV charging stations at their current facilities.
In the next five years, industry analysts forecast that the EV market share has a potential to increase to one-fourth, or 240,000 units, of the total car sales nationwide. The eco-hybrid cars and mild-hybrid vehicles are likely to accelerate the transition to full EVs in the early stages.
Kasikorn Research predicts that when the EV production is approaching its full capacity in 2023, at least 260,000 units of EV batteries will be rolled out to serve the demands in Thailand. Also, there is a possibility that EV battery companies will use Thailand as a base for exports.
So Thailand is emerging as a regional base for EV batteries for export to countries such as Japan and ASEAN. Kasikorn Research forecasts that in 2023, Thailand will produce at least 170,000 EV batteries for export.
The production of EVs will also accelerate the opportunity for the producers of power inverters and on-board chargers which are EV parts. Some of international companies have begun investing in Thailand to sell these EV components to other countries too.
The downside is that the makers of conventional combustion engines, cars and vehicles will start to see a drop in demand, an industry that has heavily invested in Thailand in recent decades. Last year the largest export market for Thailand was still cars.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
PHOTO: Full EV, the Nissan LEAF
Economy
Thailand and Hong Kong sign five trade agreements
PHOTO: TNA.mcot.net
Thailand has signed five MoUs (memoranda of understanding) with Hong Kong, in a commitment to forge “greater economic ties between various creative, technological and development agencies” in both countries.
The Nation reports that the MoUs were signed by Deputy PM Somkid Jatusripitak and Hong Kong CEO Carrie Lam, as they co-chaired the 1st Thailand-Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Summit, held at Government House in Bangkok yesterday.
Also in attendance were Thailand’s Finance Minister Uttama Savanayana, along with the Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation Minister Suwit Mesinsee, and Industry Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit.
According to The Nation report, talks were centered on joint cooperation between the two countries in the following areas:
• Trade and investment: Both parties agreed to push the trade value to exceed US$20 billion by 2020 and discussed the possibility of drawing up a Thailand-Hong Kong free trade agreement, as well as adjusting the terms of investment protection for the private sector to suit the current situation.
• Production base migration: Both parties agreed to promote cooperation among private sectors to exchange technologies, facilities and activities that enhance the efficiency of both Thai and Hong Kong entrepreneurs.
• Finance: Both parties will work together to establish a firm connection between each other’s stock and capital markets via innovative investment products, regulatory mapping and green investment.
• Innovative economy: It was noted that both Thai and Hong-Kong citizens have strong creative powers especially in cinema, advertising and design and that these need support from the government as well as adding value to create related products and services.
• Digital and technological start-up: Both parties acknowledge the importance of creating innovative and technological ecosystems and agreed to use Hong Kong Cyberport and Innospace Thailand as starting platforms to promote start-up enterprises through cooperative research and knowledge sharing.
SOURCE: The Nation
