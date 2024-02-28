Terrifying mishap leaves young boy’s foot impaled by metal rake

Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

A chilling incident shook a quiet townhouse complex on Soi Chaiyapornwithi 14, East Pattaya, as a young boy faced a harrowing ordeal when his foot became impaled by a metal rake.

Rushing to the scene near the forest’s edge, rescuers found the 10 year old boy, Heng, in agony, his right foot pierced through by the sharp implement. The rescue team carefully extricated Heng from the dire situation.

Surrounded by concerned relatives, Heng endured excruciating pain as the rescuers worked to free him from the rake. With precision, they severed the offending piece, providing Heng with crucial medical aid before transporting him to the hospital for urgent treatment, reported Pattaya Mail.

Recalling the heart-stopping moment, Heng recounted his misfortune, revealing how a simple quest to retrieve a wayward football led to an unforeseen calamity. Unaware of the lurking danger, he had left the rake by the forest’s edge, only to inadvertently step on it upon his return, sealing his fate with grievous injuries.

In related news, a German tourist stumbled over construction wire mesh at a beachfront construction site in Pattaya on January 27, leaving him with a serious foot injury. Eyewitnesses revealed that the incident occurred as the 24 year old tourist ambled along the footpath near the beach. The treacherous mishap transpired at a spot undergoing renovations, with the unsuspecting tourist tripping over the construction wire mesh.

Follow us on :













In other news, a teenage schoolgirl stepped onto a gutter, causing its cover to give way beneath her, and got her leg stuck as a result in Sri Racha district, Chon Buri on February 1. The incident unfolded in front of the J J Steak shop, leading to a rapid response from the Sawang Prateep Sri Racha Rescue Unit.

Despite her frightening fall, the teenage schoolgirl only suffered minor abrasions and lacerations on her right leg due to the friction with the cover.