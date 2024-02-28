Bangkok police nab alleged serial rapist targeting schoolgirls

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Police in Bangkok apprehended a 40 year old man, known by the alias Toey Bang Pho, who is accused of being a serial rapist targeting young girls in school uniforms. Toy, recently released from prison, allegedly resumed his criminal activities, leading to his capture today, February 28, in a condominium elevator in the Tao Poon area.

The arrest was a combined effort by high-ranking officers, including Police Lieutenant General Thiti Saengsawang, Police Major General Nopasil Poolwasdi, Police Major General Theeradej Thammasuthi, and the Metropolitan Police Bureau’s investigative team. Toy was wanted under a South Bangkok Criminal Court warrant for charges including home invasion and sexually assaulting a child under 13 years of age, regardless of consent.

Toey’s disturbing pattern of preying on schoolgirls has been unveiled, with at least four known victims and several more too frightened to come forward. His criminal record stretches back to September 7, 2018, when he was first apprehended for assaulting more than two schoolgirls. His modus operandi involved tracking the girls, offering them rides pretending to be a service vehicle, and then assaulting them in secluded areas, reported KhaoSod.

After serving a prison sentence for previous offences, Toey was released and soon after committed another assault on October 30, 2023. He targeted a 12 year old girl, waited for her at the fire escape of her Sathorn residence, followed her home, and attacked her as soon as she unlocked her door. The assault was interrupted when the girl’s relative arrived home and heard her cries for help.

The police investigation revealed Toey’s history of sexual offences, with three prior cases on record: one in 2017 in Nonthaburi for rape, another in 2018 at Sam Sen Police Station involving a 16 year old female victim, and the most recent case. Analysts have classified Toey as a serial offender, posing a significant threat to society.

Evidence suggests Toey used his job as a driver to hunt for victims during work hours or in his free time. After learning he had fled to his girlfriend’s condominium in Tao Poon, the police obtained a search warrant. Toey was not in the condo when they arrived but the police staked out the elevator area and successfully apprehended him.

During interrogation, Toey denied the allegations, claiming he was a former civil servant with a preference for younger individuals, and insisted that all his previous victims had consented. He accused some of the children of being more sinister than they appeared, alleging they fabricated stories to get him into trouble. Following his arrest, Toey was handed over to the Thung Mahamek Police Station for legal proceedings.