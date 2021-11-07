Connect with us

Successes and failures in the Thailand Pass programme

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: The ups and downs of the Thailand Pass. (via Evan Krause / Unsplash)
image
image

Now that the Thailand Pass has been open for about a week, some successes and failures of the revised system replacing the Certificate of Entry are noticeable. The government has issued a warning against a fake registration site, Hotmail accounts not working, and why you might not receive your confirmation, while at the same time applauding more than 50,000 Thailand Pass applicants approved out of 92,000 submitted.

The most recent figures show that 92,240 people have registered online for the Thailand Pass. Of those, a total of 50,231 applications had been approved, with 16,798 of them being automatically approved. Statistics also show that in the first 5 days of the reopening from the beginning of this month, 16,595 foreigners had arrived internationally into Thailand.

Successes and failures in the Thailand Pass programme

That said, a lot of complaints have been shared by people desperately struggling to get approved before travel and hampered delays in the process, as about 42,000 people are currently waiting for approval. A spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs suggested that the process takes time and those who are travelling urgently should contact the Thai Embassy or Consulate in their country.

Add to that compatibility issues, some resolved and some still pending, and a picture of slow triumph and maddening failure emerges.

Most importantly, authorities are warning against scammers who registered and created a website at thailandpass.org (one wonders why the government didn’t spend the few hundred baht to make sure that all related domain names were purchased and secured). They advise people that the website is not at all affiliated with the Thailand Pass programme and may steal your personal information. The site currently appears to be advertising hotels for those arriving after getting their Pass approved, aiming to make commissions on hotel bookings and insurance sales through the portal.

While an API issue that meant that the Thailand Pass website was only accessible through Google Chrome and required a plug-in to be installed originally seems to be resolved, the system still does not accept Microsoft email addresses like the popular Hotmail domain, and those who submit with an email address from there will not receive confirmation. Microsoft is said to be working on resolving the problem now.

The Foreign Ministry offered the following suggestions for possible reasons the people are not receiving their QR code after submitting all their information at the Thailand Pass website:

  • Your email address is incorrect or the account’s storage is full
  • You have entered the same information or attempted to apply for the Thailand Pass several times
  • You did not upload a clear and valid Covid-19 vaccination passport
  • The documents that you submitted do not meet the requirements, like a hotel that doesn’t have RT-PCR testing available, etc.

Successes and failures in the Thailand Pass programme

 

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE

 

image

Recent comments:
image
SaMos75
2021-11-07 18:34
36 minutes ago, Jason said: It's frustrating at the start,...It has been for me too. I'll wait...impatiently 19 minutes ago, mrengthai said: 50,000 approvals and not 50000 applicants. Some people have received multiple approvals for all of their resubmitted…
image
Pete424
2021-11-07 18:47
I was waiting for approval after 6 days. Vaccinated in the Middle East. UK passport holder. All Middle names not on the Vaccination certificate, picture and passport was. Going for Sandbox as originating country not on the list. Felt it…
image
Jason
2021-11-07 18:59
Guess we need to call you "Boom" Pete :D
image
BBY
2021-11-07 20:59
Well done. However, you are totally correct about the embassy in different countries. Royal Thai Embassy London, you are lucky to get the phone answered in under two hours and when you do, you are transferred to the respective…
image
MarcMan
2021-11-07 21:05
I applied for my Thailand pass for a December trip and it was instantly approved. It literally took one minute. I am not sure if it mattered, but I used Microsoft Edge and I typed all the information in caps.…
Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Welcome back to Thailand!

