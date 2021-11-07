Thailand
Illegal border crossing on the rise along with tourism reopening
While Thailand is eager to see foreigners entering the country after Monday’s reopening, not all foreigners are as welcome as others. A crackdown on migrants crossing land borders illegally and entering the country without quarantine caught more than 3,000 people in this past week. A spokesperson for the Internal Security Operations Command correlated Thailand’s reopening to international tourism with the surge in illegal immigrant border crossing.
A spokesperson for the ISOC said they are seeing a flood of illegal border crossing in the Northeastern and Eastern borders of Thailand of people looking for migrant work. They stated that 3,160 migrants were arrested just this week alone after attempting to enter the country illegally, bypassing the quarantining that ensures public health safety.
Most of the people were caught nearby the Burmese and Cambodian border, and were said to have paid brokers to aid them in crossing into the country and travel to Bangkok and other provinces nearby for work. The ISOC stress the danger of the illegal border crossing as they are not tested for Covid-19 and do not do any sort of quarantine, risking exposing the communities to which they travel to virus outbreaks.
Of those captured crossing illegally, the majority were from neighbouring countries as 1,807 were Burmese, 996 were Cambodian, and 5 were Laotian. The captures also included 24 people from India and 11 from China. Authorities arrested a total of 91 people connected to smuggling or helping these 3,000 people enter the country illegally, with 63 Burmese people and 28 Thai nationals captured.
7 Burmese migrants caught in Chiang Rai by security officers on foot patrol in the Mae Sai district said that they had paid 12,000 baht each to a smuggling broker who had promised to help them get across the border and obtain jobs working as maids in Bangkok.
In Kamphaeng Phet, a group of 20 Burmese immigrants were caught and shared the story of paying between 7,000 and 23,000 baht to a broker to sneak into Thailand. 23 of them have been travelling in a pickup truck when it flew off the road and rolled down a hill in Tak. 3 people in the truck were killed and 4 others injured in the accident before later being picked up by the police as illegal migrants.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
WHO: Global pandemic exposed unpreparedness and inequality
New ferry route Chon Buri-Songkhla, new speedboat Chumphon-Samui
Thailand reopening: 20,000 total entered, 50,000 Passes approved
Why great coffee is an office must-have
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Successes and failures in the Thailand Pass programme
Pattaya bar owner goes on hunger strike over government diddling and re-opening fiasco
Illegal border crossing on the rise along with tourism reopening
Body of dead man found in Chon Buri lagoon by shell collector
Smart city programme to use digital technology to improve lives
COVID-19 SUNDAY: 53 deaths, 7,960 infections, provincial data
PM Prayut pushes for pre-ordering of Molnupiravir and Paxlovid
Wat Po and the Bangkok City Pillar Shrine win SHA+ certification
Banking on a Shinawatra revival – Pheu Thai kicks off their 2023 election campaign
Vaccinated riders get 20% off on Transport Co interprovince buses
First flight from Russia lands in Phuket today with 275 travellers
Phuket officials prepare for road accidents with 17 new banners
Thailand Pass workaround for API error
Thailand Covid zones update: Alcohol, curfews, dining, schools, getting together
6,600+ arrive on first day of Thailand’s reopening
Disgraced cop Thitisan and 6 other officers charged in death-in-custody case
Thailand Pass Issues, Thai Airways in trouble again | Good Morning Thailand LIVE | Ep. 124
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha says Loy Krathong festivals will be allowed
Thailand re-opens: minimal quarantine for vaccinated tourists from 63 countries
Killing off retirement opportunities in Thailand – OPINION
Thailand Top Stories | Suvarnabhumi prepared to accommodate visitors from 63 countries | November 2
TAT revises goal to 700,000 international travellers to Thailand in 2021
No decline in Covid-19 infections across 10 Thai provinces
Thailand ranks ninth on Global Climate Risk Index for “extreme weather events”
Government red tape loses Thammasat University free vaccines
Bangkok governor says no to extending alcohol sales to 11pm
Thailand Pass – BKK on a Friday evening. Where was everyone? | VIDEO
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Thailand3 days ago
TAT revises goal to 700,000 international travellers to Thailand in 2021
- Bangkok1 day ago
Thailand Pass – BKK on a Friday evening. Where was everyone? | VIDEO
- Thailand2 days ago
Despite errors, over 65,000 have applied for Thailand Pass
- China3 days ago
Chinese travellers forced to stay home as rest of Asia re-opens to tourism
- Coronavirus Vaccines3 days ago
Girl recovering well after Thailand’s first case of “severe side-effects” from Pfizer vaccine
- Travel3 days ago
Thailand’s reopening sees UK travellers chomping at the bit
- Crime2 days ago
Police say there’s enough evidence to convict “Joe Ferrari” on all 4 charges
- Bangkok3 days ago
Bangkok Governor warns of stiff penalty for Loy Krathong fireworks
Recent comments: